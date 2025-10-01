Au Gold Corp Closes $300,000 Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

October 1, 2025 Au Gold Corp (TSXV:AUGC) (" AUGC " or the " Company ") announces that it has closed the previously announced private placement of $300,000.

The Company raised $300,000 from the sale of 6 million units priced at $0.05 each. Each unit comprises one share and one whole $0.10 warrant valid for two years.  All securities issued are subject to a four month hold period expiring on February 2, 2026.

Finder's fees of $3,325 were paid to eligible parties.

Two directors of the Company purchased or acquired direction and control over a total of 950,000 units under the private placement. The placement to those persons constitutes a "related party transaction" within the meaning of TSX Venture Exchange Policy 5.9 and Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101") adopted in the Policy. The Company has relied on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 in respect of related party participation in the placement as neither the fair market value (as determined under MI 61-101) of the subject matter of, nor the fair market value of the consideration for, the transaction, insofar as it involved the related parties, exceeded 25% of the Company's market capitalization (as determined under MI 61-101).

The funds raised will be used for general corporate purposes and advancing mineral exploration on the Company's properties.

For further information, please contact:

Au Gold Corp

Marc G. Blythe, MBA, P.Eng., President & Chief Executive Officer

Sandrine Lam, Investor Relations Phone: 1-604-687-3520 Ext. 250

Email: info@augoldcorp.com

To learn more visit: https://augoldcorp.com

Cautionary Note

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE. STATEMENTS IN THIS NEWS RELEASE, OTHER THAN PURELY HISTORICAL INFORMATION, INCLUDING STATEMENTS RELATING TO THE COMPANY'S FUTURE PLANS AND OBJECTIVES OR EXPECTED RESULTS, MAY INCLUDE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS ARE BASED ON NUMEROUS ASSUMPTIONS AND ARE SUBJECT TO ALL OF THE RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES INHERENT IN RESOURCE EXPLORATION AND DEVELOPMENT. AS A RESULT, ACTUAL RESULTS MAY VARY MATERIALLY FROM THOSE DESCRIBED IN THE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS.

