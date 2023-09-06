Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Barrick Ceases to Be an Insider of Cascadia Minerals

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) (TSX:ABX)  (" Barrick ") announced today that following the August 24, 2023 closing of a private placement of units (the " Private Placement ") by Cascadia Minerals Ltd. (" Cascadia "), Barrick's 2,788,696 common shares of Cascadia represent approximately 7.6% of Cascadia's outstanding common shares. Barrick did not acquire any securities in the Private Placement and, as a result of the Private Placement, Barrick has ceased to be an insider of Cascadia pursuant to Canadian securities laws.

Barrick is holding its Cascadia common shares for investment purposes. Depending on market conditions and other factors, including Cascadia's business and financial condition, Barrick may acquire additional common shares or other securities of Cascadia or dispose of some or all of the common shares or other securities of Cascadia that it owns at such time.

An early warning report will be filed by Barrick in accordance with applicable securities laws. To obtain a copy of the early warning report, please contact Kathy du Plessis, whose contact details are included below.

Barrick is a senior gold mining company organized under the laws of the Province of British Columbia. Barrick's corporate office is located at Brookfield Place, TD Canada Trust Tower, Suite 3700, 161 Bay Street, P.O. Box 212, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2S1. Cascadia's head office is located at Suite 1500 - 409 Granville Street Vancouver, British Columbia V6C 1T2.

Investor and media relations
Kathy du Plessis
+44 20 7557 7738
Email: barrick@dpapr.com

Website: www.barrick.com

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

Certain information contained in this press release, including any information relating to the ownership by Barrick of common shares of Cascadia constitutes "forward-looking statements". All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. The words "expect", "will", "potential", "may" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking statements including, without limitation, with respect to Barrick's potential acquisition or disposition of securities of Cascadia in the future. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions, including material assumptions considered reasonable by Barrick as at the date of this press release in light of management's experience and perception of current conditions and expected developments, and are inherently subject to significant business, economic, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies.

Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can affect our actual results and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, us. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements. Specific reference is made to the most recent Form 40-F/Annual Information Form on file with the SEC and Canadian provincial securities regulatory authorities for a more detailed discussion of some of the factors underlying forward-looking statements and the risks that may affect the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

Barrick disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Barrick GoldABX:CAGold Investing
ABX:CA
NYSE:NEM

Precipitate Gold: Exploring in Prospective Mining Jurisdictions in the Dominican Republic

Precipitate Gold Corp. (TSXV:PRG) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Precipitate Gold is a mineral exploration company with district-scale strategic land positions in the Dominican Republic. The company is currently advancing its Pueblo Grande and Juan de Herrera projects in the Dominican Republic, where the company is also working to expand its existing portfolio. Precipitate Gold always works to acquire 100 percent of the properties that it owns, ensuring that there are no outstanding vendor payments or working commitments.

TSXV:BGF

Beauce Gold: Placer to Hard Rock Gold Exploration in Southern Quebec

Beauce Gold Fields Inc. (TSXV:BGF) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Beauce Gold is a gold exploration company focused on placer and hard rock exploration in the Beauce region of southern Quebec. Beauce is using a model similar to that used in the Klondike and Cariboo gold districts with the hopes that the model will allow the company to trace the placer gold back to its source, sparking a new gold rush. The Beauce region was home to Canada’s first gold rush in 1860, which was host to the largest historical placer gold deposit in the eastern half of North America.

TSXV:AHM.H

Antler Hill: Gold and Copper Exploration in Argentina’s San Juan Province

Antler Hill Mining (TSXV:AHM.H) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Antler Hill is a junior exploration company in the process of acquiring two properties in San Juan Province, Argentina. The country is viewed as a mining-friendly jurisdiction thanks to the federal government’s clear support of the mining industry through pro-mining tax incentives. The Amiches goldsilver project is located in the El Indio gold belt approximately 100 kilometers south of Barrick Gold’s (TSX:ABX,NYSE:GOLD) Veladero mine. Amiches remains predominantly unexplored with small trenching and sampling projects previously conducted on the property. In 2018 Antler Hill collected grab samples that graded 15 g/t gold and 190 g/t silver as well as 3.3 g/t gold and 70 g/t silver.

us flag with gold bars

Trump and the Gold Standard (Updated 2023)

The gold standard hasn’t been used in the US since the 1970s, but when Donald Trump was president there was some speculation that he could bring it back.

Rumors that the gold standard could be reinstated during Trump’s presidency, which ran from 2017 to 2021, centered largely on positive comments he made about the idea. Notably, he suggested that it would be “wonderful” to bring back the gold standard, and a number of his advisors were of the same mind — Judy Shelton, John Allison and others supported the concept.

With Trump now set to run as a 2024 US presidential candidate, will the the country return to the gold standard? And what would it mean if it did? Read on to learn what the gold standard is, why it ended, what Trump has said about bringing it back — and what could happen if it ever came into play again.

B2Gold Declares Third Quarter 2023 Dividend of $0.04 per Share

B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO, NYSE AMERICAN: BTG, NSX: B2G) ("B2Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors (the "Board") has declared a cash dividend for the third quarter of 2023 (the "Q3 2023 Dividend") of $0.04 per common share (or an expected $0.16 per share on an annualized basis), payable on September 29, 2023, to shareholders of record as of September 21, 2023. All dollar figures are in United States Dollars unless otherwise indicated.

The Company is implementing the previously announced Dividend Reinvestment Plan ("DRIP") commencing with the Q3 2023 Dividend. For the purposes of the Q3 2023 Dividend, the Company is pleased to announce that a discount of 3% will be applied to calculate the Average Market Price (as defined in the DRIP) of its common shares issued from treasury. However, the Company may, from time to time, in its discretion, change or eliminate any applicable discount, which would be publicly announced, all in accordance with the terms and conditions of the DRIP. Participation in the DRIP is optional. In order to participate in the DRIP in time for the Q3 2023 Dividend, registered shareholders must deliver a properly completed enrollment form to Computershare Trust Company of Canada by no later than 4:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on September 14, 2023. Beneficial shareholders who wish to participate in the DRIP should contact their financial advisor, broker, investment dealer, bank, financial institution or other intermediary through which they hold common shares well in advance of the above date for instructions on how to enroll in the DRIP.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Sarama Resources Provides Update on Status of Exploration Permit

Sarama Resources Ltd. ("Sarama" or the "Company") (ASX:SRR)(TSXV:SWA) advises that it has received notification ("Notification") from the Ministry of Energy, Mines and Quarries of Burkina Faso (the "Government") that it has withdrawn the Company's rights to the 100% owned Tankoro 2 Exploration Permit (the "Permit

The Permit hosts the Tankoro Deposit (Mineral Resource of 0.6Moz Au Indicated and 1.9Moz Au Inferred(1)) which is the central component of the Company's multi-million-ounce Sanutura Project (the "Project"). The Project has been the subject of a preliminary economic assessment which was due for completion and release imminently; however, following receipt of the Notification, this has been suspended.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Passing of Randall Oliphant

Franco-Nevada Corporation is deeply saddened to announce the sudden passing of Board member Randall Oliphant on September 1, 2023 . Mr. Oliphant was a founding director of Franco-Nevada at its initial public offering in 2007 and played a key role in the Company's growth and success over the past 16 years. He will be greatly missed by all at Franco-Nevada.

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/passing-of-randall-oliphant-301917955.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Sarama Resources (TSXV:SWA)

Sarama Requests Trading Halt Pending Clarification Of Exploration Permit

Sarama Resources Ltd. ("Sarama" or the "Company") (ASX:SRR)(TSX-V:SWA) announced today that it has requested the securities of the Company be placed in an immediate trading halt on both the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") and the Australian Securities Exchange ("ASX"), while it seeks clarity concerning correspondence received from the government of Burkina Faso concerning the status of the Tankoro 2 Exploration Permit. The trading halt is requested due to delays related to multiple time zones which affect the Company's ability to speak with required personnel.

The Company expects that the Company's securities will be placed in a trading halt on the ASX until the earlier of the opening of trading in Australia on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, or the earlier release of an announcement in relation to this correspondence.

gold bars

5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Lavras Gold Leaps on Discovery at Brazil Project

The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) moved up last week, finishing the period at 591.41.

While the index is up 4.29 percent year-to-date, it declined in August, losing nearly 5.8 percent. New data released on Friday (September 1) shows that Canada's economy contracted at an annualized rate of 0.2 percent in the second quarter, well off the Bank of Canada's forecast for 1.5 percent annualized GDP growth. Analysts had expected a smaller gain of 1.2 percent.

Stephen Brown, deputy chief North American economist for Capital Economics, said the country may already be in a "modest recession," and market participants now believe Canada's central bank will leave rates unchanged at its next meeting.

