Pan Global Engages Adelaide Capital for Investor Relations Advisory

Pan Global Engages Adelaide Capital for Investor Relations Advisory

Pan Global Resources Inc. ("Pan Global" or the "Company") (TSXV: PGZ,OTC:PGZFF; OTCQB: PGZFF; FRA: 2EU) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an investor relations agreement (the "Agreement") with Adelaide Capital Markets Inc. ("Adelaide"), a leading investor relations and capital markets advisory firm, to provide investor relations and consulting services to the Company.

Pursuant to the Agreement, Adelaide has been engaged to provide investor marketing and communications services to the Company, including the coordination of a non-deal roadshow.

The Agreement has a set term commencing on September 11, 2026, and will conclude on September 30, 2026 unless terminated in accordance with its terms. Under the Agreement, the Company will pay Adelaide a one-time fee of CAD$12,500, plus applicable taxes. No stock options or other securities of the Company are being granted to Adelaide in connection with the Agreement.

Adelaide Capital is principally owned by Deborah Honig and is an arm's length party to the Company. To the Company's knowledge, as of the date of this news release, Adelaide owns 65,000 common shares of the Company. The Agreement remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Pan Global Resources

Pan Global Resources Inc. is actively exploring for copper-rich mineral deposits along with gold and other metals. Copper has compelling supply-demand fundamentals and outlook for strong long-term prices as a critical metal for global electrification and energy transition. Gold is also attracting record prices.

The Company's flagship Escacena Project, hosting La Romana and Cañada Honda copper-tin-gold mineral resources, is in the prolific Iberian Pyrite Belt in southern Spain, where a favourable permitting track record, excellent infrastructure, mining and professional expertise, and support for copper as a Strategic Raw Material by the European Commission collectively define a tier-one low-risk jurisdiction for mining investment.

The Company's second project, at Cármenes in northern Spain, is an area with a long mining history and excellent infrastructure. The Pan Global team comprises proven talent in exploration, discovery, development, and mining operations. Pan Global Resources is committed to operating safely and with utmost respect for the environment and our partnered communities. The Company is a member, and operates under the principles, of the United Nations Global Compact.

FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Jason Mercier, VP Investor Relations and Communications
jason@panglobalresources.com / investors@panglobalresources.com
Tel: +1-236-886-9518
www.panglobalresources.com

Forward-looking statements

Statements which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. It is important to note that actual outcomes and the Company's actual results could differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information included in this media release are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, economic, competitive, governmental, environmental, and technological factors that may affect the Company's operations, markets, products, and prices. Readers should refer to the risk disclosures outlined in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis of its audited financial statements filed with the British Columbia Securities Commission.

The forward-looking information contained in this media release is based on information available to the Company as of the date of this media release. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.


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