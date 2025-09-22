Aurion Announces Stock Option Grants

Aurion Resources Ltd. (TSXV: AU,OTC:AIRRF) (OTCQX: AIRRF) ("Aurion" or the "Company") announces that the Board of Directors of the Company  has authorized the granting of stock options under its Stock Option Plan to purchase 1,375,000 common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $1.10 per share for a five-year term expiring September 22, 2030 . The stock options are being granted to certain directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company.

About Aurion Resources Ltd.

Aurion Resources Ltd. is a well-funded Canadian exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V: AU) and the OTCQX Best Market (OTCQX: AIRRF). Aurion's strategy is to generate or acquire early-stage precious metals exploration opportunities and advance them through direct exploration by our experienced team or by business partnerships and joint venture arrangements. Aurion's current focus is exploring on its Risti project, as well as advancing its joint venture properties with B2Gold Corp., Kinross Gold Corporation and KoBold Metals Company in Finland .

On behalf of the Board of Directors,
Matti Talikka , CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Aurion Resources Ltd.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2025/22/c9871.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

