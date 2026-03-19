Bank of America Announces Fourth Quarter 2026 and Quarterly 2027 Financial Reporting Dates

Bank of America today announced the following reporting dates for quarterly financial results:
- Fourth quarter 2026 – Friday, January 15, 2027
- First quarter 2027 – Wednesday, April 14, 2027
- Second quarter 2027 – Wednesday, July 14, 2027
- Third quarter 2027 – Wednesday, October 13, 2027
- Fourth quarter 2027 – Friday, January 14, 2028
The results are scheduled to be announced each quarter by press release at approximately 6:45 a.m. ET. Investor conference calls will begin at 8:30 a.m. ET, except for the fourth quarter of 2027, which will begin at 11:00 a.m. ET. Details on how to participate will be provided closer to each scheduled date.
Press releases, live webcasts and replays of the conference calls, transcripts, and related presentation materials will be made available on Bank of America's Investor Relations website https://investor.bankofamerica.com. Forms 8-K containing Bank of America's financial results will also be made available on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's website at https://www.sec.gov.
Bank of America is one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving nearly 70 million clients with approximately 3,600 retail financial centers, approximately 15,000 ATMs (automated teller machines) and award-winning digital banking with approximately 59 million verified digital users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 4 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and more than 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock (NYSE: BAC) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.
Investors may contact
Lee McEntire, Bank of America
Phone: 1.980.388.6780
lee.mcentire@bofa.com
Jonathan G. Blum, Bank of America (Fixed Income)
Phone: 1.212.449.3112
jonathan.blum@bofa.com
Reporters may contact
Jocelyn Seidenfeld, Bank of America
Phone: 1.646.743.3356
jocelyn.seidenfeld@bofa.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bank-of-america-announces-fourth-quarter-2026-and-quarterly-2027-financial-reporting-dates-302718757.html
SOURCE Bank of America Corporation