Bank of America Declares Preferred Stock Dividends Payable in April and May 2026

Bank of America Corporation today announced the Board of Directors has authorized regular cash dividends on the outstanding shares or depositary shares of the following series of preferred stock: 

Series of Preferred Stock

Dividend per Share
or Depositary Share1

Record Date

Payment Date

7.25% Non-Cumulative
Perpetual Convertible
Preferred Stock, Series L

$18.1250000

April 1

April 30

5.875% Non-Cumulative
Preferred Stock, Series HH

$0.3671875

April 1

April 24

4.375% Non-Cumulative
Preferred Stock, Series NN

$0.2734375

April 15

May 4

6.625% Fixed-Rate Reset Non-
Cumulative Preferred Stock,
Series OO

$16.5625000

April 15

May 1

4.125% Non-Cumulative
Preferred Stock, Series PP

$0.2578125

April 15

May 4

4.375% Fixed-Rate Reset Non-
Cumulative Preferred Stock,
Series RR

$10.9375000

April 1

April 27

6.125% Fixed-Rate Reset Non-
Cumulative Preferred Stock,
Series TT

$15.3125000

April 1

April 27

6.250% Fixed-Rate Reset Non-
Cumulative Preferred Stock,
Series UU

$15.6250000

April 1

April 27

1 Each series of preferred stock, other than Series L, is represented by depositary shares.

Bank of America

Bank of America is one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving nearly 70 million clients with approximately 3,600 retail financial centers, approximately 15,000 ATMs (automated teller machines) and award-winning digital banking with approximately 59 million verified digital users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 4 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and more than 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock (NYSE: BAC) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

For more Bank of America news, including dividend announcements and other important information, visit the Bank of America newsroom and register for news email alerts.

Investors may contact

Lee McEntire, Bank of America
Phone: 1.980.388.6780
lee.mcentire@bofa.com

Jonathan G. Blum, Bank of America (Fixed Income)
Phone: 1.212.449.3112
jonathan.blum@bofa.com

Reporters may contact

Jocelyn Seidenfeld, Bank of America
Phone: 1.646.743.3356
jocelyn.seidenfeld@bofa.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bank-of-america-declares-preferred-stock-dividends-payable-in-april-and-may-2026-302712078.html

SOURCE Bank of America Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

