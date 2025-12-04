Ashish Varshneya Joins Evercore as Senior Managing Director in the Healthcare Investment Banking Group

Evercore announced today that Ashish Varshneya has joined the firm as a senior managing director in the healthcare investment banking group, focused on healthcare technology. He will be based in New York.
"We are thrilled to welcome Ashish to Evercore," said Naveen Nataraj, co-head of U.S. investment banking. "His deep expertise in healthcare technology will further strengthen our healthcare advisory capabilities in this important sector."
Mr. Varshneya said, "I am delighted to join Evercore at a time when digital transformation in healthcare is creating massive growth opportunities. I look forward to contributing to Evercore's continued leadership in the sector by shaping impactful outcomes for our clients across the healthcare technology ecosystem."
Mr. Varshneya joins Evercore with nearly two decades of healthcare technology investment banking experience. Most recently, he served as a managing director at TripleTree, where he specialized in healthcare technology, focusing on platforms serving the payer, provider and employer markets. Before that, he served as a director of healthcare investment banking at Citigroup. Earlier in his career, he worked in corporate development at The TriZetto Group (acquired by Cognizant).
About Evercore
Evercore (NYSE: EVR) is a premier global independent investment banking advisory firm. We are dedicated to helping our clients achieve superior results through trusted independent and innovative advice on matters of strategic and financial significance to boards of directors, management teams and shareholders, including mergers and acquisitions, strategic shareholder advisory, restructurings and capital structure. Evercore also assists clients in raising public and private capital, delivers equity research and equity sales and agency trading execution, and provides wealth and investment management services to high-net-worth and institutional investors. Founded in 1995, the firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices and affiliate offices in major financial centers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. For more information, please visit www.evercore.com .
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251204452998/en/
Business Contact: Naveen Nataraj
Co-Head of U.S. Investment Banking
Communications@Evercore.com
Media Contact: Jamie Easton
Head of Communications & External Affairs
Communications@Evercore.com
Investor Contact: Katy Haber
Head of Investor Relations & ESG
InvestorRelations@Evercore.com