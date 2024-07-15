Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Aurum Resources

Share Purchase Plan Closure

Aurum Resources Limited (ACN 650 477 286) (ASX:AUE) (the, Company) announces that it has raised $744,100.00 (before costs) pursuant to the Company’s Share Purchase Plan (SPP) that closed on 10 July 2024.

The SPP offered eligible shareholders registered on the Record Date the opportunity to subscribe for new fully paid ordinary shares up to a maximum value of $30,000 per eligible shareholder on the same terms as the Placement to sophisticated investors conducted by the Company in June 2024 (New Shares).

The Company will issue 2,254,837 New Shares at an issue price of $0.33 per share. The New Shares will be issued as per the timetable of the SPP.

The Company maintains the flexibility to place any Shortfall under the SPP Offer within 3 months of the closing date.

The funds raised under the Placement and the Plan will be used to accelerate exploration activities at the Company’s Boundiali Gold Project in Côte d’Ivoire as it targets delineation of an inaugural JORC mineral resource late in CY2024, including for diamond drilling, surveys and other test work, and building a centralised exploration camp at the Boundiali Gold Project site.

The Company would like to thank shareholders for their continued support.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Aurum Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Siren Gold (ASX:SNG)

Siren Signs Agreement for Sale of Reefton Project for A$20M

Siren Gold Limited (ASX: SNG) (Siren or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive agreement regarding a A$20m transaction for a sale of the Reefton Project.

Keep reading...Show less
Antilles Gold Limited

Antilles Gold Entitlement Offer Closed

Antilles Gold Limited (“Antilles Gold” or the “Company”) (ASX: AAU, OTCQB: ANTMF) advises that it has received applications for a total of 464,892,732 entitlement shares and shortfall shares from its Rights Issue which closed on 9 July 2024.
Keep reading...Show less
Byron King, gold bars.

Byron King: Will Gold Miners' Q2 Results Catch Wall Street's Attention?

Byron King of Paradigm Press shared insights from a recent Yukon property tour, including what's known so far about the heap leach pad failure at Victoria Gold's (TSXV:VGCX,OTC Pink:VITFF) Eagle gold mine.

Noting that little information is currently available, he recommended avoiding speculation until more details have been released. However, he did remind investors of the risks attached to single-asset companies.

"There is a risk obviously in great big single-asset plays when something critical fails," King said.

Keep reading...Show less
Golden Deeps

Golden Deeps Expands Footprint in the World-Class Lachlan Fold Belt Copper-Gold Province, NSW

Golden Deeps Ltd (ASX: GED) has entered into a binding Heads of Agreement (HOA) to earn an 80% interest in the holders of four granted and highly-prospective exploration licences in the world class Lachlan Fold Belt Copper-Gold Province of NSW (see Figures 1, 2 and 3).

Keep reading...Show less
Tempest Minerals

Tempest Minerals: A Diverse Portfolio of Projects in Western Australia


Keep reading...Show less
Tempest Minerals

Tempest Minerals


Keep reading...Show less

×