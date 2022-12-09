Barksdale Announces Results of AGM and Grant of Stock Options

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from its Battery and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference held on December 7 th and 8 th are now available for online viewing.

The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download investor materials from the company's resource section.

Select companies are accepting 1x1 management meeting requests through December 13th.

December 7 th


Presentation 		Ticker(s)

Troilus Gold Corp. 		OTCQX: CHXMF | TSX: TLG

Precipitate Gold Corp. 		OTCQB: PREIF | TSXV: PRG

Brixton Metals Corp. 		OTCQB: BBBXF | TSXV: BBB

TinOne Resource Inc. 		OTCQB: TORCF | TSXV: TORC

E3 Lithium Ltd. 		OTCQX: EEMMF | TSXV: ETL

Arizona Metals Corp. 		OTCQX: AZMCF | TSX: AMC

Faraday Copper Corp. 		OTCQX: CPPKF | TSX: FDY

Sun Summit Minerals Corp. 		OTCQB: SMREF | TSXV: SMN

Lithium Ionic Corp. 		OTCQB: LTHCF | TSXV: LTH

Outcrop Silver & Gold Corp. 		OTCQX: OCGSF | TSXV: OCG


December 8 th


Presentation 		Ticker(s)

Lundin Gold Inc. 		OTCQX: LUGDF | TSX: LUG

Newcore Gold Ltd. 		OTCQX: NCAUF | TSXV: NCAU

Ecora Resources PLC 		OTCQX: ECRAF | LON: ECOR

Vizsla Copper Corp. 		OTCQB: VCUFF | TSXV: VCU

Cypress Development Corp. 		OTCQX: CYDVF | TSXV: CYP

West Vault Mining Inc. 		OTCQX: WVMDF | TSXV: WVM

Collective Mining Ltd. 		OTCQX: CNLMF | TSXV: CNL

Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd. 		OTCQB: PEXZF | TSXV: PEX


To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

About Virtual Investor Conferences ®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com


Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for December 7th and 8th

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the upcoming Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference to be held on December 7 th and 8 th . Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to log-in, attend live presentations and schedule 1x1 meetings with management.

TINONE COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF THE RATTLER RANGE TIN PROJECT IN TASMANIA, AUSTRALIA

TSX.V: TORC   OTCQB: TORCF

TinOne Resources Inc. (TSXV: TORC) (" TinOne " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that further to its news release on August 30, 2022 the Company has now acquired a 100% undivided interest in the Rattler Range tin project (" Rattler Range ") in northeastern Tasmania, Australia .

TinOne Reports Strong Results at Depth from its Great Pyramid Project, Tasmania, Australia

TinOne Resources Inc. (TSXV: TORC) (OTCQB: TORCF) (" TinOne " or the " Company ") is pleased to provide further results from its Great Pyramid Tin (Sn) Project (" Great Pyramid " or the " Project ") located in the tier one mining jurisdiction of Tasmania, Australia . The ongoing program has been successful in continuing to define significant tin mineralisation.

Highlights:
  • High grade intersections returned at depth, below historic drilling
  • Drill hole 22GPRC003 returned
    • 0.31% Sn over 18 metres;
    • 0.46% Sn over 5.4 metres; and,
    • 0.22% Sn over 13 metres

"The diamond core extension of drill hole 22GPRC003 has delivered outstanding results from considerable depth below the area of the historical resource at Great Pyramid," commented Chris Donaldson , Executive Chairman. "This drill hole demonstrates the continuation of the system to depth with excellent grade. The holes reported here, in conjunction with historical drill holes and TinOne's other deeper holes, are allowing us to understand the full extent and geological controls at Great Pyramid."

TinOne Continues to Report Outstanding Results from its Great Pyramid Project, Tasmania, Australia

(TSX.V: TORC)   (OTCQB: TORCF)

TinOne Resources Inc. (TSXV: TORC) (OTCQB: TORCF) (" TinOne " or the " Company ") is pleased to provide further results from its Great Pyramid Tin (Sn) Project (" Great Pyramid " or the " Project ") located in the tier one mining jurisdiction of Tasmania, Australia . The ongoing program has continued to define significant tin mineralisation.

TINONE CLOSES OVERSUBSCRIBED PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING FOR GROSS PROCEEDS OF C$2,210,400

(TSX-V: TORC) (OTCQB: TORCF)

/THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

Infinity Stone Completes Rockstone Graphite Fall Drill Program

Highlights

  • Infinity Stone has completed its initial Fall Drill Program, comprising 4 holes, totalling 800 metres.
  • Drilling intercepted massive graphite in all 4 drill holes.
  • The total known strike length of the Rockstone graphitic unit is now approximately 80 metres and remains open along strike.
  • Infinity Stone intends to conduct downhole geophysics, alongside additional drilling to gain further understanding of structure.

Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. (CSE: GEMS) (OTCQB: GEMSF) (FSE: B2I) (the "Company" or "Infinity Stone"), is pleased to announce that is has completed its Fall drill program (the "Fall Drill Program") on the Rockstone Graphite project located near Thunder Bay, Ontario ("Rockstone" or the "Rockstone Graphite Project"). The Company completed drilling of 4 holes, RS-22-01, RS-22-02, RS-22-03, and RS-22-04, totalling 800.0 metres. The initial goal of the Fall Drill Program was to confirm the initial discovery GC-12-01 discovery hole, which intercepted 25% Cg over 24 metres.

Argentina Lithium Grants Stock Options

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTC: PNXLF) ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") announces that it has granted 8,016,000 incentive stock options (the " Options ") to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company. The Options are set for a period of five years, expiring on December 8, 2027 and each Option will allow the holder to purchase a common share of the Company at a price of $0.35 . The Options are subject to a 4 month hold period from the date of grant and to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. logo (CNW Group/Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.)

About Argentina Lithium

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp is focused on acquiring high quality lithium projects in Argentina and advancing them toward production in order to meet the growing global demand from the battery sector. The management group has a long history of success in the resource sector of Argentina and has assembled a first-rate team of experts to acquire and advance the best lithium properties in the "Lithium Triangle". The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Nikolaos Cacos"

_______________________________
Nikolaos Cacos , President, CEO and Director

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/argentina-lithium-grants-stock-options-301699066.html

SOURCE Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.

SOURCE Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/09/c0163.html

Critical Elements Lithium Announces Appointment of Mr. Andy Fortin as Senior Process and Commissioning Director

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation (TSX-V:CRE)(OTCQX:CRECF)(FSE:F12) ("Critical Elements" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Andy Fortin, Metallurgical Engineer, as Senior Process and Commissioning Manager

Mr. Andy Fortin holds a bachelor's degree in Metallurgical Engineering from Laval University in Québec City. Mr. Fortin brings to the Company a solid operational experience acquired in Northern Québec and Nunavut. He has over 25 years of experience in leading continuous improvement of metallurgical processes, asset management, health and safety culture and risk management. He has been involved in numerous projects in process design, commissioning to achieve production capacity and operational improvement, notably with Québec Iron Ore, Newmont / Goldcorp, Agnico-Eagle Mines and Inmet Mining Corporation.

ALX Resources Corp. Stakes Additional Claims at the Hydra Lithium Project in Quebec

ALX Resources Corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed a second staking program at the Hydra Lithium Project ("Hydra", or the "Project") in the James Bay region of northern Quebec, Canada. ALX staked an additional 108 claims in two claim blocks known as Cobra and Viper, bringing ALX's total holding in the region to 21,746 hectares (53,734 acres). Hydra is located in a world-class lithium exploration district that hosts several significant lithium-cesium-tantalum ("LCT") type pegmatites. Hydra is 100%-owned by ALX with no applicable royalties and the Cobra and Viper claims are in good standing until November 2025.

Coloured Ties Subsidiary Quebec Pegmatite Corp. Options Vieux Comptoir Lithium Property to Superior Mining International

Coloured Ties Capital Inc. (TSXV: TIE) (the "Company") is very pleased to announce its subsidiary, Quebec Pegmatite Corp. ("QPC") has entered into an option agreement with Superior Mining International Corporation ("Superior"), whereby Superior has the option to earn a 100% interest in the Vieux Comptoir Lithium Property (the "Property") in certain circumstances. The Vieux Comptoir Lithium Property was acquired to explore for lithium and is located in the James Bay Region, Quebec, over rocks of the prospective Vieux Comptoir Granitic Suite, along the strike from Winsome Resources, Adina Project and Patriot Battery Metals Corvette Project. The Property is an early-stage exploration opportunity, comprising of a total of 333 Quebec mineral exploration claims, which amount to a total of 17,079.2 hectares or 170 square kilometers.

ION Energy Announces Impressive Results at Urgakh Naran

Ion Energy Limited (TSXV: ION) (OTCQB: IONGF) (FSE: 5YB) ("ION" or the "Company"), Mongolia's first lithium brine explorer and developer, is very pleased to share drilling results and an update on exploration at the Urgakh Naran Lithium Project in Mongolia.

Highlights:

×