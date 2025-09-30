BacTech Environmental Corporation Mourns the Passing of Don Whalen

BacTech Environmental Corporation Mourns the Passing of Don Whalen

(TheNewswire)

Toronto, ON September 30, 2025 TheNewswire - BacTech Environmental Corporation ("BacTech" or the "Company") (CSE: BAC,OTC:BCCEF, OTCQB: BCCEF, FSE: 0BT1) announces with great sadness the sudden passing of Don Whalen a long-serving member of the Company's Board of Directors.

"Don's contributions, guidance, and friendship will be deeply missed by all of us at BacTech," said Ross Orr, President & CEO of BacTech Environmental Corporation. "On behalf of the Company, we extend our heartfelt condolences to Don's family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time. Don was our longest serving outside director and was always there when needed. We will miss his valuable input gleaned from a long career in business."

About BacTech

BacTech Environmental Corporation is a company that specializes in environmental technology. We use a process called bioleaching to recover metals like gold, silver, cobalt, nickel, and copper, while also safely removing harmful contaminants like arsenic. This process is eco-friendly and uses naturally occurring bacteria that are safe for both humans and the environment. By using our proprietary method of bioleaching, we can neutralize toxic concentrates and tailings while also creating profitable opportunities. Recently BacTech filed a patent on the treatment of pyrrhotite tailings producing magnetite, organic fertilizer and critical metals. The company is publicly traded on several stock exchanges, including the CSE, OTCQB, and Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements concerning future events and expectations. Actual results may differ materially due to various factors, including market conditions, regulatory developments, and economic trends. The company undertakes no obligation to revise forward-looking statements except as required by law.

