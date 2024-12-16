Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

13 Canadian Crypto ETFs (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

10 Top Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Investing in Graphene Companies (Updated 2024)

Mark These Tax-loss Selling Dates on Your Calendar (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

US$30 Million Prepayment Term Sheet and Offtake Agreement Executed with a Global Commodities Trader

Spearmint More Than Doubles the Acreage of the George Lake South Antimony Project in New Brunswick, Canada

Radiopharm achieves Nasdaq listing of ADS

First Helium Licenses First of Two Wells Targeting Leduc Light Oil at Worsley

SAGA Metals Geophysics Program Advances Drill-Ready Targets at Radar Titanium-Vanadium Project and Engages Market Maker

SAGA Metals Completes OTCQB Listing and Receives DTC Eligibility

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

First Helium

HELI:CA

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA

Soma Gold Corp.

SOMA:CA

GTI Energy

GTR:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2025 Crypto Outlook Report

2024 Uranium Outlook

2024 Gold Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence

Barrick Update on Mali Operations

All amounts expressed in US dollars

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) reports that although it had previously agreed on a framework to achieve a global resolution of the disputes with the Government of Mali over the Loulo-Gounkoto complex, it has to date been unsuccessful in arriving at a final resolution despite numerous good-faith attempts to negotiate and a willingness to compromise beyond its legal rights.

Barrick has engaged constructively with the Malian government and its external advisors over the past 12 months, addressing their requests for an increased share of the economic benefits generated by Loulo-Gounkoto. Notably, the government, a 20% shareholder, has to date received the majority of these benefits. Barrick's proposals toward a Memorandum of Agreement, which included significant concessions, have not been meaningfully considered and have been rejected by the Government of Mali. Even though the 2023 Mining Code has no application to existing operations such as Loulo-Gounkoto, the government insists on forcing Loulo-Gounkoto under the framework of that Code.

Local operating conditions have deteriorated significantly with employees imprisoned without cause and gold shipments blocked. If shipments remain suspended, Barrick will be compelled to suspend operations, further impacting the viability of this critical economic driver for Mali.

Strong Contribution to Mali's Economy
Over 29 years, Barrick has invested more than $10 billion in Mali, with its mines contributing 5% to 10% of the country's GDP annually. In 2023 alone, Barrick contributed over $1 billion to the economy. Loulo-Gounkoto remains one of Mali's largest taxpayers and employers, with 97% of its 8,000-strong workforce comprising Malian nationals. To date, the Malian state has received more than 70% of the economic benefits from the complex.

Pressure on Local Management
Since November 25, several senior members of Barrick's Malian management team have been imprisoned on unfounded charges, accompanied by concerning actions such as baseless tax and customs claims and the reported issuance of an illegitimate arrest warrant against Barrick's President and CEO. These actions raise serious concerns about the misuse of the criminal justice system.

This follows the earlier detention of Barrick management in September and similar incidents involving senior executives from other mining operators being jailed.

Commitment to Resolution
"Barrick has been a committed partner to Mali for nearly three decades, delivering significant value to stakeholders and communities," said Mark Bristow, Barrick President and CEO. "Recent developments further erode investor confidence in Mali's mining sector and will deter future investment. Nonetheless, in view of our long-standing commitment to the people of Mali, we remain open to constructive engagement with the government to resolve these issues while protecting the viability of this key economic driver for Mali."

Bristow emphasized the need for negotiations to be mutual, respectful of existing agreements, and aimed at preserving the long-term sustainability of the mining sector in Mali.

Barrick enquiries
Investor and media relations
Kathy du Plessis
+44 20 7557 7738
Email: barrick@dpapr.com

Website: www.barrick.com

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information
Certain information contained or incorporated by reference in this press release, including any information as to our strategy, projects, plans, or future financial or operating performance, constitutes "forward-looking statements". All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. The words "continue", "intended", "committed", "engage", "negotiate", "pursue" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking statements including, without limitation, with respect to: the status of negotiations with the Government of Mali in respect of ongoing disputes regarding the Loulo-Gounkoto Complex and Barrick's commitment to reach a mutually acceptable solution; the potential to increase the Government of Mali's share in the economic benefits of Loulo-Gounkoto; and Loulo-Gounkoto's partnership with the Government of Mali.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions including material estimates and assumptions related to the factors set forth below that, while considered reasonable by the Company as at the date of this press release in light of management's experience and perception of current conditions and expected developments, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Known and unknown factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements and information. Such factors include, but are not limited to: changes in national and local government legislation, taxation, controls or regulations and/ or changes in the administration of laws, policies and practices; expropriation or nationalization of property and political or economic developments in Mali and other jurisdictions in which the Company or its affiliates do or may carry on business in the future; fluctuations in the spot and forward price of gold, copper, or certain other commodities (such as diesel fuel, natural gas, and electricity); the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development; changes in mineral production performance, exploitation, and exploration successes; risks related to disruption of supply routes which may cause delays in construction and mining activities, including disruptions in the supply of key mining inputs due to the invasion of Ukraine by Russia and conflicts in the Middle East; risk of loss due to acts of war, terrorism, sabotage and civil disturbances; risks associated with new diseases, epidemics and pandemics; litigation and legal and administrative proceedings; employee relations including loss of key employees; increased costs and physical and transition risks related to climate change, including extreme weather events, resource shortages, emerging policies and increased regulations related to greenhouse gas emission levels, energy efficiency and reporting of risks; and availability and increased costs associated with mining inputs and labor. In addition, there are risks and hazards associated with the business of mineral exploration, development and mining, including environmental hazards, industrial accidents, unusual or unexpected formations, pressures, cave-ins, flooding and gold bullion, copper cathode or gold or copper concentrate losses (and the risk of inadequate insurance, or inability to obtain insurance, to cover these risks).

Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can affect our actual results and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, us. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements. Specific reference is made to the most recent Form 40-F/Annual Information Form on file with the SEC and Canadian provincial securities regulatory authorities for a more detailed discussion of some of the factors underlying forward-looking statements and the risks that may affect Barrick's ability to achieve the expectations set forth in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

Barrick disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Barrick Gold CorporationABX:CATSX:ABXGold Investing
ABX:CA
The Conversation (0)
Gold bar on top of gold nuggets.

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: O3 Mining Up 60 Percent on Agnico Eagle Takeover Deal

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly look at the best-performing Canadian mining stocks on the TSX, TSXV and CSE, starting with a round-up of Canadian and US news impacting the resource sector.

The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) fell 1.12 percent on the week to close at 607.84 on Friday (December 13). Meanwhile, the S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) posted a 1.71 percent decrease to hit 25,274.3, and the CSE Composite Index (CSE:CSECOMP) sank 2.68 percent to reach 131.45.

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics released November consumer price index (CPI) data on Wednesday (December 11).

The report shows the all-items index increased by 0.3 percent monthly, compared to the 0.2 percent recorded in each of the previous four months. Core CPI was also up 0.3 percent, steady compared to the previous three months.

Keep reading...Show less
Mine trucks at site.

Top Stories This Week: Gold Price Reacts to Inflation Data, Trump Makes Big Permitting Promise

The gold price rose early on this week, breaking US$2,700 per ounce on Wednesday (December 11).

The metal was reacting to the latest US consumer price index (CPI) data, which shows a 2.7 percent year-on-year increase for the month of November. That's up slightly from the 2.6 percent annual gain seen in October.

CPI was up 0.3 percent month-on-month, again higher than October's 0.2 percent rise. Core CPI, which excludes the more volatile food and energy categories, was up 3.3 percent year-on-year and 0.3 percent from the previous month.

Keep reading...Show less
larry lepard, gold, silver, bitcoin

Lawrence Lepard: "Big Print" Coming — Fully Expect US$5,000 Gold, US$200,000 Bitcoin

Speaking to the Investing News Network, Lawrence Lepard, managing director at EMA, voiced his thoughts on the outlook for gold and Bitcoin as the debt doom loop intensifies in the US.

"I call it a doom loop — it's a vicious circle in the wrong direction, which I believe will ultimately lead to the government having to say, 'Okay, this isn't going to work. We are going to institute yield curve control or QE, or we're going to buy the bonds,'" he explained on the sidelines of the New Orleans Investment Conference.

Lepard believes it's important to hold both gold and Bitcoin, noting that the only wrong allocation is zero.

Keep reading...Show less
Chris Temple, uranium symbol and gold bars.

Chris Temple: Gold's Next Leg Higher, Plus Uranium and Natural Gas in 2025

Chris Temple, founder, editor and publisher of the National Investor, outlined the main factors he sees impacting the gold price heading into 2025, saying the yellow metal will undoubtedly move higher.

In his view, its rise will come as market participants realize how many problems the US economy is facing.

"I think that once that reality sets in, gold will get its next big lease on life and the stock market is going to bog down. I think we're going to see a lot of rotation in the market that will start to favor real assets and real value — away from everybody chasing the same relative handful of stocks as we've seen," Temple explained.

Keep reading...Show less
Gold bars stacked in ascending order.

WGC: Gold to Face Complex Drivers in 2025, Price Likely to Cool After Record-Breaking Year

The World Gold Council (WGC) has released its 2025 gold outlook, highlighting various macroeconomic factors, geopolitical risks and central bank activity as pivotal forces influencing demand and prices.

While 2024 saw gold achieve a stellar performance with a 28 percent annual increase, the outlook for 2025 is characterized by a mix of opportunities and challenges stemming from both global and regional developments.

The yellow metal has benefited from its historical role as a hedge against uncertainty, but the WGC forecasts that its performance next year will depend on other key variables as well.

Keep reading...Show less
Brightstar Resources Managing Director Alex Rovira.

Increased M&A Activity a Win-Win for Gold Sector, Brightstar Resources Exec Says

Following the completion of its acquisition of Alto Metals, Brightstar Resources (ASX:BTR) plans to conduct 50,000 metres of reverse-circulation and diamond drilling, beginning next year, at Alto Metals' approximately 900 square kilometre Sandstone gold project in Western Australia.

In an interview with the Investing News Network, Brightstar Managing Director Alex Rovira outlined the next steps for merging Alto Metals with Brightstar’s assets and the strategy for moving forward.

“From an exploration perspective … it's really focusing on the Sandstone package. We will do near-mine brownfields exploration at our Menzies and Laverton gold projects. And really, the aspiration there is to take a number of those mines toward development decisions,” he said.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES DECLARES MONTHLY DIVIDEND AND COMPLETES 11TH CONSECUTIVE YEAR OF PAYING DIVIDENDS TO SHAREHOLDERS

Forum Announces $1,250,000 Financing with Strategic Investors

Aston Bay Presents Corporate Update

RETRANSMISSION: Spearmint More Than Doubles the Acreage of the George Lake South Antimony Project in New Brunswick, Canada

Related News

Energy Investing

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES DECLARES MONTHLY DIVIDEND AND COMPLETES 11TH CONSECUTIVE YEAR OF PAYING DIVIDENDS TO SHAREHOLDERS

Energy Investing

Forum Announces $1,250,000 Financing with Strategic Investors

Base Metals Investing

Aston Bay Presents Corporate Update

Battery Metals Investing

Options Prospectus

Precious Metals Investing

Silver Crown Royalties Executes Definitive Agreement to Acquire a Third Producing Royalty

Base Metals Investing

Latest drill results upgrade Murga - clarification

Battery Metals Investing

Conversion of Convertible Note Loans

×