Baru Gold Confirms Application Complete; ESDM Moves To Final Processing For Production Approval

(TheNewswire)
August 13 2026 TheNewswire - VANCOUVER, B.C. — Baru Gold Corp. (BARU: TSX.V | BARUF: OTCQB) ("Baru" or the "Company"), through its 70%-owned Indonesian subsidiary PT Tambang Mas Sangihe ("TMS" or the "Company"), is pleased to provide an update on the Company's application for approval to commence production operations at the Sangihe Gold Project in Indonesia.
Further to the June 3, 2026 press release, the Company confirms it has submitted all documentation requested by Indonesia's Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources ("ESDM") in its May 29, 2026 letter.
The documentation submitted to ESDM included multiple years of audited financial statements, tax compliance certification, corporate documentation, information regarding the Company's corporate structure and beneficial ownership, and other administrative materials requested by ESDM.
Company management met with ESDM officials August 12, 2026, to confirm that the application to begin production operations was complete and understand the expected timeline for issuance of the final approval.
ESDM has confirmed that nothing further is required of the Company and that the application is complete. The meeting focused on the remaining internal process for issuance, as well as the anticipated timeline for completion.
ESDM indicated that the application is currently proceeding through its final processing steps. Depending on requirements, ESDM may hold one final meeting with the Company next week. However, the preference for all attendees was to hold no further meetings.
Terrence Filbert, President and CEO of Baru Gold, commented "I am encouraged by the progress we are making and will continue to work constructively with ESDM toward the prompt issuance of the approval required to commence production operations. We are particularly pleased to have received confirmation from ESDM that our application is complete and that there are no further requirements outstanding. With our team now on site at Sangihe working closely with the local community in preparation for operations, we are ready to move forward.
ABOUT Baru Gold CORPORATION
Baru Gold Corporation is a dynamic junior gold developer with NI 43-101 gold resources in Indonesia, one of the top ten gold producing countries in the world. Based in Indonesia and North America, Baru's team of mining and finance professionals boasts extensive experience in starting and operating small-scale gold and coal assets. Baru is positioned to become Indonesia's next gold producer.
Baru Gold CORPORATION
Per: "Terry Filbert"
Terry Filbert, Director
President & CEO
info@barugold.com
604-684-2183
For investor contacts more information, please contact:
Kevin Shum
Investor Relations
kevin@jeminicapital.com
647-725-3888 ext. 702
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Certain statements in this News Release, which are not historical in nature, constitute "forward looking statements" within the meaning of that phrase under applicable Canadian securities law. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements or information concerning future work programs, results and timing of any work programs, the Company's performance or events as of the date hereof. These statements reflect management's current assumptions and expectations and by their nature are subject to certain underlying assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Those risks include the interpretation of drill results; the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with our expectations; commodity and currency price fluctuation; failure to obtain adequate financing; regulatory, recovery rates, refinery costs, and other relevant conversion factors, permitting and licensing risks; general market and mining exploration risks and production and economic risks related to design and engineering, manufacturing, technological processes and test procedures and the risk that the project's output will not be salable at a price that will cover the project's operating and maintenance costs. Forward-looking statements should not be construed as investment advice. Readers should perform a detailed, independent investigation and analysis of the Company and are encouraged to seek independent professional advice before making any investment decision. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements to reflect events or changes in circumstances that occur after the date hereof.
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