Bank of America Expands "Ask Global Payments Solutions" with New Intelligence Capabilities

New Functionality Builds on BofA's GenAI Application to Help Employees Deliver Deeper Client Insights

Key points

  • AskGPS Intelligence Hub builds on Bank of America's generative AI application with new capabilities for Global Payments Solutions employees
  • New functionality will unite client, account and relationship data to generate deeper, more actionable treasury insights
  • The continued evolution of AskGPS will help employees better anticipate and address clients' changing treasury needs

Bank of America today announced the launch of AskGPS Intelligence Hub, a suite of tools designed to help Global Payments Solutions (GPS) employees bring together and interpret complex treasury information to deliver actionable insights for clients.

The Intelligence Hub builds on AskGPS, the generative AI-powered solution introduced in 2025 that supports nearly 3,000 employees with trusted institutional knowledge. Drawing on Bank of America's global payments franchise and proprietary data, the new capabilities will bring together client, account and relationship information to support more informed client discussions.

"We are continuously enhancing AskGPS to give our teams smarter, more connected tools that help them deliver greater value to clients," said Jarrett Bruhn, head of Data and Artificial Intelligence for GPS at Bank of America. "The AskGPS Intelligence Hub builds on our GenAI application with new capabilities that will help employees better understand clients' evolving needs and support their treasury priorities."

Creating a more complete client view
The first three capabilities, to be launched in phases, will unify client, account and relationship data and create a foundation for AI-powered analysis. They will include:

  • Intelligent Treasury Management Reviews (TMRs). In its initial phase, this solution will bring client information, relationship activity and account structures into a unified review. Employees will tailor the output to each client, spending less time gathering information and more time preparing for discussions.
  • Digital Account Schematics will visualize client accounts, liquidity structures, sweeps, multibank relationships and associated services. Accompanying intelligence will help employees identify structural changes, understand fund flows and surface topics for client discussions.
  • Enhanced Relationship Insights will apply AI across relevant client, product and activity signals. It will surface changing needs, potential gaps and opportunities to address evolving client priorities, while employees remain responsible for decisions and client interactions.

The AskGPS Intelligence Hub advances Bank of America's strategy to move from knowledge access to decision-ready intelligence, helping employees move more quickly from question to insight—and from insight to action.

Frequently asked questions
Question: What is AskGPS?
Answer: AskGPS is an internal generative AI-powered solution that gives Bank of America teams access to trusted institutional knowledge in the flow of work, supporting faster preparation and more informed client engagement.

Question: How do AskGPS and the Intelligence Hub support Responsible AI?
Answer: These solutions operate under Bank of America's Responsible AI framework. Generative AI capabilities are subject to applicable governance, testing and oversight and are designed to provide relevant, traceable information, while employees retain responsibility for judgment, decisions and client interactions.

Question: Has AskGPS received any industry recognition?
Answer: Yes. AskGPS has been recognized with multiple industry awards, including Treasury Management International's 2026 Technology & Innovation Award for Solution Innovation in AI, Global Finance's Top Financial Innovation of 2026 recognition, and the Banking Tech Awards USA 2026 award for Best Use of AI – Internal Operations – Enterprise Knowledge. These awards reflect AskGPS's ability to help employees access trusted information more quickly, enhance client interactions, and unlock the value of enterprise knowledge through AI.

Bank of America
Bank of America is one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving more than 69 million clients with approximately 3,500 retail financial centers, approximately 15,000 ATMs (automated teller machines) and award-winning digital banking with approximately 60 million verified digital users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. As the #1 small business lender in the United States (FDIC), Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 4 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and more than 35 countries and/or jurisdictions. Bank of America Corporation stock (NYSE: BAC) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

For more Bank of America news, including dividend announcements and other important information, visit the Bank of America newsroom and register for news email alerts.

Reporters may contact:
Louise Hennessy, Bank of America
Phone: 1.646.858.6471
louise.hennessy@bofa.com 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bank-of-america-expands-ask-global-payments-solutions-with-new-intelligence-capabilities-302890431.html

SOURCE Bank of America Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

BACnyse:bacfintech investing
BAC
The Conversation (0)
Blackstone Minerals

Australian Ambassador to Vietnam Visits Blackstone’s Projects

Blackstone Minerals Limited (ASX: BSX) (“Blackstone” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that His Excellency, Mr Andrew Goledzinowski, Australian Ambassador to Vietnam visited Son La Province and met with Son La Provincial Peoples Committee and toured the Company’s mining and refining... Keep Reading...

Aurora Cannabis Provides Business Update and Announces Date of Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Investor Conference Call

NASDAQ | TSX: ACB Re-affirms expectation of positive annual Adjusted EBITDA 1 for fiscal 2024 and Positive Free Cash Flow 1 generation in calendar 2024 Announces Intention to Consolidate Common Shares Q3 2024 Investor Conference call scheduled for February 8, 2024 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time... Keep Reading...

Aurora Unveils Innovative Cannabis-Infused Ready-to-Drink Beverage in Latest Medical Product Launch

NASDAQ | TSX: ACB Available at launch exclusively to Aurora's veteran patients, new products span THC, CBD and CBG offerings to meet the discerning taste, experience and product variety patients seek Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian-based leading global medical... Keep Reading...

Aurora Cannabis Announces Fiscal 2024 Second Quarter Results and Delivers Record Positive Adjusted EBITDA

NASDAQ | TSX: ACB Delivers Record Positive Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $ 3.4 Million Quarterly Net Revenue 1 rose 30% YoY to $63.4 Million ; Strong Growth of 42 % in Global Medical Cannabis Net cash position of over $200 Million , Expects to Repay the Remaining US$5.3 Million Balance of Convertible... Keep Reading...

Aurora Cannabis to Host Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Investor Conference Call

NASDAQ | TSX: ACB Aurora Cannabis Inc. (the "Company" or "Aurora") (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian company opening the world to cannabis, announced today that it has scheduled a conference call to discuss the results for its second quarter fiscal year 2024 on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Auto Advances End-to-End Lease Remarketing Strategy

AmeriTrust Auto Advances End-to-End Lease Remarketing Strategy

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / August 19, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT,OTC:AMTFF)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZV) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform focused on automotive finance, today announced that AmeriTrust Auto, a wholly owned subsidiary of... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Resignation of Director

AmeriTrust Announces Resignation of Director

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / August 14, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT,OTC:AMTFF)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZV) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform focused on automotive finance, today announced that Board member and audit committee member, Steven... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

AmeriTrust Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Funded lease contract growth accelerated in Q2 2026, with an increase of 205% in the value of contracts financed over Q1AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AMT,OTC:AMTFF) (OTCQB: AMTFF) (FSE: 1ZV) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform focused on automotive finance,... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Financial Named Exclusive Global Used-Vehicle Lease Partner for Military AutoSource to Serve U.S. Military Personnel Worldwide

AmeriTrust Financial Named Exclusive Global Used-Vehicle Lease Partner for Military AutoSource to Serve U.S. Military Personnel Worldwide

Military AutoSource, the only Department of Defense (DoD) and Exchange-authorized vehicle-buying program serving the overseas U.S. military community, will add AmeriTrust's new- and used-vehicle lease platform to its automotive offerings. AmeriTrust Financial (hereinafter "AmeriTrust"), an... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust and AutoSavvy Launch National Leasing Partnership

AmeriTrust and AutoSavvy Launch National Leasing Partnership

Strategic partnership brings lease solutions to AutoSavvy customers while expanding AmeriTrust's automotive finance platformAmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AMT,OTC:AMTFF) (OTCQB: AMTFF) (FSE: 1ZV) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform focused on automotive... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

AmeriTrust Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AMT,OTC:AMTFF) (OTCQB: AMTFF) (FSE: 1ZV) ("AmeriTrust" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting automotive finance and specializing in used vehicle lease originations for the automotive industry, is pleased to announce the results of voting at... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Syntholene Engages Imperial College of London Expert for Independent Technical Review of Operating Data from Iceland Demonstration Facility

QIMC Ties New Salem-Apple River Helium Zones to a Buried Basement Structure: Gravity, Magnetics and Geochemistry Converge on a Single Fault-Bounded Ramp

Edgewater Wireless Details PrismIQ Customer Demonstration Program with OVIN and Fidus Support

Goldgroup Announces Commitment for Strategic Investment in Luca Mining

Related News

oil and gas investing

Syntholene Engages Imperial College of London Expert for Independent Technical Review of Operating Data from Iceland Demonstration Facility

QIMC Ties New Salem-Apple River Helium Zones to a Buried Basement Structure: Gravity, Magnetics and Geochemistry Converge on a Single Fault-Bounded Ramp

precious metals investing

Goldgroup Announces Commitment for Strategic Investment in Luca Mining

precious metals investing

Sirios Resources Announces Share Consolidation and Name Change

battery metals investing

NextSource Materials Secures Binding Agreement for US$30 Million Strategic Investment from Japan's Hanwa and JOGMEC to Advance its UAE Battery Anode Facility

precious metals investing

GoldInxs Mining Corp. Announces $1,150,000 Private Placement Offering

energy investing

JAGUAR URANIUM TO PARTICIPATE IN ROTH CAPITAL PARTNERS' EMERGING NUCLEAR TECHNOLOGY CONFERENCE IN NEW YORK