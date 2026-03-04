Aurum Hits High-Grade Gold at Napie, Cote d'Ivoire

Aurum Hits High-Grade Gold at Napie, Cote d'Ivoire

Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Aurum Hits High-Grade Gold at Napie, Cote d'Ivoire

Download the PDF here.

Aurum Resourcesaue:auasx:auegold investing
AUE:AU
Aurum Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Aurum Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Aurum Resources (ASX:AUE)

Aurum Resources

Game-changing gold exploration at prolific Côte d’Ivoire, West Africa. Keep Reading...
Boundiali Resource Grows to 3Moz - Indicated Up 49%

Boundiali Resource Grows to 3Moz - Indicated Up 49%

Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Boundiali Resource Grows to 3Moz - Indicated Up 49%Download the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Boundiali extends strike and depth at BDT3 and BST1

Boundiali extends strike and depth at BDT3 and BST1

Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Boundiali extends strike and depth at BDT3 and BST1Download the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Investor Presentation

Investor Presentation

Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Investor PresentationDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
High-Grade Extensions at BD Deposits for Resource Growth

High-Grade Extensions at BD Deposits for Resource Growth

Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced High-Grade Extensions at BD Deposits for Resource GrowthDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Two people shaking hands over a desk with papers and a tablet.

SSR Mining to Sell Çöpler Gold Mine Stake in US$1.5 Billion Deal

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM,TSX:SSRM,OTCPL:SSRGF) has agreed to sell its majority stake in the Çöpler gold mine in Turkey for US$1.5 billion in cash, shifting the company’s portfolio towards the Americas as the yellow metal continues to surge amid rising geopolitical tensions.The Denver-based miner... Keep Reading...
Blackrock Silver Announces the Appointment of Bernard Poznanski and Susan Mathieu to the Board of Directors

Blackrock Silver Announces the Appointment of Bernard Poznanski and Susan Mathieu to the Board of Directors

Blackrock Silver Corp. (TSXV: BRC,OTC:BKRRF) (OTCQX: BKRRF) (FSE: AHZ0) ("Blackrock" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Bernard Poznanski and Susan Mathieu as independent directors to the Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board of Directors").In conjunction with... Keep Reading...
Fortune Bay CEO Dale Verran.

Fortune Bay: Exploration Underway, Fully Funded Program at the Goldfields Project in Saskatchewan

While Saskatchewan has long been recognized for uranium, its geology and historical exploration also make it a promising place for gold. Canadian company Fortune Bay (TSXV:FOR,OTCQB:FTBYF) seeks to maximize this potential with its flagship Goldfields project. Fortune Bay’s 100 percent owned... Keep Reading...
RUA GOLD Files 43-101 Technical Reports for the Reefton and Glamorgan Projects in New Zealand

RUA GOLD Files 43-101 Technical Reports for the Reefton and Glamorgan Projects in New Zealand

Rua Gold INC. (TSX: RUA,OTC:NZAUF) (NZX: RGI) (OTCQX: NZAUF) ("Rua Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the filing on SEDAR+ of independent Technical Reports for its Reefton Project ("Reefton Technical Report") on the South Island and Glamorgan Project ("Glamorgan Technical Report") on... Keep Reading...
Blackrock Silver Receives First of Three Key Permits for the Tonopah West Project

Blackrock Silver Receives First of Three Key Permits for the Tonopah West Project

Blackrock Silver Corp. (TSXV: BRC,OTC:BKRRF) (OTCQX: BKRRF) (FSE: AHZ0) ("Blackrock" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the issuance by the Nevada Department of Environmental Protection (NDEP), through the Bureau of Air Pollution Control, the Class II Air Quality and Surface Disturbance... Keep Reading...
Steve Barton: Gold, Silver, Oil — Key Price Levels to Watch Now

Steve Barton: Gold, Silver, Oil — Key Price Levels to Watch Now

Steve Barton, host of In It To Win It, shares key price levels for silver and gold.He also explains his current approach to the oil and copper markets, and outlines an emerging opportunity in nickel as Indonesia loosens its hold on the space. Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time... Keep Reading...

Latest News

Aurum Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Aurum Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Sranan Provides Update on Late Filing of Financial Statements; Extends MCTO

Northisle Announces Total Financing of $115 million Including Wheaton Precious Metals Placement of $5 million and Update on Public Offering

Say hello to MacBook Neo

CoTec Announces Acceleration of Warrants

Related News

precious metals investing

Sranan Provides Update on Late Filing of Financial Statements; Extends MCTO

silver investing

What's Next for the Silver Price After $100 Per Ounce?

copper investing

Teck VP Highlights China's Major Role in Evolving Copper Markets

uranium investing

Cameco Signs US$2.6 Billion Uranium Deal With India to Fuel Nuclear Expansion

CoTec Announces Acceleration of Warrants

battery metals investing

Surface Metals Inc. Announces Listing on Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Allied Critical Metals Announces Appointment of Hon. Marco Mendicino as Strategic Advisor