Market NewsInvesting News

State-of-the-art facility readying first delivery of medical grade cannabis for German patients

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (the " Company " or " Aurora ") (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian company defining the future of cannabinoids worldwide, announced today the company has received EU-GMP certification for its state-of-the-art medical cannabis production facility in Germany . As a leading manufacturer of medical cannabis worldwide, achieving EU-GMP certification of the company's first German manufacturing site marks a significant milestone in the fulfillment of an awarded tender by the German Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices (BfArM). Aurora is the distinct market leader in the German flower segment and will now leverage receiving the world's highest quality standard to produce and distribute premium medical cannabis in Germany .

Aurora Cannabis Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Aurora Cannabis Inc.)

The new state-of-the-art production facility in Leuna, Saxony-Anhalt, Germany adds to the company's pan-European network of EU-GMP facilities supplying premium, high-quality cannabis flower and extracts for medical use by patients across existing and expanding markets. Germany's medical cannabis market currently serves approximately 100,000 patients, representing only 0.1% of the population. In mature medical cannabis markets like Canada , market penetration is upwards of 1%, therefore the German market has significant potential for growth.

"With the EU-GMP certification of our first German site, we once again demonstrate Aurora's excellence and leadership in establishing the necessary infrastructure to compete in the global cannabis market," said Miguel Martin , CEO of Aurora Cannabis. "As a leading provider of medical cannabis in Germany and several other European markets, we are eager to accelerate patient access to high-quality, reliable cannabis produced in accordance with the most stringent criteria. Our first shipment from our world class Leuna facility will deliver on our commitment to the German regulatory authority and expanding patient base, a significant step in our ongoing commitment to international market growth."

Aurora was awarded a tender/contract in 2019 by the German Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices (BfArM) for the annual production of 1,000 kg of high-quality medical cannabis flower over a period of four years. Despite numerous challenges due to ongoing pandemic-related restrictions and international supply chain bottlenecks, the construction of Aurora Leuna, a nearly 3,600 sq. metre production site is complete, has received its EU-GMP certification and is preparing for the inaugural shipment. The first shipment from Aurora Leuna to German pharmacies is expected via the state's cannabis agency later this month.

Martin continued "As a leading provider of cannabis flower and extracts in Germany , we are excited by the possibility of growth in the market. Our investment in domestic production with the highest quality standards will help advance patient access to high-quality cannabis. I congratulate our team in Germany on achieving this important milestone for our Leuna facility and the commencement of local production in this critical market."

As a leading global cannabis company with a footprint on four continents, sales into 12 countries, and an expansive international production network, Aurora celebrates this important milestone in the company's pursuit of enabling access to high-quality medical cannabis to patients worldwide.

About Aurora

Aurora is a global leader in the cannabis industry, serving both the medical and consumer markets. Headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta , Aurora is a pioneer in global cannabis, dedicated to helping people improve their lives. The Company's adult-use brand portfolio includes Aurora Drift , San Rafael '71 , Daily Special , and Whistler , as well as CBD brands, Reliva and KG7 . Medical cannabis brands include MedReleaf, CanniMed, Aurora, Whistler Medical Marijuana Corp., and Pedanios. Driven by science and innovation, and with a focus on high-quality cannabis products , Aurora's brands continue to break through as industry leaders in the medical, performance, wellness and adult recreational markets wherever they are launched. Learn more at www.auroramj.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Aurora's common shares trade on the NASDAQ and TSX under the symbol "ACB" and is a constituent of the S&P/TSX Composite Index.

Forward-looking Information

This news release includes statements containing certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements made in this news release include statements regarding the production and distribution of premium medical cannabis in Germany , timing for the first shipment of cannabis from the Aurora Leuna facility to German pharmacies, competitive advantages including those related to EU GMP certification, and the Company's execution against its commitment to the German Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices (BfArM).                                                    .

These forward-looking statements are only predictions. Forward looking information or statements contained in this news release have been developed based on assumptions management considers to be reasonable.  Material factors or assumptions involved in developing forward-looking statements include, without limitation, publicly available information from governmental sources as well as from market research and industry analysis and on assumptions based on data and knowledge of this industry which the Company believes to be reasonable. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances could cause actual events, results, level of activity, performance, prospects, opportunities or achievements to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, the ability to retain key personnel, the ability to continue investing in infrastructure to support growth, the ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms, the continued quality of our products, customer experience and retention, the development of third party government and non-government consumer  sales channels, management's estimates of consumer demand in Canada and in jurisdictions where the Company exports, expectations of future results and expenses, the risk of successful integration of acquired business and operations, management's estimation that SG&A will grow only in proportion of revenue growth, the ability to expand and maintain distribution capabilities, the impact of competition, the general impact of financial market conditions, the yield from cannabis growing operations, product demand, changes in prices of required commodities, competition, and the possibility for changes in laws, rules, and regulations in the industry, epidemics, pandemics or other public health crises, including the current outbreak of COVID-19, and other risks, uncertainties and factors set out under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form dated September 27, 2021 (the "AIF") and filed with Canadian securities regulators available on the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and filed with and available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov . The Company cautions that the list of risks, uncertainties and other factors described in the AIF is not exhaustive and other factors could also adversely affect its results. Readers are urged to consider the risks, uncertainties and assumptions carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities law.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aurora-strengthens-leadership-position-in-germany-with-eu-gmp-certification-at-preeminent-local-cannabis-production-facility-301549911.html

SOURCE Aurora Cannabis Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/18/c8136.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Aurora CannabisACB:CAACBCannabis Investing
ACB:CA,ACB
TSXV:FLWR

The Flowr Corporation Among Top Sellers in Ontario

The Flowr Corporation (TSXV:FLWR) was recently featured in an article analyzing sales data for Ontario cannabis companies on the Ontario cannabis store (OCS) during the first two weeks of legalization.

The OCS is an online sales platform and is the only legal place to acquire recreational cannabis in the province of Ontario. The top sellers in the province were Aurora Cannabis (TSX:ACB; NYSE:ACB), responsible for 24 percent of sales, and RedeCan Pharm, with 26 percent of sales. The next four companies ranged between five and ten percent of sales, and included Emblem Corp. (TSXV:EMC,OTCQX:EMMBF), Canopy Growth (TSX:WEED,NYSE:CGC), VIVO Cannabis and Flowr, which was responsible for six percent of sales in the province.

Keep reading...Show less
TSXV:FLWR

The Flowr Corporation Goes Public on the TSXV

The Flowr Corporation (TSXV:FLWR) has announced that it will commence trading today, September 26, on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol FLWR.

The company was recently featured in a Forbes article, where the publication addressed the company’s work leading up to the listing. In anticipation of today’s news, the company raised $27 million and took part in a reverse takeover. According to Flowr CEO Vinay Tolia, they will use the momentum from the listing to “focus on executing [their] business plan.”

Keep reading...Show less
TSXV:LABS

OCS Announces New Supply Agreements with Additional Licensed Producers and Accessory Suppliers

The Ontario Cannabis Store (OCS) is dedicated to providing safe and responsible access to recreational cannabis through its online store once it’s legal on October 17. In preparation for October, the OCS has been establishing its wholesale distribution network so they can provide a broad selection of cannabis products in their legal and privately run stores once Ontario puts its regulations in place.

This week the OCS announced that they have signed six more agreements with licensed producers, bringing their total to 32 licensed producers and 10 accessory suppliers. Of the licensed producers signed, MediPharm Labs Inc. was one of them. MediPharm Labs is a leading B2B Canadian cannabis extractor that produces pharma-grade cannabis oil and concentrates for cannabinoid derived products. Their state-of-the-art facility can currently process 100,000 kilograms of dry cannabis per year and the company plans on increasing its capacity to over 250,000 kilograms per year by Q4 2018. MediPharm Labs has secured a steady supply of cannabis to process from several licensed producers including the James E. Wagner Cultivation Corporation (TSXV:JWCA) and 6779264 Manitoba Ltd. (O/A Bonify).

Keep reading...Show less
The Greenrose Holding Company Reports First Quarter 2022 Results

The Greenrose Holding Company Reports First Quarter 2022 Results

  • Focus on Optimizing Inventory in Connecticut and Production Capacity in Arizona
  • Improving Positioning for Early-Stage Recreational Market Opportunities
  • Provides Revised Guidance for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022

The Greenrose Holding Company Inc. (OTC: GNRS, GNRSW) ("Greenrose" or the "Company"), a multi-state grower and producer of cannabis brands and products, is reporting financial and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 .

First Quarter 2022 Financial Summary (Non-GAAP)

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
36 of the Best Ideas Companies to Present at the Spring into Action - Best Ideas Investor Conference on May 16th - 20th, 2022

36 of the Best Ideas Companies to Present at the Spring into Action - Best Ideas Investor Conference on May 16th - 20th, 2022

The Spring into Action- Best Ideas Virtual Investor Conference will take place on May 16th - 20th, 2022, where 36 SmallCap, MicroCap and NanoCap public companies will be presenting via virtual webcast to a global investor audience

The Spring into Action: VIRTUAL begins on Monday, May 16th, 2022, with a Biotech Discovery Day. Company presentations begin at 1:30 PM Eastern Time. Presentations will be webcast on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday (May 16th, 17th and 18th) with 1x1 Meetings being held on Thursday and Friday (May 19th and 20th).

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

TerrAscend Launches First-Ever Concentrates in New Jersey

Liquid Live Resin Vape Cartridges and Live Resin Crumble Now Available Exclusively at New Jersey Apothecarium Dispensaries

 TerrAscend Corp. ("TerrAscend" or the "Company") (CSE: TER) (OTCQX: TRSSF), a leading North American cannabis operator, today announced the first-ever launch of cannabis concentrates in the state of New Jersey . Kind Tree Liquid Live Resin Vape Cartridges and Kind Tree Live Resin Crumble are available exclusively at The Apothecarium Maplewood and Phillipsburg locations. The company also commenced sales of adult-use cannabis-infused edibles under its Valhalla brand.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Adastra Holdings Announces New Director

Adastra Holdings Announces New Director

Adastra Holdings Ltd. (CSE: XTRX) (FRA: D2EP) ("Adastra" or the "Company"), a Health Canada Licensed cannabis company focused on processing, sales, organoleptic testing, and analytical testing, is pleased to announce the appointment of Smoke Wallin to the Company's board of directors.

Adastra Holdings brand ticker (CNW Group/Adastra Holdings Ltd.)

"We are extremely honoured and privileged to welcome Mr. Wallin to Adastra's board of directors," said Michael Forbes , CEO of Adastra. "Mr. Wallin is an accomplished leader and international business builder in the CPG, cannabis, health and wellness, food and beverage, distribution, hospitality and technology industries. Mr. Wallin is a seasoned executive and serial entrepreneur who has a wealth of knowledge in the cannabis industry. I am confident that he will be an important contributor to our Company's long term success."

Mr. Wallin added, "I'm excited to support Michael and the team at Adastra as they build on an already impressive set of production assets in the Canadian cannabis market, with an eye toward additional capabilities in some super innovative forward looking therapeutics including Psilocybin, Psilocin, MDMA, N, N-Dimethyltryptamine (DMT), 5- MeO-DMT, and LSD. I believe in their strategy and the team's ability to execute their growth plan profitably, something quite rare in this rapidly growing market."

Mr. Wallin is a highly accomplished CEO, entrepreneur, leader, board member and philanthropist with more than 25 years of success across the consumer products, beverage, cannabis, distribution and technology industries. He is a partner and Managing Director for STS Capital Partners; has frequently served as CEO for new and existing businesses; has been directly involved in $1.7 billion in mergers and acquisitions and financings; and has acquired, created, or sold 50+ brands and companies. He has been recognized with the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of The Year award, and the Vanderbilt Business "Distinguished Alumni Award." He was also named one of the 100 most influential leaders in the cannabis industry by High Times Magazine. Smoke earned an MBA from Vanderbilt University and a B.S. degree in Agricultural Economics from Cornell University's Dyson School of Applied Economics at the Cornell SC Johnson College of Business.

About Adastra Holdings Ltd.

Founded in 2018 and formerly known as Phyto Extractions Inc., Adastra is a leading manufacturer and supplier of innovative ethnobotanical and cannabis science products designed for the adult-use and medical markets and forward-looking therapeutic applications. Adastra is recognized as a high-capacity processor and co-manufacturer throughout Canada . Adastra is known for its popular line of Phyto Extractions branded cannabis concentrate products available on shelves at over 1,400 adult-use retailers across the country. The Company also operates Adastra Labs, a 13,500 sq. ft. agricultural-scale Health Canada licensed facility located in Langley, BC , focused on extraction, distillation, and manufacturing of cannabis-derived products. Adastra has successfully taken steps in becoming a licensed cultivator, tester, extractor, and seller of controlled substances, including Psilocybin, Psilocin, MDMA, N, N-Dimethyltryptamine (DMT), 5- MeO-DMT, and LSD by applying for a Controlled Substances Dealer's Licence, which is under review by Health Canada. Pending Health Canada approval, Adastra is poised to be a drug formulation and development leader in this emerging sector. In addition, with the recent acquisition of 1225140 B .C. Ltd., doing business as PerceiveMD, Adastra operates a multidisciplinary centre for medical cannabis and psychedelic therapies, working alongside doctors and healthcare professionals within the regulated environment to help create efficacious remedies that address the actual needs of patients. For more information, visit: www.adastraholdings.ca.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of the Company. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements with respect to: (i) the Company's long-term success; (ii) the Company building on production assets in the Canadian cannabis market and additional therapeutic areas including Psilocybin, Psilocin, MDMA, N, N-Dimethyltryptamine (DMT), 5- MeO-DMT, and LSD; and (iii) the Company's execution of its growth plan. There are numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and the Company's plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information, including: (i) adverse market conditions; (ii) risks inherent in the cannabis extraction sector in general; (iii) changes in regulations surrounding cannabis as a controlled substance; and (iv) other factors beyond the control of the Company. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking information are based on estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Adastra Holdings Ltd.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/16/c7339.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Cresco Labs Announces the Expiration of the HSR Act Waiting Period for the Proposed Acquisition of Columbia Care

Cresco Labs Inc. (CSE:CL) (OTCQX:CRLBF) ("Cresco Labs" or the "Company") and Columbia Care Inc. (NEO:CCHW) (CSE:CCHW) (OTCQX:CCHWF) (FSE:3LP) ("Columbia Care"), today announced the expiration of the 30-day waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 (the "HSR Act") in connection with Cresco Labs' previously announced proposed acquisition of Columbia Care (the "Transaction").

"Completion of the HSR milestone is a major step towards closing the acquisition of Columbia Care. We've been concurrently working on our divestiture process and working with our state regulators to align with our previously disclosed estimated closing timeline of year-end," said Charles Bachtell, CEO of Cresco Labs. "With this acquisition, we will be able to leverage our best selling cannabis portfolio 1 across the most exciting footprint in cannabis and further develop our leading positions with exposure to all ten of the largest projected revenue states in 2025, according to BDSA."

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×