Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Canadian Filing Extension

Vanadium Investing News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
Australian Vanadium

Retirement Of Managing Director

Vincent Algar to retire from the AVL Board of Directors

Australian Vanadium Limited (ASX: AVL, “the Company” or “AVL”) announces that Managing Director, Mr Vincent Algar, will retire from the Board of the Company on 14 July 2023. He will continue in a transition role for the next few months, as the Company continues to develop the Australian Vanadium Project (“the Project”).

Chair of the Board, Cliff Lawrenson comments, “Under Vincent’s outstanding leadership, AVL has progressed the Project successfully through the exploration and study phases, which has provided the Company with an exceptionally deep technical understanding of what it will take to liberate and deliver product in an efficient and sustainable manner. The outlook for vanadium in both the steel and energy storage markets appears increasingly compelling as global decarbonisation becomes the single biggest priority for the world.

“Vincent’s retirement completes the management transition which began with the appointment of Graham Arvidson as Chief Executive Officer1. The changes we have made to the Board and the management transition are integral to ensuring we have the skills and experience in place across the Company for the construction and operation of the Project under the Chief Executive Officer’s leadership.

“On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Vincent for his vision and enormous contribution to AVL and look forward to remaining close friends as the Company continues to advance this exceptional opportunity.”

Mr Algar comments, “Since joining AVL nearly nine years ago, the Company’s focus has been on successfully advancing the Project through the resource development and feasibility phases and developing downstream opportunities. We have defined a robust project and assembled a team with deep expertise across the vanadium industry value chain. I am very proud of our achievements and excited by the bright future of AVL as an integral part of a successful vanadium industry in Western Australia. I look forward to finalising the leadership transition over the next few months as Graham and the team continue the AVL journey.”


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Australian Vanadium Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksasx:avlaustralian vanadiumvanadium stocksVanadium Investing
AVL:AU
The Conversation (0)
Australian Vanadium

Australian Vanadium


Keep reading...Show less
vanadium periodic symbol

How to Invest in Vanadium (Updated 2023)

Named after Vanadis, the Norse god of beauty, vanadium is a silvery-gray transition metal that was discovered in 1801.

Vanadium occurs in about 65 different minerals, and is mined as a by-product of other metals, usually uranium. It is also found in deposits of phosphate rock, titaniferous magnetite, uraniferous sandstone and siltstone. Aside from that, it is present in bauxite and in carboniferous materials such as crude oil, coal, oil shale and tar sands.

Many investors believe the vanadium industry is compelling and are interested in getting involved in this evolving market. Read on for a brief overview of the metal, from supply and demand to how to invest in this exciting industrial and battery metal.

Keep reading...Show less
Australian Vanadium

Australian Vanadium: Sustainable Vanadium Across the Value Chain


Keep reading...Show less
Australian Vanadium

$49 Million Government Grant Agreement Executed

Collaboration grant agreement to support the development of the Australian Vanadium Project.

Further to the Company’s announcement on 16 March 20221, Australian Vanadium Limited (ASX: AVL, “the Company” or “AVL”) is pleased to advise that AVL and the Commonwealth of Australia, represented by the Department of Industry, Science and Resources, have executed a Commonwealth Grant Agreement (“the Agreement”) as part of the Modern Manufacturing Initiative - Manufacturing Collaboration Stream (“the Grant”).

Keep reading...Show less
Australian Vanadium

Appointment Of Chief Financial Officer

Highly experienced financial professional to drive financial outcomes

Australian Vanadium Limited (ASX: AVL, “the Company” or “AVL”) is pleased to announce that it has appointed Mr Tom Plant as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Company with effect from 6th June 2023.

Keep reading...Show less

Largo Reports First Quarter 2023 Operational and Sales Results; Installation of its 6.1 MWh Vanadium Flow Battery and Construction of its Ilmenite Plant Nears Completion

Q1 2023 and Other Highlights

  • Quarterly V 2 O 5 production of 2,111 tonnes (4.6 million lbs 1 ) in Q1 2023 vs. 2,442 tonnes produced in Q1 2022; In the upper range of Company's quarterly production guidance of 1,900-2,200 tonnes for Q1 2023
  • Quarterly sales of 2,849 tonnes of V 2 O 5 equivalent (inclusive of 245 tonnes of purchased material) in Q1 2023, a 28% increase over the 2,232 equivalent tonnes sold (inclusive of 79 tonnes of purchased material) in Q1 2022 and well above the Company's quarterly guidance range of 2,300-2,500 tonnes for Q1 2023
  • Construction of the Company's ilmenite concentration plant progressed as planned in Q1 2023; The Company expects to complete commissioning in Q2 2023 and initiate a gradual ramp up of ilmenite concentrate production in early Q3 2023 as a new by-product of its vanadium operations in Brazil
  • Largo Clean Energy ("LCE") continued with the installation of its 6.1-megawatt hour ("MWh") vanadium redox flow battery ("VRFB") for Enel Green Power España ("EGPE") in Q1 2023 with a majority of the site equipment installed
  • In April 2023, Largo completed its registration to become a member of the Long Duration Energy Storage Council, a global non-profit working group to accelerate the decarbonisation of the world through the acceleration of long duration energy storage
  • LCE and Ansaldo Green Tech ("Ansaldo") continue to explore business opportunities to address the identified needs in the European energy sector. Discussions between LCE and Ansaldo have progressed beyond the stage of a memorandum of understanding ("MOU") to the stage of final agreement negotiations. While the exclusivity period contained in the previously announced non-binding MOU has expired, both parties continue negotiations and an update will be provided at the appropriate time

Largo Inc. (" Largo " or the " Company ") ( TSX: LGO ) ( NASDAQ: LGO ) today announces quarterly production of 2,111 tonnes of vanadium pentoxide ("V 2 O 5 ") equivalent from its Maracás Menchen Mine and sales of 2,849 tonnes V 2 O 5 equivalent in Q1 2023.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Argus Research Initiates Equity Research Report Coverage on Largo Inc.

Argus Research, an independent investment research firm, has launched Equity Research Report coverage on Largo Inc. (NasdaqGS: LGO, TSX: LGO).

Argus Research logo (PRNewsfoto/Argus Research)

Click Here to view full Argus Equity Research Report .

COMPANY HIGHLIGHTS: Excerpts (as conveyed by Argus Analyst Steve Silver ) include:

LGO: Serving Global Vanadium and Renewable Energy Markets

  • Largo is among the lowest cost producers of naturally occurring element Vanadium, a key input in steel construction and used in industries including aerospace, chemicals and renewable energy. We expect vanadium demand to exceed supply for the foreseeable future, which should support sustained higher prices above the commodity's historical average, with premium, high purity products used in non-steel markets expected to support robust cash flow and profitability for the company.
  • In our view, the company's Maracás Menchen Mine in Brazil is poised to improve yield and efficiency in the coming years, as Largo moves past operational challenges that dampened 2022 results, including a change in mining contractors and higher than average rainfall that resulted in atypical operational downtime. We are encouraged by Largo's decision to advance several planned maintenance projects, including the upgrading of its pumping system, that were performed during the down period.
  • Beginning in 2024, we expect results to benefit from the production of ilmenite, which is a by-product of its existing vanadium production, and should incur modest incremental production costs. We expect the ilmenite plant to be commissioned around the middle of 2023. We also see potential for Largo to produce another by-product, titanium, though this project has been delayed, as Largo works to finance it. Still, we favorably view a late 2021 technical report on the site that suggested more than 20 years of remaining mine life for the Brazil operation, including these additional revenue sources, with a projected NPV of more than $2 billion that compares favorably to the current market capitalization of approximately $310 million .
  • We also view positively Largo's foresight to diversify its business to capitalize on long-term growth trends. In 2020, the company acquired 12 patent assets that provided entry into the nascent long duration vanadium battery (VRFB) storage market, which we see benefiting from global economic shifts towards a lower carbon footprint. Largo Clean Energy's VCHARGE VRFBs offer an efficient, safe system that is fully recyclable at the end of its expected 25+ year lifetime. Over time, we expect Largo Physical Vanadium, a partially owned but separately listed entity on the TSX Venture Exchange that will own the vanadium element to be used in these battery projects, to lower the upfront capex of that battery system by 40%-50%.
  • Although we see Largo's diversification into the renewable energy space requiring capital investment and adding an element of risk to Largo's investment thesis, we view the outlook for sustained long-term demand for vanadium and pricing strength in a more normalized, post-COVID-19 world as not fully valued by investors.
  • As of December 31, 2022 , Largo had $54.5 million in cash, and $115.2 million in working capital. The company has entered into new debt agreements totaling $40 million , which we anticipate will enable it to weather near-term operational challenges and internally fund projects including the ilmenite production plant that we expect to begin contributing to revenues and EBITDA by 2024.
  • Largo's stock declined 42% in 2022, and we think its current valuation does not adequately reflect the company's strong underlying fundamentals. Based on our EV/NPV analysis, we arrive at a fair value estimate of $9 , well above its current price near $5 .

INVESTMENT THESIS: Click Here to view full Argus Equity Research Report and Investment Thesis.

About Largo Inc. (NasdaqGS: LGO, TSX: LGO) www.largoinc.com

Based in Toronto, Ontario , Largo is a dual-listed mining and battery energy storage system company that we view as among the world's leading high-quality and low-cost vanadium suppliers, sourced from its Maracás Menchen Mine in Brazil . Recently, the Company established a U.S.-based clean energy unit that develops and sells vanadium-based electrical energy storage battery systems to support the global deployment of long duration, renewable energy solutions. Largo has also established a separate public entity, Largo Physical Vanadium, that is designed to lower the costs of Largo's battery customers, while also giving investors direct exposure to vanadium, which never existed before.

For more information please contact:

Alex Guthrie
Senior Manager, External Results
aguthrie@largoinc.com
+1.416.861.9778

About Argus Research Corp.

Headquartered in NYC, Argus Research ( www.argusresearch.com ) is a leading independent equity research firm (est. 1934)  ̶  providing fundamental and quantitative research coverage on more than 1,600 companies across all 11 sectors of the S&P 500, as well as macroeconomic and equity market forecasts, thematic research, model portfolios and IPO research.  In addition, Argus has recently committed to providing a sponsored research solution for small & mid-cap companies seeking coverage.  Argus's Equity Research & earnings estimates are available on major research / earnings estimate aggregator platforms, including Bloomberg, Thomson Reuters, Factset and S&P Global.

For more Information please contact:

Darrell Stone
646-747-5438
dstone@argusresearch.com

Argus Research Co. has received a flat fee from the company discussed in this report as part of a Sponsored Research agreement between Argus and the company. No part of Argus Research's compensation is directly or indirectly related to the content of this assessment or to other opinions expressed in this report. Please refer to the full Argus report and the disclaimer for complete disclosures.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/argus-research-initiates-equity-research-report-coverage-on-largo-inc-nasdaqgs-lgo-tsx-lgo-301783204.html

SOURCE Argus Research

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Forte Minerals Announces Warrant Extension and Cancels Loans

Cash Sale Completed For Western Lithium Ltd

Australian Critical Minerals Commences Trading On The ASX Following Successful $5M IPO

Daydream-2 Well To Spud In October

Related News

Gold Investing

Larry Lepard: Total Fiat Failure by 2030? Look to Gold, Silver, Bitcoin

Rare Earth Investing

Rare Earths Reserves: Top 8 Countries (Updated 2023)

Base Metals Investing

Forte Minerals Announces Warrant Extension and Cancels Loans

Lithium Investing

Cash Sale Completed For Western Lithium Ltd

Potash Investing

5 Top Weekly TSX Stocks: Verde Agritech Takes the Lead, Rising Over 25 Percent

Lithium Investing

5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Ophir Jumps on Sample Results from Radis Lithium Project

×