Arizona Gold & Silver Commences 27-Hole Drill Program at the Silverton Gold-Antimony Project, Nevada

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - June 9, 2026 – Arizona Gold & Silver Inc. ("Arizona" or the "Company") (TSXV: AZS,OTC:AZASF) (OTCQB: AZASF) is pleased to announce the commencement of a 27-hole reverse circulation ("RC") drill program at its Silverton gold-antimony project in Nye County, Nevada, located along U.S. Highway 6 between Tonopah and Ely.
The program is designed to test high-grade antimony-bearing quartz-stibnite veins identified through historic and recent surface sampling, While advancing the Company's interpretation that the antimony mineralization may represent leakage from a deeper concealed carbonate-hosted gold system (see Press Release dated October 8th, 2025).
The program will consist of 27 RC holes from 17 drill pads. Most holes will range from 30 to 45 metres ("m") deep and are designed to evaluate the potential for near-surface antimony mineralization that could be amenable to open-pit mining methods.
Three of the 27 holes are planned to be drilled to depths of approximately 150 m plus and cased for potential future diamond drill extensions targeting deeper geophysical and geochemical features interpreted to be prospective for Carlin-type gold mineralization.
The RC drilling contract has been awarded to GroundTruth Drilling Canada/Nevada.
Mike Stark, President & CEO, stated:
"Drilling at Silverton marks an important step in advancing a project that combines significant near surface antimony potential with a deeper gold target in one of Nevada's premier mineral belts. Success at Silverton has the potential to take AZS to another level for investors. The project is fully funded."
Dr. Lex Lambeck, VP Exploration, stated:
"Silverton exhibits many of the geological characteristics associated with both a significant antimony system and a deeper Carlin-type gold target. The current drill program is designed to evaluate the continuity and orientation of the antimony-bearing structures while advancing our understanding of the broader hydrothermal system and refining targets for future deeper drilling."
Geological Setting and Target Model
Silverton is located in central Nevada within a region affected by Oligocene magmatism and later Basin and Range extension, which reactivated pre-existing structures and focused hydrothermal fluid flow. Oligocene volcanic rocks overlie Upper Devonian carbonate units, including slope breccias with abundant organic material, creating a favorable volcanic-over-carbonate geological setting.
Antimony mineralization occurs as quartz-stibnite veins and stockworks hosted in silicified and argillized ash-flow tuffs within a structurally controlled corridor measuring approximately 900 by 400 m.
The Company interprets the antimony-rich system as a possible upper-level expression of deeper carbonate-hosted mineralization. Supporting evidence includes silicification, decalcification, jasperoid development, elevated As-Sb-Hg pathfinder geochemistry, anomalous gold values, and a conductive MT anomaly approximately one kilometre below surface.
Antimony Mineralization
As previously reported by the Company on October 8th, 2025, surface sampling returned assays up to 7.95% Sb from quartz-stibnite veins, while historical work identified widespread anomalous antimony values associated with gold-bearing hydrothermal alteration.
Historic drilling by Newcrest Resources Inc. intersected anomalous antimony mineralization in 15 RC holes drilled on the property, including an interval reported as 6 m grading greater than 1% Sb in hole S-18. Historic over-limit assays were not completed.
The United States Geological Survey (USGS) classifies antimony as a critical mineral due to its importance to national security and industrial supply chains.
Drill Program Objectives
The current drill program is designed to:
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Test the continuity and orientation of quartz-stibnite veins;
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Evaluate the broader altered structural corridor;
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Assess associated gold mineralization; and
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Advance targeting of the deeper MT anomaly and interpreted carbonate-hosted gold system.
Assay results will be released as they become available.
Qualified Person
Dr. Lex Lambeck, SVP Exploration and Certified Professional Geologist (11734), is the Qualified Person under NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical content of this release.
About Arizona Gold & Silver Inc.
Arizona Gold & Silver Inc. is a leading exploration company focused on uncovering precious metal resources in Arizona and Nevada. With a commitment to sustainable practices and innovative exploration techniques, the company aims to drive value for stakeholders while prioritizing environmental stewardship. The flagship asset is the Philadelphia gold-silver property where the Company is drilling off an epithermal gold-silver system ahead of an initial resource calculation.
On behalf of the Board of Directors:
ARIZONA GOLD & SILVER INC.
Mike Stark, President and CEO, Director
Phone: (604) 833-4278
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This news release includes certain forward-looking statements or information. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements in relation to the timing, cost and other aspects of the 2026 exploration program; the potential for development of the mineral resources; the potential mineralization and geological merits of the exploration properties; and other future plans, objectives or expectations of the Company. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include the risk that actual results of current and planned exploration activities, including the results of the Company's 2026 drilling program(s) on its properties, will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; the geology, grade and continuity of any mineral deposits and the risk of unexpected variations in mineral resources, grade and/or recovery rates; fluctuating metals prices; possibility of accidents, equipment breakdowns and delays during exploration; exploration cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses; uncertainties involved in the interpretation of drilling results and geological tests; availability of capital and financing required to continue the Company's future exploration programs and preparation of geological reports and studies; delays in the preparation of geological reports and studies; the metallurgical characteristics of mineralization contained within the exploration properties are yet to be fully determined; general economic, market or business conditions; competition and loss of key employees; regulatory changes and restrictions including in relation to required permits for exploration activities (including drilling permits) and environmental liability; timeliness of government or regulatory approvals; and other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. In connection with the forward-looking information contained in this news release, the Company has made numerous assumptions, including that the Company's 2026 programs would proceed as planned and within budget. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.
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