Basin Energy
Targeting uranium and rare earth elements (REEs) in Australia, Canada, Sweden and Finland.
Basin Energy Shifts Focus to Uranium Assets with District-scale Potential in Queenslandplay icon
Basin Energy Shifts Focus to Uranium Assets with District-scale Potential in Queensland

Mari-Len De Guzman
By Mari-Len De GuzmanSep 02, 2025
Mari-Len De Guzman is an award-winning storyteller and editor, who has worked at some of Canada’s leading B2B publishers, including Thomson Reuters, for more than 15 years. She loves learning about new industries, trends and terminologies, chatting with interesting people and subject matter experts, and crafting compelling stories along the way.
“The change in strategy is to provide investors with the opportunity for exploration in cost-effective jurisdictions with significant potential returns,” said Basin Energy Managing Director Pete Moorhouse.

Basin Energy’s (ASX:BSN) recent acquisition of a significant landholding in the Mount Isa region of Northwest Queensland has propelled the company into Australia's uranium and rare earths exploration landscape, giving investors exposure to a cost-effective, district-scale opportunity, according to the company’s managing director, Pete Moorhouse.

“The Queensland opportunity provides direct exposure for district-scale wins from first-pass drilling with reverse circulation and aircore, so this is relatively cheap drilling on district-scale opportunities. Northwest Queensland, from the jurisdiction (perspective), is a real prime opportunity for critical minerals,” said Moorhouse.

The Basin Energy executive also noted that there are significant government initiatives in place at both the federal and state level to support the region’s growth, as well as recent M&A activity in the uranium space.

“From a uranium perspective, we look at the work that Laramide Resources (TSX:LAM,OTCQX:LMRXF) has been doing in Northwest Queensland at the West Moreland deposit, and we see that the spotlight is being brought back into uranium in Queensland. Perhaps that's underpinned, notably, by the 20 percent investment recently by Boss Energy (ASX:BOE,OTCQX:BQSSF),” he said.

Basin Energy is currently gearing up to begin exploration work at the property, following the completion of a AU$1.25 million capital raise.

Watch the full interview with Basin Energy Managing Director Pete Moorhouse above.

Mari-Len De Guzman is an award-winning storyteller and editor, who has worked at some of Canada’s leading B2B publishers, including Thomson Reuters, for more than 15 years. She loves learning about new industries, trends and terminologies, chatting with interesting people and subject matter experts, and crafting compelling stories along the way.
Latest News