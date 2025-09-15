Au Gold Corp Announces $250,000 Private Placement

Vancouver, British Columbia September 15, 2025 TheNewswire - Au Gold Corp (TSXV:AUGC) (" AUGC " or the " Company ") announces that it has arranged a non-brokered private placement of $250,000.  The placement consists of 5 million units priced $0.05 each. Each unit comprises one share and one whole $0.10 warrant valid for two years.  The securities issued with respect to the private placement will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Proceeds of the private placement will be used for general corporate purposes and exploration on the Company's mineral exploration properties.

The Company has been carrying out exploration on its Ponderosa property, located near Merritt, BC and continues to evaluate gold properties for potential acquisition.

For further information, please contact:

Au Gold Corp

Marc G. Blythe, MBA, P.Eng., President & Chief Executive Officer

Sandrine Lam, Investor Relations Phone: 1-604-687-3520 Ext. 250

Email: info@augoldcorp.com

To learn more visit: https://augoldcorp.com

Cautionary Note

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE. STATEMENTS IN THIS NEWS RELEASE, OTHER THAN PURELY HISTORICAL INFORMATION, INCLUDING STATEMENTS RELATING TO THE COMPANY'S FUTURE PLANS AND OBJECTIVES OR EXPECTED RESULTS, MAY INCLUDE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS ARE BASED ON NUMEROUS ASSUMPTIONS AND ARE SUBJECT TO ALL OF THE RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES INHERENT IN RESOURCE EXPLORATION AND DEVELOPMENT. AS A RESULT, ACTUAL RESULTS MAY VARY MATERIALLY FROM THOSE DESCRIBED IN THE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS.

Au Gold Corp.

Au Gold Corp is a gold exploration company. The company is focused on developing the Ponderosa Gold Property.

×