Barksdale Resources Plans for Drilling After Sunnyside Permitting Reaches Final Phase
“We've been pent up for several years in this permitting quagmire. This is the year that we break free,” said Barksdale Resources President and CEO Rick Trotman.
The final step of the National Environmental Policy Act permitting process is within Barksdale Resources’ (TSXV:BRO) reach after the US Forest Service (USFS) informed the company that it intends to publish a Draft Decision Memorandum and Finding of No Significant Impact for the Sunnyside project in Arizona.
“We've got a tailwind in the metals markets,” Barksdale Resources President and CEO Rick Trotman said. "I mean, we've got copper for US$4.25 (per pound). Right now, Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) is calling for it to go over US$5. We've got the group next door to us who's going to be making a construction decision on their major mine spending. And then we have us coming to this point with our permits, where we will actually get going. So we have the trifecta coming together at the same time. We're cashed up. We're just in good spots, too."
Barksdale’s permit application is for its proposed seven year exploration drilling program at Sunnyside, which also includes the approval of the plan of operations by the USFS, expected to be completed by May or June 2023.
“We take this thing one step at a time," Trotman said. "We need to get our permit and we need to start drilling this potential monster to see how big it can be and what the quality is going to look like. That's the key thing for us… baby steps. We have work ahead of us that we need to complete, we just need to get into it.”
Trotman said the company will keep guiding investors through these regulatory hurdles as to when its permits are going to come and when Barksdale will start drilling at Sunnyside.
“(Sunnyside) is one piece of a larger geologic system that's already been shown to have the world's largest carbonate replacement department — we have a piece of that. Our goal and what the market expects of us is to really put a scale around how big it is, how much we have and the quality of it. Those are the types of answers that we have to bring to market,” he said.
“We already know that the geologic environment is there. We already know that we have scale next door, and we just need to figure out how much of this thing is on our property. It's a great problem to have, trying to figure it out.”
Watch the full interview with Barksdale Resources President and CEO Rick Trotman above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Barksdale Resources (TSXV:BRO). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Barksdale Resources in order to help investors learn more about the company. Barksdale Resources is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Barksdale Resources and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
