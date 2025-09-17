Au Gold Corp Increases Private Placement to $300,000

(TheNewswire)

Vancouver, British Columbia September 17, 2025 TheNewswire - Au Gold Corp (TSXV:AUGC) (" AUGC " or the " Company ") announces that it has increased the size of the previously announced placement to $300,000.  The placement now consists of 6 million units priced $0.05 each. Each unit comprises one share and one whole $0.10 warrant valid for two years.

The Company is very pleased with the response to the placement and thanks new and existing shareholders for their support.

The closing of the private placement is expected to occur soon and is subject to receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals including the TSX Venture Exchange.  The securities issued with respect to the private placement will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day in accordance with applicable securities laws.

For further information, please contact:

Au Gold Corp

Marc G. Blythe, MBA, P.Eng., President & Chief Executive Officer

Sandrine Lam, Investor Relations Phone: 1-604-687-3520 Ext. 250

Email: info@augoldcorp.com

To learn more visit: https://augoldcorp.com

Cautionary Note

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE. STATEMENTS IN THIS NEWS RELEASE, OTHER THAN PURELY HISTORICAL INFORMATION, INCLUDING STATEMENTS RELATING TO THE COMPANY'S FUTURE PLANS AND OBJECTIVES OR EXPECTED RESULTS, MAY INCLUDE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS ARE BASED ON NUMEROUS ASSUMPTIONS AND ARE SUBJECT TO ALL OF THE RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES INHERENT IN RESOURCE EXPLORATION AND DEVELOPMENT. AS A RESULT, ACTUAL RESULTS MAY VARY MATERIALLY FROM THOSE DESCRIBED IN THE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS.

Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Au Gold Corp.AUGC:CATSXV:AUGCGold Investing
AUGC:CA
The Conversation (0)

Au Gold Corp.

Au Gold Corp is a gold exploration company. The company is focused on developing the Ponderosa Gold Property.

Closeup lumps of gold on wooden table.

Discovery to Production: How Juniors are Rewriting the Gold Resource Playbook

Amid a sustained strong gold price, new opportunities are emerging for junior gold explorers to turn their discoveries into cashflow, not through the traditional M&A route, but through pathways to self-production. It’s a shift that is not only reshaping valuations and investor expectations, but the very nature of the junior mining sector.

For decades, the junior gold mining model has been predictable: make a discovery, build a resource, and then sell the project to a major producer. The goal was to de-risk an asset just enough to catch the attention of a larger company with the capital and processing infrastructure needed to bring it into production.

But as the gold price climbs and the competitive landscape tightens, that playbook could be changing — or at least, branching out. Increasingly, juniors are bypassing the “flip” stage and moving directly into production themselves.

Keep reading...Show less
Zeus Resources (ASX:ZEU)

Zeus Resources Limited

Keep reading...Show less
Gold letters spelling "Fed" in front of a pile of gold dollar coins and US flag.

Gold Price Breaks US$3,700 for First Time as Fed Cuts Rates

The US Federal Reserve held its sixth meeting of 2025 from Tuesday (September 16) to Wednesday (September 17) amid slowing growth in the country's jobs market.

The central bank met analysts’ expectations by lowering the federal funds rate by 25 basis points to the 4 to 4.25 percent range. It marks the first cut of 2025, after holding at the 4.25 to 4.5 percent range since December 2024.

Despite August consumer price index (CPI) data showing inflation rose to 2.9 percent from 2.7 percent in July, a weakening labor market became the focus of the Fed’s dual mandate of stable prices and maximum employment.

Keep reading...Show less
Prince Silver

Prince Silver Commences Fully Funded Drill Program at the Prince Silver Project in Nevada

Prince Silver Corp. (formerly Hawthorn Resources Corp.) (CSE:PRNC)(OTC:PRNCF) ("Prince Silver" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of a fully funded, 6,500-meter exploration drill program at its flagship Prince Silver Project, a past-producing silver-zinc-gold-lead property. The program is designed to expand known high-grade zones, validate historical drilling, and define the broader mineralized system across the property.

Key Highlights:

Keep reading...Show less
Earthwise Minerals (CSE:WISE)

Earthwise Minerals: Advancing the Iron Range Gold Project in BC

Keep reading...Show less
Chen Lin, silver bars.

Chen Lin: Gold, Silver Prices Breaking Out, My Stock Strategy Now

Chen Lin of Lin Asset Management discusses what's behind gold's latest price move.

"Recently the stock in China's gold futures market just went parabolic — that actually preceded the recent gold breakout ... both had been rangebound for a long, long time, and then suddenly started breaking out two weeks ago," the expert explained.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Nine Mile samples up to 18.27% Cu at Wedge

RecycLiCo’s U.S. Subsidiary and Alaska Energy Metals Corporation Enter Memorandum of Understanding to Advance Goal of Creating Domestic Critical Metal Supply Chain

Prince Silver Commences Fully Funded Drill Program at the Prince Silver Project in Nevada

Empire Metals Limited Announces Appointment of Marketing Manager

Related News

copper investing

Nine Mile samples up to 18.27% Cu at Wedge

battery metals investing

RecycLiCo’s U.S. Subsidiary and Alaska Energy Metals Corporation Enter Memorandum of Understanding to Advance Goal of Creating Domestic Critical Metal Supply Chain

rare earth investing

Baltic Sea Rock Lumps Hold Clues to Rare Metals — and Ecological Risks

Iron Investing

Australian Government Launches AU$500 Million Green Iron Investment Fund

Copper Investing

Empire Metals Limited Announces Appointment of Marketing Manager

Copper Investing

Empire Metals Limited Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding

Base Metals Investing

Canada One Commences 2025 Field Work Program at Flagship, Copper Dome Project