Brixton Metals Launches Drilling Campaign at Langis Project

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June 18, 2026
Brixton Metals (TSXV:BBB) has launched a 60,000-meter drilling campaign at its Langis silver-cobalt-nickel project in northeastern Ontario, Canada.
The company said in an announcement that the drill campaign is “the largest in the history of the project.”
In an interview with VRIC Media, CEO Gary Thompson discussed that 70 percent of the world’s silver is a byproduct of other mines—lead, zinc, gold and copper.
“Only 30 percent of the world’s silver mines are primary silver and (Langis) falls in one of those unique primary silver mines,” he said, stating that cobalt and nickel are byproducts of the mine.
Recent assay results from the program highlighted a standout intercept hole, LM-26-341, which returned 27.7 meters grading 166.45 grams per ton (g/t) silver. This also includes a high-grade zone of 1,811 g/t silver over 2.3 meters, and a 0.5-meter sub-interval of 5,580 g/t silver.
Historically, Langis produced 10.4 million ounces of silver at a steep grade of 777.5 g/t. Brixton is now operating a second drill at the property, with Thompson adding that it will carry the company through the year and hopefully move the project into an actual maiden resource.
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