Market One: Summit Royalties Expands Its Gold Royalty and Streaming Portfolio

Market One: Summit Royalties Expands Its Gold Royalty and Streaming Portfolio

Market One ("Market One"), a marketing agency for public companies, shares editorial and video features on emerging growth stories across the resource, energy, and technology sectors.

Market One delivers content creation and distribution through a suite of products across video, editorial, and social media.

Summit Royalties Ltd.: Building a Scaled, Cash-Flowing Precious Metals Portfolio

In the video, Drew Clark, President, CEO and Director of Summit Royalties Ltd. (TSXV: SUM,OTC:SUMMF) (OTCQX: SUMMF), discusses how the Star acquisition advances the company's strategy of building a scaled, cash-flowing precious metals royalty and streaming company.

Following the acquisition, Summit's portfolio includes 50 royalties and streams, anchored by four producing assets. Two additional assets are expected to enter construction in 2026, with production from both targeted to begin in 2027, providing Summit with a clear path to near-term production and cash flow growth.

The Star portfolio adds several strategic interests, most notably a 4% gold stream on Mining Americas Inc.'s Copperstone Project in Arizona. Copperstone is a fully permitted, past-producing, high-grade gold project supported by a positive pre-feasibility study and formal construction decision. Production is targeted to begin in 2027.

The feature also discusses the appointments of Kevin MacLean as Chief Investment Officer, Kathy Lai as Vice President, Finance, and Jay Layman to Summit's Board of Directors.

To read the full article, please visit BNN Bloomberg at: https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/investment-trends/2026/07/22/summit-royalties-builds-cash-flowing-gold-royalty-portfolio-following-star-acquisition/

About Summit Royalties Ltd.

Summit Royalties is a precious metals streaming and royalty company focused on disciplined growth. Their foundation is strong - anchored by royalties that generate steady cash flow today - while their upside is driven by exploration potential and strategic acquisitions. With a disciplined acquisition strategy, Summit is positioned to continue scaling rapidly, where each transaction unlocks outsized opportunities to grow production, expand cash flow, and create lasting value for shareholders.

To learn more about Summit Royalties, visit their website here. For the latest updates, follow the company on LinkedIn and X.

For further information please contact:

Connor Pugliese
Vice President, Corporate Development
info@summit-royalties.com
289-380-1960

About Market One

Market One is a Canadian marketing agency for public companies, delivering best-in-class content creation and distribution. The firm helps position companies for meaningful engagement through a suite of products across video, editorial, and social media. Clients benefit from increased visibility and strengthened awareness through Market One's content and relationships with industry-leading media outlets.

To learn more about Market One, visit its website.

Contact: Bryan Nikkel bryan@marketone.ca or +1 (778)-836-0109

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/306303

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Summit RoyaltiesSUM:CCTSXV:SUMprecious metals investing
SUM:CC
Summit Royalties
Sign up to get your FREE

Summit Royalties Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Summit Royalties

Summit Royalties

Rapidly Scaling a Diversified Precious Metals Royalty and Streaming Portfolio

Rapidly Scaling a Diversified Precious Metals Royalty and Streaming Portfolio Keep Reading...
Graycliff Mobilizes Drill at Shakespeare Gold Project for Further Metallurgical Testing and to Expand Gold Zone

Graycliff Mobilizes Drill at Shakespeare Gold Project for Further Metallurgical Testing and to Expand Gold Zone

Graycliff Exploration Limited (CSE: GRAY,OTC:GRYCF) (OTCQB: GRYCF) (FSE: GE0) ("Graycliff" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that exploration drilling has commenced at its 100%-owned Shakespeare Gold Project, located near Sudbury, Ontario. Marking the Company's return to active drilling... Keep Reading...
Lahontan Drills 9.9m Grading 2.40 g/t Au and 50.7 g/t Ag in Santa Fe Mine Stockpile

Lahontan Drills 9.9m Grading 2.40 g/t Au and 50.7 g/t Ag in Santa Fe Mine Stockpile

Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSXV:LG,OTC:LGCXF, OTCQB:LGCXF, FSE:Y2F) (the "Company" or "Lahontan") is pleased to announce the first drill results from its 2026 Sonic core drilling program at the Santa Fe Mine Project. The Sonic drilling campaign is evaluating historic heap leach pads and stockpiles to... Keep Reading...
MAYFAIR GOLD PROVIDES Q2 2026 UPDATE ON FENN-GIB PROJECT ADVANCEMENT AND DE-RISKING ACTIVITIES

MAYFAIR GOLD PROVIDES Q2 2026 UPDATE ON FENN-GIB PROJECT ADVANCEMENT AND DE-RISKING ACTIVITIES

Mayfair Gold Corp. ("Mayfair", "Mayfair Gold", or the "Company") (TSXV: MFG,OTC:MFGCF) (NYSE American: MINE) is pleased to provide a progress update on activities completed during Q2 2026 and ongoing key work streams to advance and de-risk the Company's 100% controlled Fenn-Gib Gold Project... Keep Reading...
GoldInxs Mining Corp. Closes Initial Public Offering and Announces Listing on the TSX Venture Exchange

GoldInxs Mining Corp. Closes Initial Public Offering and Announces Listing on the TSX Venture Exchange

GoldInxs Mining Corp. (the "Corporation" or "GoldInxs") is pleased to announce that it has completed its initial public offering (the "IPO") and listing on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"). The IPO consisted of 15,448,000 units (each a "Unit") issued at a price of $0.10 per Unit, pursuant... Keep Reading...
Lahontan Drills 31m Grading 0.90 g/t Au Oxide at Calvada Central

Lahontan Drills 31m Grading 0.90 g/t Au Oxide at Calvada Central

Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSXV:LG,OTC:LGCXF, OTCQB:LGCXF, FSE:Y2F) (the "Company" or "Lahontan") is pleased to announce additional drill results from its 2026 drilling program at the Santa Fe Mine Project. The drill results reported herein include 188 metres of diamond drilling at Calvada Central... Keep Reading...
FinEx Metals Commences Drilling at Kero Gold Project, Finland

FinEx Metals Commences Drilling at Kero Gold Project, Finland

(TheNewswire) Vancouver, British Columbia, July 22, 2026 TheNewswire - FinEx Metals Ltd. (TSX-V: FINX) ("FinEx" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that diamond drilling has commenced at its 100%-owned, royalty-free Kero gold project ("Kero" or the "Project") in northern Finland, located... Keep Reading...

Latest News

Summit Royalties
Sign up to get your FREE

Summit Royalties Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Gum Creek Open Pit DFS Confirms Pathway for WA’s Next Major Gold Mine Development

Black Dragon Resource Company Provides Investor Update; Execution Continues as Company Advances Toward Commercial Operations

Generation Uranium Announces Final CSE Listing Approval and Voluntary Delisting from the TSXV

Bold Ventures Receives Final Results of Spring Drilling at Burchell, Confirms Moss Gold Trend

Related News

silver investing

Silver Miners Post Record Q2 Output Despite Volatility

gold investing

Gum Creek Open Pit DFS Confirms Pathway for WA’s Next Major Gold Mine Development

energy investing

Generation Uranium Announces Final CSE Listing Approval and Voluntary Delisting from the TSXV

base metals investing

Bold Ventures Receives Final Results of Spring Drilling at Burchell, Confirms Moss Gold Trend

energy investing

Skyharbour Announces Additional Uranium Property Staking Increasing Total Portfolio to Over 682,000 Hectares in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

gold investing

Acquisition of high grade copper gold project in Mauritania

gold investing

BSPH Accommodation Strategy Progressing