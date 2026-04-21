Athene Announces First Quarter 2026 Fixed Income Investor Call

Athene, a subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO), announced it will host a Fixed Income Investor call on Friday, May 15, 2026 at 10:00AM ET.

The call will feature members of Athene's senior management team, who will provide an update on current business trends, new business origination, the investment portfolio, and capital.

An accompanying presentation, live webcast, and webcast replay will be available on the Investor Relations section of Athene's website at ir.athene.com.

Conference Call Details:
Dial-in: Toll-free at 877-404-1236 (domestic) or + 1 215-268-9888 (international)

About Athene
Athene is the leading retirement solutions company with over $440 billion of total assets as of December 31, 2025, and operations in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, and Japan. Athene is focused on providing financial security to individuals by offering an attractive suite of retirement income and savings products and also serves as a solutions provider to corporations. For more information, please visit www.athene.com.

Contact
Jeanne Hess
Vice President, External Relations
+1 646 768 7319
jeanne.hess@athene.com


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