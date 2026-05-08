Aurania Closes Option Agreement with St-Georges to Jointly Advance the Thor Epithermal Gold Project in Iceland

Aurania Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ARU,OTC:AUIAF) (OTCQB: AUIAF) (FSE: 20Q) ("Aurania" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the previously announced option agreement (the "Agreement") dated April 27, 2026 (the "Execution Date") with St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp ("St-Georges") (CSE: SX), and its wholly owned subsidiary Iceland Resources ehf ("IR"), to work collaboratively to define and execute a phased exploration program aimed at advancing the Thormodsdalur gold project ("Thor's Valley" or the "Project"), towards initial modern resource definition. Please see the Company's press release dated April 28, 2026 for further details on the Project and the Agreement.

Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, Aurania issued to St. Georges 988,359 common shares (the "Shares") at a deemed price per Share of C$0.2068 for a total value of C$204,375 (US$150,000). The deemed price per Share is equal to the volume weighted average price of the Shares on each business day commencing on the Execution Date and ending on the last business day prior to the closing date of the Agreement. The Shares issued to St. Georges are subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance.

To exercise the option to earn a 70% interest in the Project (the "First Option"), Aurania must incur exploration expenditures of US$5 million over four years as follows:

  • At least US$500,000 prior to the first anniversary of the Execution Date;
  • At least US$1,000,000 prior to the second anniversary of the Execution Date;
  • At least US$1,500,000 prior to the third anniversary of the Execution Date;
  • At least US$2,000,000 prior to the fourth anniversary of the Execution Date;

Upon completing the First Option, St-Georges will have the option to choose between maintaining a 30% interest in the Project through a joint venture or retain an up to 3% net smelter return royalty on the Project (the "Royalty"), with such Royalty to be reduced as necessary such that the aggregate royalty burden on the Project shall not exceed 3%, inclusive of any pre-existing NSR royalties. In the event the Royalty is granted, Aurania shall have the right to repurchase 1% of the Royalty for US$1,500,000, in cash or Shares (subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange if the buy back will be made in Shares), at Aurania's sole discretion, at any time prior to the one year anniversary of commercial production at the Project.

If St. Georges elects to retain the Royalty, Aurania will have the right, in its sole discretion, to increase its interest in the Project to 100% by incurring an additional US$2,000,000 of exploration expenditures prior to the 5th anniversary of the Execution Date.

About St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp.
St-Georges develops new technologies and holds a diversified portfolio of assets and patent-pending Intellectual Property within several highly prospective subsidiaries including: EVSX, a leading North American advanced battery processing and recycling initiative; St-Georges Metallurgy, with metallurgical R&D and related IP, including processing and recovering high grade lithium from spodumene; Iceland Resources, with high grade gold exploration projects including the flagship Thor Project; H2SX, developing technology to convert methane into solid carbon and turquoise hydrogen; and Quebec exploration projects including the Manicouagan and Julie nickel, Copper and PGE critical mineral projects on Quebec's North Shore, and Notre-Dame niobium Project in Lac St Jean.

Information on St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp. can be found on the company's website at www.stgeorgesecomining.com. For all other inquiries: public@stgeorgesecomining.com.

About Iceland Resources
Iceland Resources is an Icelandic mineral exploration company focused on early-stage precious metal projects, including Thormodsdalur. The company's exploration strategy emphasizes systematic, data-driven evaluation of prospective targets in under-explored volcanic terrains.

Information on Iceland Resources and technical reports are available at https://icelandresources.is/, as well as on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/icelandresources, and X (formerly Twitter) at https://x.com/Iceland_Res.

About Aurania
Aurania is a mineral exploration company engaged in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral property interests, with a focus on precious metals and critical energy in Europe and abroad.

Information on Aurania and technical reports are available at www.aurania.com and www.sedarplus.ca, as well as on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/auranialtd/, X (formerly Twitter) at https://x.com/AuraniaLtd , and LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/aurania-resources-ltd-.

For further information, please contact:

Carolyn Muir
VP Corporate Development & Investor Relations
Aurania Resources Ltd.
(416) 367-3200
carolyn.muir@aurania.com

Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking information as such term is defined in applicable securities laws, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. The forward-looking information includes: statements regarding the terms of the Agreement, earn-in requirements, anticipated exploration programs, timing of activities, the potential to advance the Project, Aurania's objectives, goals or future plans, statements, exploration results, potential mineralization, the tonnage and grade of mineralization which has the potential for economic extraction and processing, the merits and effectiveness of known process and recovery methods, the corporation's portfolio, treasury, management team and enhanced capital markets profile, the estimation of mineral resources, exploration, timing of the commencement of operations, the commencement of any drill program and estimates of market conditions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to Aurania, including the assumption that there will be no material adverse change in metal prices, all necessary consents, licenses, permits and approvals will be obtained, including various local government licenses and the market. Investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. Risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking information include, among other things: failure to achieve the anticipated results, incorrect assumptions made in the initial evaluation of the Project, failure to identify mineral resources; failure to convert estimated mineral resources to reserves; the inability to complete a feasibility study which recommends a production decision; the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results; the inability to recover and process mineralization using known mining methods; the presence of deleterious mineralization or the inability to process mineralization in an environmentally acceptable manner; commodity prices, supply chain disruptions, restrictions on labour and workplace attendance and local and international travel; a failure to obtain or delays in obtaining the required regulatory licenses, permits, approvals and consents; an inability to access financing as needed; a general economic downturn, a volatile stock price, labour strikes, political unrest, changes in the mining regulatory regime governing Aurania; a failure to comply with environmental regulations; a weakening of market and industry reliance on precious metals and base metals; and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR+. Aurania cautions the reader that the above list of risk factors is not exhaustive. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/296616

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Aurania ResourcesARU:CCtsxv:arugold investing
ARU:CC
The Conversation (0)
Chris Temple, gold bars.

Chris Temple: Gold's Next Leg Up — Price Trigger, Key Headwinds

Chris Temple, founder, editor and publisher of the National Investor, shares his outlook for the gold price, explaining why it could still fall as low as US$3,500 per ounce. He also discusses what will trigger the yellow metal's next leg higher.Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for... Keep Reading...
Mini cart with gold bars on wooden surface, dark background.

WGC: Gold Demand Faces East/West Divide in Q1 2026

A strong gold price and steady demand for safe-haven assets led to record gold demand value in the first quarter of the year, according to the World Gold Council’s (WGC) latest report.The WGC published its latest Gold Demand Trends report on April 29, highlighting that investor and central bank... Keep Reading...
Gold map of the world over black background.

10 Largest Producers of Gold by Country

With gold prices surging to new all-time highs at the start of 2026, the top gold-producing countries are set to benefit significantly from a runaway bull market. After surging more than 80 percent since January 2025, the market's momentum peaked on January 28, when gold reached an all-time high... Keep Reading...
Analyst Note: Positive PEA Delivered - Rua Gold's Auld Creek Enters PFS Workstream Under New Zealand Fast-Track Approvals

Analyst Note: Positive PEA Delivered - Rua Gold's Auld Creek Enters PFS Workstream Under New Zealand Fast-Track Approvals

After-Tax NPV5% of US$42M and 17% IRR at base case; US$113M and 36% IRR at spot gold. PEA effective April 25, 2026. PFS targeted Q4 2026. CEO signals the project is well-positioned to leverage New Zealand's Fast-Track Approvals permitting process. CanadaNewsGroup.com News Commentary — Rua Gold... Keep Reading...
Tectonic Metals (TSXV:TECT)

Tectonic Metals Launches 40,000 Metre, Five-Rig Drill Program to Advance High-Grade Gold Discoveries and Deliver Maiden Resource at Flat Gold Project, Alaska

Backed by a C$100M treasury, Tectonic deploys a five drill rig campaign to execute on four pillars of value creation: expansion and growth drilling, maiden resource definition, discovery drilling at district-scale targets and advanced project de-risking VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / May 6,... Keep Reading...
MetalSource Mining (CSE:MSM)

MetalSource Mining: Advancing America’s First Significant Silver Discovery

Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

SAGA Metals Closes on Title Transfer Agreement to Expand Wolverine Heavy Rare Earth Element Project in Labrador-Grab Sample Assays Included up to 21.6% TREO

Entitlement Offer and Options Prospectus

Strongly Supported Placement & Rights Raising up to A$11M

Asara raises $60m to fast track exploration

Related News

battery metals investing

SAGA Metals Closes on Title Transfer Agreement to Expand Wolverine Heavy Rare Earth Element Project in Labrador-Grab Sample Assays Included up to 21.6% TREO

battery metals investing

Entitlement Offer and Options Prospectus

battery metals investing

Strongly Supported Placement & Rights Raising up to A$11M

precious metals investing

Asara raises $60m to fast track exploration

phosphate investing

Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: Canadian Phosphate Soars on Exploration Permit

artificial intelligence investing

Benchmark: AI Boom Fueling Battery Metals Demand, but EVs Remain King

precious metals investing

Centurion Announces Shares for Debt Settlement