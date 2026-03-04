The Conversation (0)
March 04, 2026
Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Aurum Hits High-Grade Gold at Napie, Cote d'Ivoire
04 September 2025
Aurum Resources
22 February
Boundiali Resource Grows to 3Moz - Indicated Up 49%
Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Boundiali Resource Grows to 3Moz - Indicated Up 49%Download the PDF here. Keep Reading...
15 February
Boundiali extends strike and depth at BDT3 and BST1
Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Boundiali extends strike and depth at BDT3 and BST1Download the PDF here. Keep Reading...
09 February
Investor Presentation
04 February
High-Grade Extensions at BD Deposits for Resource Growth
Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced High-Grade Extensions at BD Deposits for Resource GrowthDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
28 January
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
6h
SSR Mining to Sell Çöpler Gold Mine Stake in US$1.5 Billion Deal
SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM,TSX:SSRM,OTCPL:SSRGF) has agreed to sell its majority stake in the Çöpler gold mine in Turkey for US$1.5 billion in cash, shifting the company’s portfolio towards the Americas as the yellow metal continues to surge amid rising geopolitical tensions.The Denver-based miner... Keep Reading...
15h
Blackrock Silver Announces the Appointment of Bernard Poznanski and Susan Mathieu to the Board of Directors
Blackrock Silver Corp. (TSXV: BRC,OTC:BKRRF) (OTCQX: BKRRF) (FSE: AHZ0) ("Blackrock" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Bernard Poznanski and Susan Mathieu as independent directors to the Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board of Directors").In conjunction with... Keep Reading...
03 March
Fortune Bay: Exploration Underway, Fully Funded Program at the Goldfields Project in Saskatchewan
While Saskatchewan has long been recognized for uranium, its geology and historical exploration also make it a promising place for gold. Canadian company Fortune Bay (TSXV:FOR,OTCQB:FTBYF) seeks to maximize this potential with its flagship Goldfields project. Fortune Bay’s 100 percent owned... Keep Reading...
03 March
RUA GOLD Files 43-101 Technical Reports for the Reefton and Glamorgan Projects in New Zealand
Rua Gold INC. (TSX: RUA,OTC:NZAUF) (NZX: RGI) (OTCQX: NZAUF) ("Rua Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the filing on SEDAR+ of independent Technical Reports for its Reefton Project ("Reefton Technical Report") on the South Island and Glamorgan Project ("Glamorgan Technical Report") on... Keep Reading...
03 March
Blackrock Silver Receives First of Three Key Permits for the Tonopah West Project
Blackrock Silver Corp. (TSXV: BRC,OTC:BKRRF) (OTCQX: BKRRF) (FSE: AHZ0) ("Blackrock" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the issuance by the Nevada Department of Environmental Protection (NDEP), through the Bureau of Air Pollution Control, the Class II Air Quality and Surface Disturbance... Keep Reading...
02 March
Steve Barton: Gold, Silver, Oil — Key Price Levels to Watch Now
Steve Barton, host of In It To Win It, shares key price levels for silver and gold.He also explains his current approach to the oil and copper markets, and outlines an emerging opportunity in nickel as Indonesia loosens its hold on the space. Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time... Keep Reading...
