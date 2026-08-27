Arizona Gold & Silver Announces AGM Results

Arizona Gold & Silver Announces AGM Results

(TheNewswire)

Arizona Gold & Silver Inc.
 

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - August 27, 2026 Arizona Gold & Silver Inc.  (TSXV: AZS,OTC:AZASF) (OTCQB: AZASF) is pleased to announce the results of the Company's annual general meeting held in Vancouver, B.C. on August 26, 2026 (the "AGM").  

The shareholders approved by 99.79% all motions put forth at the AGM, including the re-election of the four directors, appointment of Smythe LLP as auditors of the Company and the approval of the 2026 Stock Option Plan.  A total of 36,797,502 common shares of the Company's issued, and outstanding shares were represented in person or by proxy at the AGM.

Following the AGM, the Board of Directors re-appointed Mike Stark as President and CEO, James Engdahl, Chair of the Company, Alexis Lambeck as Executive Vice-President, Exploration and Dong H. Shim as CFO and Corporate Secretary.

Mike Stark, CEO of the Company,  states "The 99.79% shareholder approval is an exceptionally strong vote of confidence in the Company. Shareholders have clearly demonstrated their support for the Company's strategic direction, Board, and management. The continued leadership of the Company and the reappointment of the experienced executive team, provides stability and a strong foundation for the next phase of growth."

.

 

About Arizona Gold & Silver Inc. 

Arizona Gold & Silver Inc. is a leading exploration company focused on uncovering precious metal resources in Arizona and Nevada. With a commitment to sustainable practices and innovative exploration techniques, the company aims to drive value for stakeholders while prioritizing environmental stewardship. The flagship asset is the Philadelphia gold-silver property, where the Company is drilling off an epithermal gold-silver system ahead of an initial resource calculation.   

 

On behalf of the Board of Directors: 

 

ARIZONA GOLD & SILVER INC. 

 

Mike Stark, President and CEO, Director 

Phone: (604) 833-4278 

 

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. 

   

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

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