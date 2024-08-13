Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Rare Earths Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Investing in Graphene Companies (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Trending Press Releases

SAGA Metals Announces Commencement of Exploration Program by Rio Tinto on the Optioned Legacy Lithium Project in James Bay, Quebec

World Copper Announces Grade-Confirmation Programme at the Zonia Copper Project, Arizona

PROSPECT RIDGE COMMENCES INAUGURAL DRILLING PROGRAM AT THE COPPER RIDGE ZONE OF ITS KNAUSS CREEK PROPERTY

PEP11 Update

SAGA Metals Mobilizes to the Double Mer Uranium Project After Completing Field Program at Radar Project

Company Update

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Fortescue Ord

FMG:AU

Flynn Gold

FG1:AU

Black Swan Graphene

SWAN:CC

BPH Energy

BPH:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Graphite Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Life Science Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Avrupa Minerals Update on Drilling in Portugal, Kosovo and Finland

Avrupa Minerals Update on Drilling in Portugal, Kosovo and Finland

(TheNewswire)

Avrupa Minerals Ltd.

  • Initially planning for seven holes in the Central and North zones:

  • Total 4,200 meters with the possibility for two additional 600-meter holes;

  • Drill plan targets the hinge zone of the mineralized Sesmarias synform along a strike length of 500-600 meters.

  • At the Slivova gold-silver project in Kosovo, up to 3,000 meters of drilling, mostly designed to upgrade the mineral resource estimate from Inferred and Indicated to Measured Resources.

  • Planning for drilling at the Kangasjärvi zinc-copper massive sulfide target in Finland underway:

  • Three holes planned, totaling 1,000 meters;

  • Targets strong geophysical anomalism close to historic zinc-copper mine and not previously drilled.

Vancouver, BC – TheNewswire - August 13, 2024 – Avrupa Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: AVU) is excited to announce that it will be drilling at all three of its joint ventured projects in the coming months.  Drilling has already started at the Sesmarias VMS prospect in Portugal, and plans are underway for 3,000 meters of drilling at the Slivova gold-silver deposit in Kosovo.  Later in Q4, we expect to run a three-hole, 1000-meter recon drilling program at the Kangasjärvi VMS prospect in Finland.

Sesmarias VMS prospect, Portugal

Drilling at Sesmarias commenced at the end of June.  We are planning for seven 600-meter holes over a strike length of approximately 550 to 600 meters in the Central and Northern zones of the Sesmarias VMS deposit (Sections 250S through 800S).  These may be followed by two further 600-meter holes, collared where necessary.  Drilling is designed to upgrade and enhance the body of higher grade, hinge zone, copper-zinc mineralization intersected in previous holes drilled in 2021 and during last year's successful program (see previous AVU news releases: June 12, 2023 ; November 28, 2023 ; and June 3, 2024 ).

The drilling program at Sesmarias is part of a joint venture between Avrupa Minerals and Sandfire Mineira Portugal, Unipessoal Lda. ("Sandfire Portugal"), a 100%-owned subsidiary of Minas de Aguas Teñidas, S.A. ("Sandfire MATSA") . Avrupa continues to operate the project through the JV entity PorMining Lda., and Sandfire Portugal continues to fund the exploration work.

Paul W. Kuhn, President and CEO of Avrupa Minerals, noted, "Drilling at Sesmarias is underway.  Our target is compact and well-defined.  Previous drilling partially defines the synformal shape of the mineralization, showing higher grade polymetallic mineralization located around the hinge of the fold in the Central zone.  We are aiming to expand the hinge mineralization to the north, as well as up into the limbs of the synform.  We look forward to providing more news as the summer passes."

As shown in the following schematic cross-section of the Sesmarias deposit, and noted previously, we will be targeting the hinge of the fold system, which has been partially defined on the 250S, 350S, 500S, 650S, and 800S sections, to date.


Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1. Schematic diagram, courtesy of the PorMining geological staff, showing the general targeting of the new drilling program.  Field of view is 500 meters left to right, and 1,400 meters in depth (strike length).


Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 2. Light blue/turquoise notations show which sections we plan to drill to attempt to upgrade our understanding of the Sesmarias mineralization in the central and northern zones.  We have started drilling on Sections 800S and 650S, and will move north to between Sections 350S and 500S as work progresses.  Later we plan to drill between 500S and 650S, as well as on Sections 250S and 350S.

Slivova Gold-Silver Deposit, Kosovo

Recent discussions with partner Western Tethyan Resources (WTR) indicate that they plan to drill ~3,000 meters at the Slivova deposit beginning later this summer.  While WTR is presently completing trenching and property-wide soil sampling to upgrade potential satellite deposits to Slivova, the company expects that most of the upcoming work will be directed towards resource development in the main Slivova deposit.  Further information concerning the work plans is expected in the coming weeks.

Kangasjärvi Zinc-Copper Prospect, Finland

Detailed work carried out at Kangasjärvi over the past three years has led to the discovery of exciting new targets close to the historic deposit.  The targets consist of strong electromagnetic (EM) anomalism detected by a deep-penetrating, helicopter EM survey. The intense electric conductivity may reflect the presence of an undiscovered center of massive mineralization, including copper-rich sulfides and a stockwork feeder zone. Modelling points to a possible mineral body measuring 500m by 600m, starting at a depth of 100m and continuing down to more than 500m at both the Kangas Main and Kangas North targets.  Neither target has been drilled previously.


Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 3. Location of the two Kangas EM targets, along with historic drilling locations.


Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 4. Close-in view of the Kangas Main EM anomaly.


Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 5. Inversion model in cross-section. Main target located to the right of large fault (red).  Historic Kangasjärvi deposit to the left of the fault could be "tail" of the main deposit separated by faulting.

The Company and partner Akkerman Exploration are planning three drill holes, totalling 1,000 meters, in the two targets at Kangas Main and Kangas North.  We plan to start during early Q4, depending on drill rig availability.  More information will be distributed as plans coalesce and the drilling company is locked into a time slot during October.

Sandfire Portugal is a 100%-owned subsidiary of Sandfire MATSA, a modern mining company which owns and operates the MATSA Mining Operations in the Huelva province of Spain. With a processing plant located to the north of the Iberian Pyrite Belt that sources ore from three underground mines, the Aguas Teñidas and Magdalena Mines in Almonaster la Real and the Sotiel Mine in Calañas, Sandfire MATSA produces copper, zinc and lead mineral concentrates that are sold from the port of Huelva.

Western Tethyan Resources (WTR) is a UK-registered, mineral exploration and development company focused on South East Europe. The company has a strategic alliance with Newmont Corporation and Ariana Resources and is currently focused on exploration for major copper-gold deposits in the Lecce Magmatic Complex and Vardar Belt. The company is assessing several other exploration project opportunities across Eastern Europe, targeting copper-gold deposits across the porphyry-epithermal transition.

Avrupa Minerals Ltd. is a growth-oriented junior exploration and development company directed to discovery of mineral deposits, using a hybrid prospect generator business model.  The Company holds one 49%-owned license in Portugal, the Alvalade VMS Project, presently optioned to Sandfire Portugal in an earn-in joint venture agreement.  The Company now holds one 100%-owned exploration license covering the Slivova gold prospect in Kosovo, and is actively advancing four prospects in central Finland through its in-process acquisition of Akkerman Finland Oy.  Avrupa focuses its project generation work in politically stable and prospective regions of Europe, presently including Portugal, Finland, and Kosovo.  The Company continues to seek and develop other opportunities around Europe.

For additional information, contact Avrupa Minerals Ltd. at 1-604-687-3520 or visit our website at www.avrupaminerals.com .

On behalf of the Board,

"Paul W. Kuhn"

Paul W. Kuhn, President & Director

This news release was prepared by Company management, who take full responsibility for its content.  Paul W. Kuhn, President and CEO of Avrupa Minerals, a Licensed Professional Geologist and a Registered Member of the Society of Mining Engineers, is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 of the Canadian Securities Administrators.  He has reviewed the technical disclosure in this release.  Mr. Kuhn, the QP, has not only reviewed, but prepared and supervised the preparation or approval of the scientific and technical content in the news release.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Avrupa MineralsAVU:CATSXV:AVUBase Metals Investing
AVU:CA
Avrupa Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

Avrupa Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
TSXV:AVU

Avrupa Minerals


Keep reading...Show less
Avrupa Minerals Prepares for Drilling at the Sesmarias Copper-Zinc Massive Sulfide Prospect, Portugal

Avrupa Minerals Prepares for Drilling at the Sesmarias Copper-Zinc Massive Sulfide Prospect, Portugal

(TheNewswire)

Avrupa Minerals Ltd.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Avrupa Minerals Ltd. 2023 Progress and 2024 Plans

Avrupa Minerals Ltd. 2023 Progress and 2024 Plans

(TheNewswire)

Avrupa Minerals Ltd.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Avrupa Minerals Updates Drilling Results at the Sesmarias VMS target, Alvalade JV, Portugal

Avrupa Minerals Updates Drilling Results at the Sesmarias VMS target, Alvalade JV, Portugal

(TheNewswire)

Avrupa Minerals Ltd.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment Completed for the Slivova Gold Project, Kosovo

Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment Completed for the Slivova Gold Project, Kosovo

(TheNewswire)

Avrupa Minerals Ltd.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Avrupa Minerals Announces Updated Slivova Mineral Resource Estimate

Avrupa Minerals Announces Updated Slivova Mineral Resource Estimate

(TheNewswire)

Avrupa Minerals Ltd.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Prismo Metals Announces Debt Settlement

Prismo Metals Announces Debt Settlement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Prismo Metals Inc. ("Prismo" or the "Company") (CSE:PRIZ)(OTCQB:MOMF) announces that it has entered into a debt settlement agreement with a creditor of the Company (the "Creditor") pursuant to which the Company has agreed to issue to the Creditor, and the Creditor has agreed to accept 180,000 common shares of the Company (the "Settlement Shares") at a deemed issue price of $0.17 per share in full and final settlement of accrued and outstanding indebtedness in the amount of $30,600

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Trident Royalties PLC Announces Holding in Company

Trident Royalties PLC Announces Holding in Company

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Trident Royalties PLC Announces Holding in Company

Trident Royalties PLC Announces Holding in Company

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00BF7J2535

Issuer Name

TRIDENT ROYALTIES PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

US

4. Details of the shareholder

Name

City of registered office

Country of registered office

J.P. Morgan Securities plc

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

06-Aug-2024

6. Date on which Issuer notified

09-Aug-2024

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

5.101776

0.000000

5.101776

14952264

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

5.067655

0.000000

5.067655

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

GB00BF7J2535


14952264

5.10176

Sub Total 8.A

14952264

5.101776%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights



Sub Total 8.B1




8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights






Sub Total 8.B2




9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

J.P. Morgan Securities plc

5.034066


5.034066%

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC




10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

Chain of controlled undertakings:

JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)
J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan Securities plc (100%)

JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Holdings LLC (100%)
J.P. Morgan Broker-Dealer Holdings Inc. (100%)
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC (100%)

12. Date of Completion

09-Aug-2024

13. Place Of Completion

London

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Trident Royalties PLC



View the original press release on accesswire.com

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Ramp Metals Announces Closing of Oversubscribed $4.9M Non-Brokered Private Placement Led by Strategic Investors Eric Sprott and EarthLabs

Ramp Metals Announces Closing of Oversubscribed $4.9M Non-Brokered Private Placement Led by Strategic Investors Eric Sprott and EarthLabs

Ramp Metals Inc. (TSXV: RAMP) ("Ramp Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement financing (the "Financing") for total proceeds of $4,937,125.58. The Financing was led by Eric Sprott and EarthLabs.

In the Financing, Ramp Metals issued and sold an aggregate of 4,090,546 charity flow-through common shares (the "CFT Shares") at a price of $0.78 per CFT Share, plus 3,175,454 common shares (the "Common Shares") at a price of $0.55 per Common Share. No finder's' fees were payable in connection with the Financing.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
World Copper Announces Grade-Confirmation Programme at the Zonia Copper Project, Arizona

World Copper Announces Grade-Confirmation Programme at the Zonia Copper Project, Arizona

World Copper Ltd. (TSXV: WCU) (OTCQB: WCUFF) (FSE: 7LY0) ("World Copper" or the "Company"; announces a grade-confirmation programme at its Zonia copper-oxide project in Arizona, USA ("Zonia" or the "Zonia Project").

As a past producer, Zonia hosts over 7.1 million tons (containing up to 55 million pounds of copper) of run-of-mine mineralized material placed on three leach pads in the 1970's. This material is not currently considered in the project's Mineral Resource Estimate. This partially processed material is located on private patented land and is easily accessible (see the release from July 2nd, 2024, for further details). It presents a significant opportunity to add value to the project and could potentially become an additional early revenue source, having a positive effect on Zonia's future economics and NPV (net present value).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD PROVIDES PROJECT UPDATE

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD PROVIDES PROJECT UPDATE

western copper and gold corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Casino Mining Corporation (" Casino ") has submitted to the Yukon Environmental and Socio-Economic Assessment Board ("YESAB") Executive Committee an updated and refined schedule for submission of the Environmental and Socio-economic Effects Statement ("ESE Statement") for the Casino Mine Project. The ESE Statement will form the basis for the Company's assessment application for the Panel Review and will include all the material outlined in the Revised ESE Statement Guidelines issued on September 12, 2023 .

Western Copper and Gold Corporation logo (CNW Group/Western Copper and Gold Corporation)

In the schedule, Casino indicates that it plans to submit the ESE Statement in or around July 2025 , which is an update from the previously estimated submission date of the second half of 2024. Ongoing detailed review of the guidelines during the winter of 2023, followed by updated work planning and schedule mapping of our technical consultants, in conjunction with further conversations and development of engagement plans with First Nations, have led to have a clearer picture of the level of effort and associated timelines to produce our ESE Statement.

"Western is committed to ensuring a robust review of the Casino project, as the first and only project in the Yukon going through the highest level of review and relying on the most up to date methodologies in environmental assessment." stated Sandeep Singh , Chief Executive Officer. "It was paramount to me when I joined that I became comfortable with our permitting plan before launching into the panel review process and that we were well funded to navigate the assessment process successfully.

We look forward to compiling all the hard work and proper science that has already gone into the project and moving steadily towards submission. We also continue to closely monitor the situation in the Yukon following the Eagle mine failure. The Company welcomes the proposed investigation of the failure and believe that Casino 's assessment timeline will more than allow for the incorporation of any lessons learned through that process.

We are confident that the Casino project can be a sustainable critical minerals asset for the Yukon , and can be the type of mine that helps improve the Yukon's mining legacy, to the benefit of all Yukoners."

ABOUT western copper and gold corporation

western copper and gold corporation is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world.

The Company is committed to working collaboratively with our First Nations and local communities to progress the Casino project, using internationally recognized responsible mining technologies and practices.

For more information, visit www.westerncopperandgold.com

On behalf of the board,

"Sandeep Singh"

Sandeep Singh
Chief Executive Officer
western copper and gold corporation

Cautionary Disclaimer Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning anticipated developments in Western's operations in future periods. Statements that are not historical fact are "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" as that term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 ("NI 51-102") of the Canadian Securities Administrators (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Certain forward-looking information should also be considered future-oriented financial information ("FOFI") as that term is defined in NI 51-102. The purpose of disclosing FOFI is to provide a general overview of management's expectations regarding the anticipated results of operations and capital expenditures and readers are cautioned that FOFI may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible" and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions or results "will", "may", "could" or "should" occur or be achieved. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: mineral resource and reserve estimation; mine plan and operations; internal rate of return; sensitivities; net present value; potential recoveries; design parameters; economic potential; processing mineralized material; the potential of robust economics at Casino ; advancing the Project through additional engineering and towards the next step in permitting and submission of an environmental and socio-economic effects statement; key changes to the TMF design; increases to the gold recovery in the heap leach; potential economic returns from the Project; estimated initial capital investment costs; estimated operating costs; estimated mining costs; development of the airstrip and all weather access road; anticipated concentrate handling service charges; developing and operating the Project in a safe, ethical and socially-responsible manner; plans for further development and securing the required permits and licenses for further studies to consider operation; market price of precious and base metals; or other statements that are not statement of fact. The material factors or assumptions used to develop forward-looking statements include prevailing and projected market prices and foreign exchange rates, exploration estimates and results, continued availability of capital and financing, construction and operations, the Company not experiencing unforeseen delays, unexpected geological or other effects, equipment failures, permitting delays, and general economic, market or business conditions and as more specifically disclosed throughout this document, and in the AIF and Form 40-F.

Forward-looking statements are statements about the future and are inherently uncertain, and actual results, performance or achievements of Western and its subsidiaries may differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such risks and other factors include, among others, risks involved in fluctuations in gold, copper and other commodity prices and currency exchange rates; uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geology, continuity and grade of mineral deposits; uncertainty of estimates of capital and operating costs, recovery rates, production estimates and estimated economic return; risks related to joint venture operations; risks related to cooperation of government agencies and First Nations in the development of the property and the issuance of required permits; risks related to the need to obtain additional financing to develop the property and uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing; the possibility of delay in construction projects and uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones; uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in Western's AIF and Form 40-F, and other information released by Western and filed with the applicable regulatory agencies.

Western's forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of management on the date the statements are made, and Western does not assume, and expressly disclaims, any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE western copper and gold corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2024/12/c9108.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Avrupa Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

Avrupa Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Bitcoin Well Reports Q2 2024 Financial Results

Submission of ASX Listing Prospectus, Proposed Fundraising to Raise up to A$20M and Notice of General Meeting

Prismo Metals Announces Debt Settlement

Significant New Uranium Discovery at Big Lake Uranium Project, South Australia

Related News

lithium investing

Submission of ASX Listing Prospectus, Proposed Fundraising to Raise up to A$20M and Notice of General Meeting

Uranium Investing

Significant New Uranium Discovery at Big Lake Uranium Project, South Australia

iron investing

Highly Encouraging Rock Chip Results Returned from West Pilbara Iron Ore Project

Gold Investing

TEM | Yalgoo Update - Remorse Site Works Commenced

Lithium Investing

Extraordinary Grade Copper, Gold and Silver Assays Received

gold investing

Further Drilling Success at Rushworth Gold Project Validates Exploration Model & Strategy

Uranium Investing

Rights Entitlements Offer - Registry Enhancement and Shareholder Engagement

×