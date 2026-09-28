Bank of America Expands "Ask Global Payments Solutions" with New Intelligence Capabilities

New Functionality Builds on BofA's GenAI Application to Help Employees Deliver Deeper Client Insights
Key points
- AskGPS Intelligence Hub builds on Bank of America's generative AI application with new capabilities for Global Payments Solutions employees
- New functionality will unite client, account and relationship data to generate deeper, more actionable treasury insights
- The continued evolution of AskGPS will help employees better anticipate and address clients' changing treasury needs
Bank of America today announced the launch of AskGPS Intelligence Hub, a suite of tools designed to help Global Payments Solutions (GPS) employees bring together and interpret complex treasury information to deliver actionable insights for clients.
The Intelligence Hub builds on AskGPS, the generative AI-powered solution introduced in 2025 that supports nearly 3,000 employees with trusted institutional knowledge. Drawing on Bank of America's global payments franchise and proprietary data, the new capabilities will bring together client, account and relationship information to support more informed client discussions.
"We are continuously enhancing AskGPS to give our teams smarter, more connected tools that help them deliver greater value to clients," said Jarrett Bruhn, head of Data and Artificial Intelligence for GPS at Bank of America. "The AskGPS Intelligence Hub builds on our GenAI application with new capabilities that will help employees better understand clients' evolving needs and support their treasury priorities."
Creating a more complete client view
The first three capabilities, to be launched in phases, will unify client, account and relationship data and create a foundation for AI-powered analysis. They will include:
- Intelligent Treasury Management Reviews (TMRs). In its initial phase, this solution will bring client information, relationship activity and account structures into a unified review. Employees will tailor the output to each client, spending less time gathering information and more time preparing for discussions.
- Digital Account Schematics will visualize client accounts, liquidity structures, sweeps, multibank relationships and associated services. Accompanying intelligence will help employees identify structural changes, understand fund flows and surface topics for client discussions.
- Enhanced Relationship Insights will apply AI across relevant client, product and activity signals. It will surface changing needs, potential gaps and opportunities to address evolving client priorities, while employees remain responsible for decisions and client interactions.
The AskGPS Intelligence Hub advances Bank of America's strategy to move from knowledge access to decision-ready intelligence, helping employees move more quickly from question to insight—and from insight to action.
Frequently asked questions
Question: What is AskGPS?
Answer: AskGPS is an internal generative AI-powered solution that gives Bank of America teams access to trusted institutional knowledge in the flow of work, supporting faster preparation and more informed client engagement.
Question: How do AskGPS and the Intelligence Hub support Responsible AI?
Answer: These solutions operate under Bank of America's Responsible AI framework. Generative AI capabilities are subject to applicable governance, testing and oversight and are designed to provide relevant, traceable information, while employees retain responsibility for judgment, decisions and client interactions.
Question: Has AskGPS received any industry recognition?
Answer: Yes. AskGPS has been recognized with multiple industry awards, including Treasury Management International's 2026 Technology & Innovation Award for Solution Innovation in AI, Global Finance's Top Financial Innovation of 2026 recognition, and the Banking Tech Awards USA 2026 award for Best Use of AI – Internal Operations – Enterprise Knowledge. These awards reflect AskGPS's ability to help employees access trusted information more quickly, enhance client interactions, and unlock the value of enterprise knowledge through AI.
Bank of America
Bank of America is one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving more than 69 million clients with approximately 3,500 retail financial centers, approximately 15,000 ATMs (automated teller machines) and award-winning digital banking with approximately 60 million verified digital users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. As the #1 small business lender in the United States (FDIC), Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 4 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and more than 35 countries and/or jurisdictions. Bank of America Corporation stock (NYSE: BAC) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.
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Reporters may contact:
Louise Hennessy, Bank of America
Phone: 1.646.858.6471
louise.hennessy@bofa.com
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SOURCE Bank of America Corporation