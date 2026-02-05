Au Gold Corp Announces $2 Million Private Placement

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - February 5, 2026 Au Gold Corp (TSXV:AUGC) ("AUGC" or the "Company") announces that it has arranged a non-brokered private placement of $2,000,000. The placement consists of 13,333,333 units priced $0.15 each. Each unit comprises one share and one half warrant valid for three years. Each whole warrant may be converted to one share of AUGC by payment of $0.30. The securities issued with respect to the private placement will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day in accordance with applicable securities laws. This financing is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.
Proceeds of the private placement will be used for general corporate purposes and exploration on the Company's mineral exploration properties.
The Company recently announced the acquisition of the Havelock Gold-Antimony Project, located in Victoria, Australia. Further details can be found in the January 15, 2026 press release, filed on SEDAR+ and available at AUGC's website.
For further information, please contact:
Marc G. Blythe, MBA, P.Eng., President & Chief Executive Officer
David Jan, Company Information, 1-888-807-4566
Email: info@augoldcorp.com
To learn more visit: https://augoldcorp.com
Cautionary Note
This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, estimates and forecasts and statements as to management's expectations and intentions with respect to, among other things, the completion of the private placement and receipt of TSX Venture Exchange acceptance.
These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the ability of the Company to obtain sufficient financing to fund its business activities and plans, delays in obtaining governmental and regulatory approvals (including of the TSX Venture Exchange), changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting mining operations, currency fluctuations, market uncertainty, as well as those factors discussed in the Company's most recently filed management's discussion and analysis and other filings of the Company with Canadian securities authorities, copies of which can be found under the Company's profile on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca.
In making the forward looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that the Company will be able to complete the private placement as anticipated, that it will obtain all necessary regulatory approvals, including the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.
Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbour.
