BacTech Environmental Announces the Release of an Executive Information Overview Report by Crystal Research

BacTech Environmental Announces the Release of an Executive Information Overview Report by Crystal Research

(TheNewswire)

BacTech Environmental Corporation
  

Toronto, ON TheNewswire - January 7, 2026 - BacTech Environmental Corporation ("BacTech" or the "Company" (CSE: BAC; OTCQB: BCCEF) today announced that Crystal Research Associates LLC ("CRA") has released an Executive Informational Overview (EIO®) on BacTech. The 46 page paid report can be found on BacTech's website (www.bactechgreen.com) under the Investors > Newsroom and on CRA's website (www.crystalra.com).

About BacTech

BacTech Environmental uses naturally occurring bacteria to safely treat and stabilize toxic mining materials while recovering valuable metals. The Company's proprietary bio-oxidation technology, BacOx, offers a cleaner, more sustainable alternative to traditional smelting and roasting, intended to eliminate arsenic emissions and enable full in-country value creation.

BacTech is advancing its flagship bioleach processing facility in Tenguel, Ecuador, which is engineered for 100% arsenic stabilization, zero liquid discharge, and up to 35,000 oz/year of gold production in Phase 1, with planned modular expansion to 100,000+ oz/year. The Company is also developing its patent-pending Zero Tailings Reclamation technology, designed to convert sulphide tailings into saleable iron, critical metals, and ammonium-sulphate fertilizer for global markets leaving zero waste behind.

About Crystal Research Associates

Crystal Research Associates is an independent research firm led by Wall Street veterans, Jeffrey Kraws and Karen Goldfarb. Together, Kraws and Goldfarb have built a unique business model, capitalizing on decades of experience as an award-winning sell-side analyst team to produce institutional-quality industry and market research in a manner that is easily understood by investors and consumers. Our firm's approach has been proven successful over the years as our products are published and available on Bloomberg, Thomson Reuters, S&P Global Market Intelligence, FactSet and scores of other popular forums.

For further information or a copy of the report, please contact:

Kiki Segura- kksegura@bactechgreen.com

The Company has paid a fee to CRA for the preparation and distribution of the Report.

 

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including but not limited to statements regarding the Company's future projects, financing plans, and corporate strategy. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates, and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied.

Although BacTech believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that they will prove correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. BacTech undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

 

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

BacTech Environmental CorpBAC:CCCSE:BACCleantech Investing
BAC:CC
The Conversation (0)
Low-angle view of European Commission banner hanging on the southern wing of the Berlaymont building.

Europe's Emerging Green Hydrogen Market Creates Investment Opportunities

Europe's green hydrogen market is experiencing an unprecedented surge, thanks to its accelerated transition towards a sustainable future. This evolving landscape presents a strategic opportunity for forward-thinking investors. The European Union's (EU) commitment to green hydrogen is a key... Keep Reading...
Syntholene Energy Corp Commences Trading on Frankfurt Stock Exchange Under Symbol '3DD0'

Syntholene Energy Corp Commences Trading on Frankfurt Stock Exchange Under Symbol '3DD0'

Listing Positions Syntholene as the First Publicly Traded Pure-Play Synthetic Fuel (eFuel) Company on any European Exchange
SYNTHOLENE ENERGY CORP (TSXV: ESAF) ("Syntholene" or the "Company") announces that the Company's common shares have been approved for listing and have commenced trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse) under the trading symbol FSE: 3DD0. The Frankfurt co-listing is... Keep Reading...
Solar power plant panels.

Silica Investing: How Processing Bottlenecks Create Breakthrough Opportunities

As one of its most abundant minerals, the world has no shortage of silica. The challenge — and more importantly, the value — lies in making it pure enough for the technologies that will define the global energy transition.Innovations in cleaner and more efficient high-purity (HPQ) silica... Keep Reading...
RZOLV Technologies Successfully Completes Bulk-Scale Vat Leach Test at Operating Gold Mine, Advancing Commercial Validation of RZOLV Non-Cyanide Gold Extraction

RZOLV Technologies Successfully Completes Bulk-Scale Vat Leach Test at Operating Gold Mine, Advancing Commercial Validation of RZOLV Non-Cyanide Gold Extraction

Rzolv Technologies Inc. (TSXV: RZL) (the "Company" or "RZOLV") today reported the results of a bulk-scale vat leach metallurgical test conducted at an independent, operating gold mine in Arizona, marking a significant milestone in the commercial validation of the Company's proprietary... Keep Reading...
Electric car charging with cityscape at sunset in the background.

EV Market Forecast: Top Trends for EVs in 2026

The global electric vehicle (EV) market was a study in contrasts in 2025. While global sales surged by 21 percent, fueled by China’s continued dominance and a resilient European recovery, the North American market faced significant headwinds on the back of policy changes. Against that backdrop,... Keep Reading...
Electronic circuit board close up.

From Sand to Solar: Capturing Value Through Vertical Integration

The global shift to clean energy is rewriting the playbook on resource investing. While critical minerals, such as lithium, rare earths and high-purity silica, continue to gain market momentum, owning a deposit is now just the tip of the investment iceberg. Forward looking companies and... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement

U.S. Patent allowance received for PTSD discovery programme

Company owned drill rig - first drill hole completed

Wealth Minerals Permitting Application for the Kuska Project Accepted

Related News

Gold Investing

Resource Recap: 2025 Data on Australia's Key Resources and Energy Projects

copper investing

Supply Constraints and Trade Fears Push Copper to All‑Time High

Magnesium Investing

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Copper Investing

Company owned drill rig - first drill hole completed

uranium investing

Denison Mines Poised to Begin Construction on Phoenix Uranium Project

Precious Metals Investing

55 North Mining Secures 100% Ownership of the Last Hope Gold Project

Battery Metals Investing

NextSource Materials Announces Arrival of First Equipment Shipment in UAE for its Battery Anode Facility and Significant Progress on Front-End Engineering and Design