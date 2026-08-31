Avanti Gold Announces Upsize of Bought Deal Private Placement to C$45 Million

Avanti Gold Corp. (CSE: AGC) (FSE: X370) (OTCQB: AVTGF) ("Avanti" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has increased the size of its previously announced private placement as announced on August 30, 2026, from C$35 million to C$45 million and that the oversubscribed book is now closed.
THE OFFERING
The Offering is led being led by SCP Resource Finance LP, as sole bookrunner and underwriter on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters (the "Underwriters"), pursuant to which the Underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a bought deal private placement basis, 90,000,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of C$0.50 per Unit (the "Issue Price") for aggregate gross proceeds of C$45 million.
Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of C$0.65 for a period of 36 months from the date of issuance thereof.
The Company has granted the Underwriter an option (the "Option") to increase the size of the Offering by up to 15%, exercisable in whole or in part at any time up to 48 hours prior to closing. Closing is expected to occur on or about September 22, 2026, or such other date as the Company and the Underwriter may agree and remains subject to customary conditions, including the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals. In the event the Option is fully exercised, the maximum gross proceeds raised under the Offering will be C$51.75 million.
As consideration for their services, the Underwriters will receive a cash commission of 6.0% of the gross proceeds of the Offering. The Underwriters may, at their sole and absolute discretion, subject to compliance with applicable securities laws, elect to receive a portion or all of their cash commission in Units. In addition, the Underwriters will receive broker warrants in an amount equal to 6.0% of Units sold, with each broker warrant exercisable to purchase one Common Share at the Issue Price for a period of 3 years from the closing date of the Offering.
The Units will be offered: (a) by way of private placement in one or more of the provinces of Canada (except for the Province of Quebec) pursuant to applicable exemptions from the prospectus requirements under applicable Canadian securities laws; (b) in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons, by way of private placement pursuant to the exemptions from the registration requirements provided for under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"); and (c) in jurisdictions outside of Canada and the United States that are reasonably satisfactory to the Company on a private placement or equivalent basis, in each case in accordance with all applicable laws, provided that no prospectus, registration statement or other similar document is required to be filed in such jurisdiction. The Offering is subject to the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "Exchange"). The securities to be issued pursuant to the Offering to purchasers resident in Canada will be subject to a four-month hold period in Canada pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws and the policies of the Exchange. The Units will be offered to purchasers outside of Canada pursuant to an exemption from the prospectus requirements in Canada available under ASC Rule 72-501 and, accordingly, the securities to be issued pursuant to the Offering to purchasers outside of Canada are not expected to be subject to a four-month hold period in Canada.
Certain insiders of the Company may participate in the Offering. Any such participation would constitute a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company intends to rely on the exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) thereof, as neither the fair market value of the securities purchased by the insiders nor the consideration paid is expected to exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.
This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, including any of the securities in the United States of America. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.
USE OF PROCEEDS
Net proceeds of the Offering will be applied to:
the Company's announced 42,000-metre 2026 drill program across the Misisi Project, covering the Akyanga Deposit and regional targets across the Company's permit area;
advancement of the PEA on the Misisi Project;
general and administrative expenses; and
working capital.
ACCELERATED EXPLORATION STRATEGY
The Company has adopted a phased exploration strategy designed to maximize drilling productivity while rapidly advancing resource growth:
Expand the existing resource footprint;
Upgrade confidence in the current resource;
Test extensions of known mineralization; and
Generate geological data to support future resource growth.
1 QUALIFIED PERSONS STATEMENT
Ephraim Masibhera, B.Sc. Geol (UZ), MSc Cd, MGSSA, Pr.Sci.Nat, Technical Director, at Kweneng Group, an independent Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. Historical information contained in this news release cannot be relied upon as the Company's Qualified Person, as defined under NI 43-101, has not prepared nor verified the historical information.
1 As disclosed in the Misisi Project August 1st 2023 Technical Report available on Avanti's website and on SEDAR+
ABOUT AVANTI GOLD CORP
Avanti Gold Corp. is a gold exploration company focused on advancing its flagship Misisi Project in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), home to the high-grade Akyanga gold deposit. The Akyanga deposit has an Inferred Mineral Resource of 40.8 million tonnes (Mt) at an average gold grade of 2.37 grams per tonne (g/t), totaling 3.11 million ounces (Moz) of gold. The Misisi Project spans three contiguous 30-year mining leases covering 133 square kilometers (km²) along the 55-kilometer-long Kibara Gold Belt, a prominent metallogenic province known for hosting significant gold deposits. A 42,000-metre drill program, the largest in the project's history, is now underway with the objective of growing gold resources in advance of a PEA which is expected to be published in 2027.
CONTACT INFORMATION
For Inquiries:
Mohamed Cisse
Chief Executive Officer
info@avantigoldcorp.com
pr@avantigoldcorp.com
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
This press release includes "forward-looking statements", including but not limited to, forecasts, estimates, expectations and objectives for future operations, statements with respect to the Offering (including the terms and expected closing of the Offering), the Company's intended use of proceeds from the Offering and the sufficiency of the proceeds to fully fund the Company's work program, the Company's ability to obtain all necessary corporate and regulatory approval for the Offering, the Company's ability to rely on exemptions from MI61-101 and the expected completion of the PEA, all of which are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Avanti. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. These risk and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set out in the Company's annual and/or quarterly management discussion and analysis, its annual information form and in other of its public disclosure documents filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual future results may vary materially.
The Company's forward-looking statements and information are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management as of the date of this news release, and other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements and information if circumstances or management's assumptions, beliefs, expectations or opinions should change, or changes in any other events affecting such statements or information.
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