Platinex Inc. Closes Acquisition of Ontario Gold Assets, South Timmins Joint Venture and $2.7M Equity Financing

Lithium Investing News

Atlas Lithium's Lithium Ore Concentrates to Battery Supply-Chain Grade

Atlas Lithium's Lithium Ore Concentrates to Battery Supply-Chain Grade

Atlas Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ: ATLX) ("Atlas Lithium" or the "Company"), a leading developer of hard-rock lithium assets, today announced that SGS Canada Inc.'s facility, located in Lakefield, Canada ("SGS Lakefield"), a premier center for independent metallurgical assays, produced over 10 kg of commercial-grade lithium concentrate from processing approximately 117 kg of representative ore from the Company's 100%-owned Minas Gerais Lithium Project using standard dense media separation ("DMS") technology. Processing of Atlas Lithium's ore showed easy separation, high recovery, and no significant contaminants. SGS Lakefield has been providing testing and analytical services to the mining industry since 1941 and has earned the reputation as a leading provider of bankable metallurgical services.

Marc Fogassa, Atlas Lithium's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented: "These results indicate that efficient and cost-effective processing using well-established DMS methods is possible for our ore. Our samples achieved commercial grade for use within established battery supply-chain processing routes. We believe that this is a key milestone as we further advance our project."

Marc Fogassa, and Igor Tkachenko, the Company's Vice President of Strategic Development, recently visited SGS Lakefield to meet its metallurgical experts on-site and to receive a sample of Atlas Lithium's concentrate. A photo of Massoud Aghamirian, Director of Metallurgical Analysis at SGS Lakefield, alongside Marc Fogassa during the site visit is attached to this release. A photo of the retrieved lithium concentrate sample is also included in this release.

Atlas Lithium expects to receive the finalized metallurgical testing report from SGS Lakefield in the coming weeks. Importantly, the data from this report is an essential component of the forthcoming Preliminary Economic Analysis ("PEA") of the Company's lithium project.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6706/158497_2e8bfbe0140f0ba8_002.jpg

Figure 1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6706/158497_2e8bfbe0140f0ba8_002full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6706/158497_2e8bfbe0140f0ba8_003.jpg

Figure 2

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6706/158497_2e8bfbe0140f0ba8_003full.jpg

About Atlas Lithium Corporation

Atlas Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ: ATLX) is focused on advancing and developing its 100%-owned hard-rock lithium projects which consist of 64 mineral rights spread over approximately 75,040 acres (304 km2) located primarily in the Lithium Valley area of the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil. In total, Atlas Lithium has 100% ownership of mineral rights for almost all battery metals including lithium (304 km2), nickel (222 km2), rare earths (122 km2), titanium (89 km2), and graphite (56 km2), in addition to mining concessions for gold, diamonds, and sand. The Company also owns approximately 45% of Apollo Resources Corp. (private company; iron) and approximately 28% of Jupiter Gold Corp. (OTCQB: JUPGF) (gold and quartzite).

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are based upon the current plans, estimates and projections of Atlas Lithium Corporation and its subsidiaries (collectively, "Atlas Lithium" or "Company") and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements. Such statements include, among others, those concerning our ability to effectively process our minerals and achieve commercial grade at scale; risks and hazards inherent in the mining business (including risks inherent in exploring, developing, constructing and operating mining projects, environmental hazards, industrial accidents, weather or geologically related conditions), uncertainty about the Company's ability to obtain required capital to execute its business plan; Company's ability to hire and retain required personnel; changes in the market prices of lithium and lithium products and demand for such products; changes in technology or the development of substitute products; the uncertainties inherent in exploratory, developmental and production activities, including risks relating to permitting, zoning and regulatory delays related to our projects; uncertainties inherent in the estimation of lithium resources; risks related to competition; risks related to the information, data and projections related to our projects; occurrences and outcomes of claims, litigation and regulatory actions, investigations and proceedings; risks regarding our ability to achieve profitability, enter into and deliver product under supply agreements on favorable terms, our ability to comply with governmental regulations and our ability to obtain necessary permits; uncertainties related to conducting business in Brazil; volatility in the markets caused by concerns of potential financial instability with a number of US financial institutions experiencing significant losses and loss of consumer confidence; macro-economic conditions caused by global supply chain disruptions and the war in Ukraine; as well as all assumptions, expectations, predictions, intentions or beliefs about future events. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements: results from ongoing geotechnical analysis of projects; business conditions in Brazil; general economic conditions, geopolitical events and regulatory changes; availability of capital; Atlas Lithium's ability to maintain its competitive position; and dependence on key management.

Atlas Lithium advises U.S. investors that its properties and projects, and those of its subsidiaries, as of now, are exploratory and do not have measured "reserves" as such term is defined by the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Additional risks related to the Company and its subsidiaries are more fully discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Registration Statement on Form S-1 filed with the SEC on January 28, 2022 and declared effective on January 9, 2023, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in the Company's other filings with the SEC, all of which are available at www.sec.gov. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent the Company's views only as of today and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. The Company explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations:

Michael Kim or Brooks Hamilton
MZ Group - MZ North America
+1 (949) 546-6326
ATLX@mzgroup.us
https://www.atlas-lithium.com/
@Atlas_Lithium

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/158497

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Atlas LithiumATLXNASDAQ:ATLXLithium Investing
ATLX
The Conversation (0)
Charger Metals (ASX:CHR)

Charger Metals Interim Financial Report For The Half-Year Ended 31 December 2022

Charger Metals NL (ASX: CHR, “Charger” or the “Company”) is pleased to present its Half Year Report.

Keep reading...Show less
Galan Lithium

Galan Lithium Financial Report Half Year ended 31 December 2022

The Board of Galan Lithium Limited (Galan or the Company) is pleased to present its Half Year Report.


Keep reading...Show less
Galan Lithium

Galan Appoints Former Senior SQM VP Operations As Consultant And Board Advisor

The Board of Galan Lithium Limited (Galan or the Company) is delighted to announce the appointment of Mr Juan Carlos Barrera to the senior management team as a consultant and advisor to the Board.

Keep reading...Show less
canadian flag

Canada's "Generational" Critical Minerals Opportunity Needs Efficient Regulatory Support

Critical minerals represent a "generational" economic opportunity for Canada, Minister of Natural Resources Jonathan Wilkinson said during a Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) convention keynote.

“Effectively, there is no energy transition without significantly augmented supplies of critical minerals,” he said, highlighting a trend that mining market participants are watching closely — the World Bank forecasts that a 500 percent increase in the production of critical minerals, including lithium, cobalt and graphite, will be necessary to meet demand by 2050.

When it comes to mining, Canada is reviewing its regulatory process for clean energy projects, including critical minerals, as permitting is one of the biggest hurdles faced by junior miners today.

Keep reading...Show less
graphic representations of batteries outlined in blue with lightning bolts on them

Top 5 US Lithium Stocks of 2023

Lithium companies in the US are seeing strong performances and plenty of news in 2023.

Lithium and the larger battery metals sector in the US received a large boost from the American government last October as President Joe Biden announced US$2.8 billion in grants to companies working to create a domestic battery supply chain in the country. One of the companies on this list — Piedmont Lithium — was among those that received funding.

Since the start of 2023, Chinese lithium prices have cooled off and seen some downward momentum. At the end of last year, the Investing News Network spoke with Chris Berry of House Mountain Partners, who believed something like this was in the cards, but it's not a bad thing for the space.

Keep reading...Show less
Atlas Lithium to Present at Gabelli Funds Symposium

Atlas Lithium to Present at Gabelli Funds Symposium

Atlas Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ: ATLX) ("Atlas Lithium" or the "Company"), a leading developer of hard-rock lithium assets, today announced that its Chairman and CEO, Marc Fogassa, was invited to and will present at the Gabelli Funds 14th Annual Specialty Chemical Symposium on Thursday, March 16, 2023. Interested parties can access the virtual presentation by registering via the link below.

Gabelli Funds Specialty Chemical Symposium

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

New Break Increases Land Position at its Moray Project

Heritage Mining Announces Approval and Receipt of $200,000 Exploration Grant

ACME Lithium Extends Potential Lithium Zone Successfully Reaching Total Depth of DH-1A to 1940 Feet at Clayton Valley Nevada Lithium Brine Project

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Puma Exploration Mobilises Crew for Its 2023 Drilling Program at the Williams Brook Gold Project

Graphite Investing

DFS Supports Graphite Micronising At Collie With Cashflow In 18 Months

Resource Investing

High-Grade Rare Earth Elements (REE) Confirmed In Eurelia Trench Samples

uranium investing

Toro Energy Limited 2022 Interim Financial Report

Resource Investing

West Spargoville Exploration Update

Nickel Investing

Strong Results From Jaguar Pilot Plant Testwork Support Pathway To Battery-Grade Nickel Sulphate Product

×