Share Purchase Plan Closure
Aurum Resources Limited (ACN 650 477 286) (ASX:AUE) (the, Company) announces that it has raised $744,100.00 (before costs) pursuant to the Company’s Share Purchase Plan (SPP) that closed on 10 July 2024.
The SPP offered eligible shareholders registered on the Record Date the opportunity to subscribe for new fully paid ordinary shares up to a maximum value of $30,000 per eligible shareholder on the same terms as the Placement to sophisticated investors conducted by the Company in June 2024 (New Shares).
The Company will issue 2,254,837 New Shares at an issue price of $0.33 per share. The New Shares will be issued as per the timetable of the SPP.
The Company maintains the flexibility to place any Shortfall under the SPP Offer within 3 months of the closing date.
The funds raised under the Placement and the Plan will be used to accelerate exploration activities at the Company’s Boundiali Gold Project in Côte d’Ivoire as it targets delineation of an inaugural JORC mineral resource late in CY2024, including for diamond drilling, surveys and other test work, and building a centralised exploration camp at the Boundiali Gold Project site.
The Company would like to thank shareholders for their continued support.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Aurum Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Siren Signs Agreement for Sale of Reefton Project for A$20M
Siren Gold Limited (ASX: SNG) (Siren or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive agreement regarding a A$20m transaction for a sale of the Reefton Project.
Highlights
- Siren has entered into a definitive agreement with Canadian listed RUA Gold Inc. (CSE:RUA) for the sale of the Reefton Project to consolidate the Reefton Goldfield.
- This transaction will create the largest gold explorer on the Reefton Goldfield on the West Coast mining district of New Zealand’s South Island.
- The transaction will create the largest tenement package of 1,242km2, on the high-grade Reefton Goldfield that has produced +2Moz at 15.8 g/t Au.
- The proposed transaction is for RUA to acquire Siren’s 100% owned subsidiary, Reefton Resources Pty Ltd (NZ), with the key outcomes being:
- RUA to acquire the Reefton Project for A$20m, comprising A$2m in cash and A$18m in RUA shares.
- Siren Chairman Mr Brian Rodan will join the RUA Board on completion of the transaction.
- Acquisition price of A$45/oz, based on Reefton’s current 444,000 oz inferred Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE)2.
- Post transaction, Siren will hold approximately 30.2% of RUA’s common shares outstanding, maintaining a significant interest in the Reefton project as well as acquiring an interest in the high-grade Glamorgan Project in the North Island of New Zealand.
- Siren will retain the Sam’s Creek Project with a current MRE of 824koz @ 2.8g/t Au and remain listed on the ASX (Refer Table 1).
- The total consideration equates to approximately A$0.10 per issued share of Siren, which represents a 28.4% premium over Siren’s closing share price on 12 July 20241.
- Post transaction Siren will have cash and investments of over $20m, representing 10cps per SNG share, and it will focus on the Sam’s Creek Project, which currently has a MRE of 824koz of gold and a pending mining permit application, whilst shareholders will remain invested in Reefton through the RUA shareholding.
- The transaction is subject to customary conditions and approvals such as shareholder and regulatory approvals and is expected to close in Q4 2024.
Consolidation of the Reefton Goldfield
Siren Gold Limited (ASX: SNG) (“Siren” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive agreement dated 14 July 2024 (the “Definitive Agreement”) with Reefton Acquisition Corp., a wholly owned subsidiary of Canadian Securities Exchange listed RUA Gold Inc. (“RUA”), whereby RUA will acquire 100% of the capital of Reefton Resources Pty Ltd. (“Reefton Resources”), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, for A$20 million in cash and shares of RUA (the “Transaction”). Reefton Resources owns 100% of the tenements that comprise Siren’s Reefton Project.
The Transaction, expected to be completed in November 2024, provides Siren with a cash payment of $2 million and $18 million in common shares of RUA (the “RUA Shares”). Following completion of the Transaction, Siren would own approximately 30.2% of the current estimated issued and outstanding RUA Shares. The Transaction eliminates the need for a potentially dilutive near-term equity raising to continue exploration at Reefton, while retaining continued ownership and upside in the expansion and future development of the Reefton Project.
The Transaction will establish RUA as the dominant landholder in the region, with approximately 1,242km2 of tenements in the historical Reefton Goldfield. Following completion of the Transaction, RUA will be well positioned as the pre-eminent gold explorer on the Reefton Goldfield in New Zealand, with a pro forma market capitalisation of approximately C$60 million (A$64.9 million)2. Combining properties and exploration activities in the Reefton Goldfield provides a number of strategic benefits, including:
i. Consolidation of the tenement package, creating the dominant Reefton Goldfield explorer
ii. Significant project synergies for mine development and a central processing hub
iii. Larger exploration programs with more consistent news flow
iv. Combines mine permitting and expedites eventual project construction
v. Combined company best positioned to further consolidate the Reefton Goldfield
vi. Siren retains upside in exploration and development of a consolidated Reefton
vii. Siren will be able to focus on exploration and development at Sams Creek
viii. RUA will be focused on exploration and development of the combined Reefton belt
Figure 1: Tenement map of the Reefton Goldfield district.
Siren Managing Director and CEO, Victor Rajasooriar commented:
“Siren’s vision for the Reefton region has been to create a significant high grade gold producer with a central processing facility fed by numerous underground mines. This transaction is a significant step in realising this vision and a great outcome for Siren shareholders. Siren can focus on the multi-million-ounce potential at Sams Creek while RUA can continue to explore the consolidated Reefton Project. This transaction is at a ~3.8x premium EV/ Resource multiple compared to Siren’s current share price and will enable Siren to fast-track Resource growth at Sams Creek, while RUA can fast-track gold and antimony Resource growth at Reefton. New Zealand is open for business and this partnership with RUA allows Siren to fast-track exploration and development of its asset base.”
RUA CEO, Robert Eckford commented:
“The transaction between RUA and Siren Gold is a significant step in RUA becoming the largest tenement holder of the highly prospective Reefton Goldfield district, home to host rocks with high-grade gold and antimony. This transaction is a natural fit for our portfolio and creates the opportunity for real synergies, which, in combination with local knowledge, sets us for a rapid re-rating from further exploration success and resource delineation across the combined land package.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Siren Gold, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Antilles Gold Entitlement Offer Closed
The Company will issue 464,892,732 new fully paid ordinary shares, and 232,446,377 new options exercisable at $0.01 each on or before 31 December 2026, and will apply for quotation of the options on the ASX. The new securities are expected to be issued on or before Tuesday 16 July 2024.
The Company intends to supplement the $1.86 million raised over the next three months by a placement to a cornerstone shareholder, and with proceeds from the anticipated sale of around $1.3 million of surplus plant and equipment.
The Company is currently in discussions with a substantial Investment Group that have expressed interest in becoming a 19.9% shareholder, and if the proposed transaction proceeds, they would seek to appoint a director to Antilles Gold’s Board and possibly to the Board of the Cuban joint venture company, Minera La Victoria SA, and actively support the objectives of the joint venture. Negotiations on this matter are continuing.
Antilles Gold wishes to thank all shareholders and new investors who have taken up shares in the issue as it will allow the Company to subscribe for a further $1.2 million of shares in Minera La Victoria, leaving only ~$0.8 million outstanding to finalise its $23.0 million (US$15.0 million) earn-in for a 50% shareholding, and will ensure the completion of pre-development activities for the small, but important, Nueva Sabana mine, and continuity of the DFS for the La Demajagua project.
END
This announcement has been authorised by the Board of Antilles Gold Limited. For further information, please contact:
Brian Johnson, Chairman,
Antilles Gold Limited T: +61 (02) 4861 1740E: brianjohnson@antillesgold.net
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Antilles Gold, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Byron King: Will Gold Miners' Q2 Results Catch Wall Street's Attention?
Byron King of Paradigm Press shared insights from a recent Yukon property tour, including what's known so far about the heap leach pad failure at Victoria Gold's (TSXV:VGCX,OTC Pink:VITFF) Eagle gold mine.
Noting that little information is currently available, he recommended avoiding speculation until more details have been released. However, he did remind investors of the risks attached to single-asset companies.
"There is a risk obviously in great big single-asset plays when something critical fails," King said.
He also discussed his outlook for the gold price and gold miners as they prepare to release Q2 results.
"We should see really sweet numbers on the profitability of many gold producers — Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX,NYSE:GOLD), Newmont (TSX:NGT,NYSE:NEM), Kinross Gold (TSX:K,NYSE:KGC), IAMGOLD (TSX:IMG,NYSE:IAG) — we could make a long list. We should see really good numbers," King told the Investing News Network during the interview.
In his view, if these companies see big jumps in profit, they may start to attract attention from Wall Street.
"I do think that 'Big Wall Street,' so to speak, will absolutely have to rebalance some of that cash towards the hard assets, and in particular gold (and) silver producers," he commented.
Watch the interview above for more from King on the outlook for gold and gold stocks, as well as his thoughts on the petrodollar and which companies he's watching in Yukon and BC's Golden Triangle.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
Golden Deeps Expands Footprint in the World-Class Lachlan Fold Belt Copper-Gold Province, NSW
Golden Deeps Ltd (ASX: GED) has entered into a binding Heads of Agreement (HOA) to earn an 80% interest in the holders of four granted and highly-prospective exploration licences in the world class Lachlan Fold Belt Copper-Gold Province of NSW (see Figures 1, 2 and 3).
- Under the HOA with Acros Minerals Pty Ltd (Acros) and Crown Gold Resources Pty Ltd (Crown), Golden Deeps will reimburse $179,263 previous exploration expenditure, and earn an 80% interest by spending $300,000 on exploration within three years (see Significant Terms, Appendix 1).
- The Acros and Crown tenements in the Lachlan Fold Belt straddle the boundary between the Siluro-Devonian Hill End Trough - which hosts the Hill End and Hargreaves goldfields (2Moz historic production1) - and the Rockley-Gulgong Volcanic Belt, which is highly prospective for porphyry copper-gold deposits (see Figure 1). Major deposits in the Lachlan Fold Belt include the world-class Cadia-Ridgeway deposit (456Mt @ 0.83 g/t Au, 0.24% Cu endowment2).
- Golden Deeps is currently drilling at the Havilah Copper-Gold Project (EL8936) within the Rockley-Gulgong Volcanic Belt to test a series of porphyry/volcanics hosted copper-gold targets at the Hazelbrook prospect3 (see location, Figure 1 and magnetics with key targets, Figure 2).
- Targets within the Acros (EL9114, EL9069 & EL9118) and Crown (EL9060) tenements include:
- Extensions of the Sofala Volcanics south of the Havilah Project. Magnetics indicate continuity of the highly-prospective volcanics and intrusives which project south under Permian cover into EL9114. No previous work has tested the underlying volcanics and/or the intrusive boundary (see Figures 1 and 2).
- Extensions of the Rockley-Gulgong belt along the Mudgee Fault (Figure 1), which includes the mineralised Sofala Volcanics and buried porphyry intrusion targets, into EL9069 and EL9060 north of the Havilah tenement (see Figures 1 and 2).
- Extensions of the Hargreaves and Tuckers Hill high-grade gold trends north into EL9118 (see Figure 1).
- The Company will build on previous work which has shown that the mineralised Sofala Volcanics and porphyry Cu-Au targets are present on EL9114 and EL9069. Planned work includes further geophysical surveys (detailed gravity, magnetics & Induced Polarisation), with a focus on extensions of the Rockley-Gulgong belt south and north of the Company’s projects (Figure 2).
- This work will aim to define drilling targets targeting major porphyry/volcanics hosted copper gold deposits in an area which has received limited exploration due to shallow cover.
“This HOA gives Golden Deeps access to extensions of mineralised volcanics and intrusives within the Rockley-Gulgong Volcanic Belt. This belt is highly prospective for major porphyry/volcanic hosted copper gold discoveries and is a similar setting to major deposits such as the world-class Cadia-Ridgeway mine.
“The Acros and Crown tenements also include extensions to the Hill End gold corridor which has produced over two million ounces of gold.
“We now look forward to immediately advancing geophysical programs to define drilling targets south and northwest of the Company’s Havilah Project, where drilling is currently testing copper-gold targets which continue under cover into the Acros and Crown ground.”
Figure 1: Geology of the Eastern Lachlan Fold Belt showing the Acros and Crown tenements and GED’s existing projects
Figure 2: TMI Magnetics image, GED’s Havilah tenement and adjoining Acros tenements and targets
About the Acros and Crown Tenements
Acros holds three exploration licences (EL9114, EL9069 and EL9118) and Crown one exploration licence (EL9060) near Mudgee in the Eastern Lachlan Fold Belt region of NSW (see Figure 1 for locations). Details of the tenements are shown in Table 1 below:
Table 1: Acros and Crown Tenements expenditure and commitments:
The Acros and Crown tenements are located close to the eastern margin of the Lachlan Fold Belt and straddle the boundary between the Siluro-Devonian Hill End Trough - which contains the Hill End gold field (2Moz produced), and the Rockley-Gulgong Volcanic Belt which is highly prospective for porphyry related copper-gold deposits (see Figure 1).
In the eastern tenements (EL9114, EL9069 and EL9060), the Company is targeting porphyry/volcanic hosted copper-gold mineralisation in a belt of Ordovician age (Sofala) volcanic rocks in the Rockley Gulgong Volcanic Belt. This belt is part of the Macquarie Arc in the Lachlan Fold Belt - a major geological province known for world-class copper-gold deposits such as Cadia-Ridgeway2 and North Parkes4 (see Figure 3, below). These major deposits are hosted by Ordovician volcanic rocks and associated with “porphyry” intrusives and sit within parallel volcanic belts to the west of the Rockley-Gulgong Belt.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Golden Deeps, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Tempest Minerals: A Diverse Portfolio of Projects in Western Australia
Tempest Minerals (ASX:TEM) is targeting gold, copper, rare earths (REE), lithium and base metals with a diversified portfolio of mineral assets in Australia. The company's five projects are located in prolific territories in Western Australia. The flagship Yalgoo project explores for gold, copper, zinc, silver, iron ore, tungsten, rare earths and more. The Mt Magnet project is focused on gold and REE while the Five Wheels project explores for gold and base metals. The Elephant project targets gold and Rocky Hill for lithium.
The Yalgoo property is a large land package comprising several targets, located in the prolific Yalgoo Region of Western Australia. Following extensive field exploration and a large geophysical survey, Tempest has defined two exceptional targets - Remorse (copper) and Sanity (gold) - which will be the focus of drill programs in the near term. A third drill target, Wrangler (gold), has also been identified in the Mt Magnet project.
Tempest Minerals is headquartered in Perth, Australia.
The Yalgoo property covers more than 1,000 square kilometres and is highly prospective for gold and base metals with world-class potential. It is located four hours from Perth, close to major infrastructure and adjacent to world-class gold and copper mines, including Golden Grove, Minjar, Rothsay, Mt Mulgine and Deflector.
Company Highlights
- Tempest Minerals’ exploration and development projects are primarily located in Western Australia and highlight a multi-commodity strategy in regions with a strong mining history.
- The company’s main strategy is to promote a project pipeline coupled with hands-on exploration methods aimed at identifying high-growth assets.
- Tempest is embarking on a 5,000 metre drilling campaign at the Remorse target at its Yalgoo project that should generate positive news flow and provide near-term support for the stock.
- This year’s work will focus on delineating additional mineralised systems to define larger targets.
This Tempest Minerals profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*
Click here to connect with Tempest Minerals (ASX:TEM) to receive an Investor Presentation
Tempest Minerals
Investor Insights
The continued positive outlook for gold and copper is creating a strong macro economic environment for Tempest Minerals supported by its highly prolific assets with potential for world-class deposits.
Overview
Tempest Minerals (ASX:TEM) is an exploration and development company based in Australia, with a diversified portfolio of mineral assets prospective for gold, copper, rare earths (REE), lithium and base metals. The company has five projects located in prolific territories in Western Australia: Yalgoo (gold, copper, zinc, silver, iron ore, tungsten, rare earths and more), Mt Magnet (gold, REE), Five Wheels (gold, base metals), Elephant (gold) and Rocky Hill (lithium). Its flagship Yalgoo property is a large land package comprising several targets, located in the prolific Yalgoo Region of Western Australia. Following extensive field exploration and a large geophysical survey, Tempest has defined two exceptional targets - Remorse (copper) and Sanity (gold) - which will be the focus of drill programs in the near term. A third drill target, Wrangler (gold), has also been identified in the Mt Magnet project.
Tempest Minerals is headquartered in Perth, Australia.
Tempest Minerals is led by an experienced board and management team with a history of exploration, operational and corporate success, key to executing the company’s mission to maximise shareholder value through focused, data and technology-driven asset exploration and development.
Company Highlights
- Tempest Minerals’ exploration and development projects are primarily located in Western Australia and highlight a multi-commodity strategy in regions with a strong mining history.
- The company’s main strategy is to promote a project pipeline coupled with hands-on exploration methods aimed at identifying high-growth assets.
- Tempest is embarking on a 5,000 metre drilling campaign at the Remorse target at its Yalgoo project that should generate positive news flow and provide near-term support for the stock.
- This year’s work will focus on delineating additional mineralised systems to define larger targets.
Key Projects
Yalgoo Property
Tempest’s largely unexplored and 100-percent-owned Yalgoo property covers more than 1,000 square kilometres and is highly prospective for gold and base metals with world-class potential. It is located four hours from Perth, close to major infrastructure and adjacent to world-class gold and copper mines, including Golden Grove, Minjar, Rothsay, Mt Mulgine and Deflector.
Tempest has identified two drill targets within Yalgoo, which will be the focus of near-term drilling and exploration work. The Remorse target is prospective for copper and features a 4-kilometre base metal anomaly, with extremely coherent surface geochemistry. The target will undergo a 5,000-metre drilling program in July. The Sanity target is highly prospective for gold, with rock chip samples returning 7 grams per ton (g/t) gold, 0.2 percent copper, and more than 60 percent iron.
Mt Magnet
The 100-percent owned Mt Magnet project spans more than 20 square kilometres located within a world-class mining district and is 5 kilometres from a processing facility. A prolific mining destination with at least 6 million ounces of gold produced to date, the project is surrounded by multiple large-scale gold mines currently in operations, including Dalgaranga and Kirkalocka. The project contains multiple drill targets, of which Wrangler will be a key focus of near-term work.
Elephant
The Elephant project is a 194 square kilometre property in the prolific Fraser Range region with large geological structures and multi-million-ounce targets. The project area itself has strong magnetic anomalies and an 8-kilometre gold in soil geochemical anomaly which could represent a large subsurface gold system.
Five Wheels
The 100-percent owned, 266-square-kilometre Five Wheels project is geologically similar to Rumble Resources’ zinc-lead-copper discoveries and sits within the boundaries of the Earaheedy Basin in Western Australia, a mineralised sedimentary basin. A major geophysics program is planned for the project, co-funded by the government.
Management Team
Brian Moller – Non-executive Chairman
Brian Moller specialises in capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and corporate restructuring and has acted in numerous transactions and capital raisings in both the industrial and resources and energy sectors. He has been a partner at the legal firm HopgoodGanim for 30 years and leads the corporate advisory and governance practice. Moller acts for many publicly listed companies in Australia and regularly advises boards of directors on corporate governance and related issues. He is currently chair or a non-executive director of a number of ASX listed companies and was critical in the progression of the high-profile LSE-listed SolGold PLC into becoming one of the largest copper-gold developments in the world.
Don Smith – Managing Director
Don Smith is a geologist and entrepreneur with over 20 years in the mining industry. He has worked in operational, development, exploration and consulting roles for junior through multinational firms intensively internationally on numerous commodities, including base and precious metals and energy minerals.
Smith’s corporate experience includes project acquisition, financing and development, and company management. He has been the founding director of a number of private and public resource companies, including the successful listings on the ASX of Platypus Resources and Alderan Resources. Smith has a Bachelor of Science from Newcastle University and a Master of Business Administration from the Australian Institute of Business.
Andrew Haythorpe – Non-executive Director
Andrew Haythorpe has 30 years’ experience in geology and funds management and has been the director and chairman of a number of TSX and ASX listed companies. Since 1999, Haythorpe has been involved in over AU$300 million of mergers and acquisitions and capital raisings in mining and technology companies listed on the TSX and ASX.
He is currently the managing director at Allup Silica, Goldoz and Stunalara Metals, where he is also a founder. He has previously been a fund manager and analyst at Bankers Trust, an analyst at Suncorp (now a Top 20 ASX-listed company with some AU$96 billion in assets), and a director at Hartley Poynton. More recently, he was the managing director of Crescent Gold, leading that company from a junior explorer to a mid-tier producer within four years; and the managing director of Michelago Resources, which became one of the top-performing ASX-listed companies on its transition to gold production in China.
Owen Burchell – Non-executive Director
Owen Burchell is a mining engineer with 20 years of technical, operational and corporate experience, including management positions at Rio Tinto, BHP and Barrick Gold, as well as numerous mining start-ups, closures and operational turnaround projects.
Burchell holds several post-graduate business qualifications from the West Australian School of Mines and is the holder of a First Class Mine Managers Certificate of Competency. He is also a member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and a graduate of the Australian Institute of Company Directors.
Burchell currently consults on numerous projects in the resource sector.
Latest News
Latest Press Releases
