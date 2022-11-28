Base MetalsInvesting News

November 27, 2022 TheNewswire - Avrupa Minerals Ltd. (AVU:TSXV) (OTC:AVPMF) (FRANKFURT:8AM) is pleased to announce that Company President and CEO, Paul W. Kuhn, will be in London during the week of November 28 th through December 1 st for the annual Mines and Money Conference.  He will be available during that time to meet directly with shareholders and investors to discuss Avrupa's progress during 2022 and plans for the coming year.  Contact may be made through info@avrupaminerals.com .

In addition to the possibility of live connection with Avrupa, the Company will present at the Metals Investor Experience Conference (6ix MIX) hosted by 6ix from December 5th to the 16th. It will be possible to watch Avrupa Minerals during this free multi-day virtual conference at https://6ix.com/conference-mix-12-2022/ .

For a recent Avrupa Minerals progress update, please visit Avrupa President's Letter, November 2022 .

Avrupa Minerals Ltd. is a growth-oriented junior exploration and development company directed to discovery of mineral deposits, using a hybrid prospect generator business model.  The Company holds one 100%-owned license in Portugal, the Alvalade VMS Project, presently optioned to Sandfire MATSA in an earn-in joint venture agreement.  The Company now holds one 100%-owned exploration license covering the Slivova gold prospect in Kosovo, and is actively advancing four prospects in central Finland through the recently-announced acquisition of Akkerman Finland Oy.  Avrupa focuses its project generation work in politically stable and prospective regions of Europe, presently including Portugal, Finland, and Kosovo.  The Company continues to seek and develop other opportunities around Europe.

For additional information, contact Avrupa Minerals Ltd. at 1-604-687-3520 or visit our website at www.avrupaminerals.com .

On behalf of the Board,

"Paul W. Kuhn"

Paul W. Kuhn, President & Director

This news release was prepared by Company management, who take full responsibility for its content.  Paul W. Kuhn, President and CEO of Avrupa Minerals, a Licensed Professional Geologist and a Registered Member of the Society of Mining Engineers, is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 of the Canadian Securities Administrators.  He has reviewed the technical disclosure in this release.  Mr. Kuhn, the QP, has not only reviewed, but prepared and supervised the preparation or approval of the scientific and technical content in the news release.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

