Basin Energy Shifts Focus to Uranium Assets with District-scale Potential in Queensland

Basin Energy’s (ASX:BSN) recent acquisition of a significant landholding in the Mount Isa region of Northwest Queensland has propelled the company into Australia's uranium and rare earths exploration landscape, giving investors exposure to a cost-effective, district-scale opportunity, according to the company’s managing director, Pete Moorhouse.

“The Queensland opportunity provides direct exposure for district-scale wins from first-pass drilling with reverse circulation and aircore, so this is relatively cheap drilling on district-scale opportunities. Northwest Queensland, from the jurisdiction (perspective), is a real prime opportunity for critical minerals,” said Moorhouse.

The Basin Energy executive also noted that there are significant government initiatives in place at both the federal and state level to support the region’s growth, as well as recent M&A activity in the uranium space.

“From a uranium perspective, we look at the work that Laramide Resources (TSX:LAM,OTCQX:LMRXF) has been doing in Northwest Queensland at the West Moreland deposit, and we see that the spotlight is being brought back into uranium in Queensland. Perhaps that's underpinned, notably, by the 20 percent investment recently by Boss Energy (ASX:BOE,OTCQX:BQSSF),” he said.

Basin Energy is currently gearing up to begin exploration work at the property, following the completion of a AU$1.25 million capital raise.

Watch the full interview with Basin Energy Managing Director Pete Moorhouse above.