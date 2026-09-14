Arizona Gold & Silver Inc. Announces Option Grants

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, British Columbia September 14, 2026 - TheNewswire Arizona Gold & Silver Inc. (the "Company" or "Arizona Gold") (TSX-V: AZS) (OTCQB: AZASF) The Company wishes to announce that, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, it has granted incentive stock options to purchase a total of 3,955,000 common shares at price of $0.76 for a period of five years to its officers, directors, and certain consultants in accordance with the provisions of its stock option plan. The stock options will vest immediately and are subject to a four month hold period.
Arizona Gold & Silver Inc. is pleased to offer these options to our dedicated team who have demonstrated leadership and excellence in their individual areas.
About Arizona Gold & Silver Inc.
Arizona Gold & Silver Inc. is a leading exploration company focused on uncovering precious metal resources in Arizona and Nevada. With a commitment to sustainable practices and innovative exploration techniques, the company aims to drive value for stakeholders while prioritizing environmental stewardship. The flagship asset is the Philadelphia gold-silver property where the Company is drilling off an epithermal gold-silver system ahead of an initial resource calculation.
On behalf of the Board of Directors:
ARIZONA GOLD & SILVER INC.
Mike Stark, President and CEO, Director
Phone: (604) 833-4278
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
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