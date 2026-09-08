Baru Gold Reports Further Progress on Production Approval

(TheNewswire)

Baru Gold Corp.

September 8, 2026 TheNewswire - VANCOUVER, B.C. — Baru Gold Corp. (BARU: TSX.V | BARUF: OTCQB) ("Baru" or the "Company"), through its 70%-owned Indonesian subsidiary PT Tambang Mas Sangihe ("TMS" or the "Company"), is pleased to provide an update on the Company's application for approval to commence production operations at the Sangihe Gold Project in Indonesia.

Further to the August 13, 2026 press release, the Company confirms that the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources of the Republic of Indonesia ("ESDM") has confirmed to the Company that no further meetings from the Company are required and the application is complete.

The Company has also been notified that ESDM has now progressed to the remaining administrative steps required for issuance of the approval to commence production operations.

While no specific issuance date has been provided, Company management remains in regular communication with ESDM and continues to request and receive updates regarding the status and progress of the approval. The Company anticipates receiving approval in October.

With the regulatory requirements requested by ESDM now completed and no further meetings required, the Company's focus remains on community socialisation, supporting the completion of the issuance process and preparing for the commencement of operations at Sangihe.

Terrence Filbert, President and CEO of Baru Gold, commented "ESDM has confirmed that our application is complete, and that no further meetings or submissions are required from the Company. The approval is guaranteed by Indonesian law.

I look forward to working and supporting the economy of Sangihe and the positive contribution that responsible, regulated and sustainable mining can make to the local community. The commencement of operations by PT Tambang Mas Sangihe will positively transform local employment opportunities, support small businesses, increase economic activity, and generate long-term benefits for the region through taxes, royalties and community development programs."

 

ABOUT SANGIHE GOLD PROJECT

 

The Sangihe Gold Project ("Sangihe") is located on the Indonesian island of Sangihe, off the northern coast of Sulawesi with a gold bearing area of approximately 25,000 ha. Sangihe has an existing National Instrument 43-101 report suitable for mining planning and production schedules for an area within the 65-ha area targeted for initial production. See the Company's "Independent Technical Report on the Updated Mineral Resource Estimates of the Binebase and Bawone Deposits, Sangihe Project, North Sulawesi, Indonesia" ( Mining Associates Pty Ltd , February 1st, 2025). Only 10% of the gold bearing area has been explored.

 

Readers are cautioned that mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The Company intends to proceed to production without the benefit of first establishing mineral reserves supported by a feasibility study. The Company cautions readers that the any production decision made by the Company will not be based on a NI 43-101 feasibility study of mineral reserves that demonstrates economic and technical viability and as such, there may be involved increased uncertainty and various technological and economic risks.


The Company's 70-percent interest in the Sangihe-mineral-tenement Contract of Work ("CoW") is held through PT. Tambang Mas Sangihe ("TMS"). The remaining 30-percent interest in TMS is held by other Indonesian corporations. The term of the Sangihe CoW agreement is 30 years upon commencement of the production phase of the project. Baru has met all the requirements of the Indonesian government and has been granted its environmental permit.

 

ABOUT Baru Gold CORP

 

Baru Gold Corporation is a dynamic junior gold developer with NI 43-101 gold resources in Indonesia, one of the top ten gold producing countries in the world. Based in Indonesia and North America, Baru's team of mining and finance professionals boasts extensive experience in starting and operating small-scale gold and coal assets. Baru is positioned to become Indonesia's next gold producer.

 

Baru Gold CORP.

 

Per:        "Terry Filbert"                       

Terry Filbert, Director

President & CEO
info@barugold.com
604-684-2183

For investor contacts more information, please contact:

Kevin Shum

Investor Relations

kevin@jeminicapital.com
647-725-3888 ext. 702

   

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

 

Certain statements in this News Release, which are not historical in nature, constitute "forward looking statements" within the meaning of that phrase under applicable Canadian securities law. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements or information concerning future work programs, results and timing of any work programs, the Company's performance or events as of the date hereof. These statements reflect management's current assumptions and expectations and by their nature are subject to certain underlying assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Those risks include the interpretation of drill results; the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with our expectations; commodity and currency price fluctuation; failure to obtain adequate financing; regulatory, recovery rates, refinery costs, and other relevant conversion factors, permitting and licensing risks; general market and mining exploration risks and production and economic risks related to design and engineering, manufacturing, technological processes and test procedures and the risk that the project's output will not be salable at a price that will cover the project's operating and maintenance costs. Forward-looking statements should not be construed as investment advice. Readers should perform a detailed, independent investigation and analysis of the Company and are encouraged to seek independent professional advice before making any investment decision. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements to reflect events or changes in circumstances that occur after the date hereof.

   

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Baru GoldBARU:CCtsxv:barugold investing
BARU:CC
The Conversation (0)
Peruvian Metals on Track for Full Production for 2026 at the Aguila Norte Processing Plant and Reports Positive Sample Results from the Tailings Area

Peruvian Metals on Track for Full Production for 2026 at the Aguila Norte Processing Plant and Reports Positive Sample Results from the Tailings Area

Peruvian Metals Corp. (TSXV: PER,OTC:DUVNF) (OTC PINK: DUVNF) ("Peruvian Metals" or the "Company") announces the completion of a major overall and maintenance program and the year-to-date production results for 2026 at its 80-per-cent-owned Aguila Norte processing plant ("Aguila Norte" or the... Keep Reading...
Text reads "Weekly Editor’s Picks," over gold bars and silver bars with a large green upward arrow.

Editor's Picks: Gold, Silver Bounce Back After Warsh Scare, Oil Prices Break US$90

The gold price is in recovery mode after last week's speech from US Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh ate away at its end-of-summer gains.The yellow metal slipped briefly below the US$4,300 per ounce level on Tuesday (September 1), but then bounced back, nearly touching US$4,500.Silver was also... Keep Reading...
Aurum Resources (ASX:AUE)

Aurum Adds More High-Grade Gold at Boundiali’s BST1 Deposit

Aurum Resources (ASX: AUE, “Aurum” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the latest gold intercepts from an ongoing 100,000m diamond drilling program at its 3.22Moz Boundiali Gold Project1 in Côte d'Ivoire. Aurum received assay results from 22 diamond drill (DD) holes at the BST1 deposit,... Keep Reading...
Adam Rozencwajg, gold bars.

Adam Rozencwajg: Oil's Silent Squeeze, Plus When I'll Buy Gold Stocks Again

Adam Rozencwajg, managing partner at Goehring & Rozencwajg, shares his thoughts on the oil market, explaining why the Iran war hasn't been as disruptive as many initially expected. In his view, a developing bottleneck in refining could be the catalyst that ramps up pressure. "Where do prices go... Keep Reading...
Gold bars rest on scattered US dollar bills.

Gold Futures Rally as US-Iran Escalation Drives Bid

Gold futures rallied early on Thursday (September 3), driven by a concrete military escalation between the US and Iran in the Strait of Hormuz that temporarily overrode macroeconomic headwinds.December gold futures opened at US$4,436.40 per ounce, up 0.5 percent from Wednesday's (September 2)... Keep Reading...
Horizon Gold (ASX:HRN)

Horizon Gold

Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Syntholene Completes Phase One of Effects Testing at Iceland Demonstration Facility, Advances to High-Power Operations

Peruvian Metals on Track for Full Production for 2026 at the Aguila Norte Processing Plant and Reports Positive Sample Results from the Tailings Area

Black Dragon Chairman Confirms Significant Personal Investment in Share Buyback Initiative

Lexaria Announces Exercise of Warrants for Approximately $5.9 Million in Gross Proceeds

Related News

oil and gas investing

Syntholene Completes Phase One of Effects Testing at Iceland Demonstration Facility, Advances to High-Power Operations

base metals investing

Bold Ventures Announces Wilcorp Drill Results, Highlights Ring of Fire Developments

battery metals investing

VanadiumCorp Completes Rock Chip Sampling Program at its Lac Doré Vanadium-Iron-Titanium Project; 53 Samples Submitted to AGAT Laboratories for Analysis

QIMC Launches 78-Kilometre 2D Seismic Campaign Across Quebec and Nova Scotia Natural Hydrogen Districts

precious metals investing

Brixton Metals Reports Consistent Silver Grades Across All 85 Holes from Maiden Tailings Drill Program at the Langis Silver Project

base metals investing

Domestic Metals Commences Drill Program at Smart Creek Project, Montana

energy investing

Alvopetro Expands Its Western Canadian Growth Platform with Mannville Heavy Oil Farm-In