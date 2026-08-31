Arizona Gold Announces Appointment of Independent Director

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - August 31, 2026 Arizona Gold & Silver Inc. (TSXV: AZS,OTC:AZASF) (OTCQB:AZASF) ("AZS" or the "Company) wishes to announce the appointment of Mr. Yale Simpson as an independent director of the Company effective immediately.
"AZS is proud to announce that once again, our leadership team is improving in depth and experience. We feel very fortunate to welcome Yale Simpson with his considerable experience in executive and leadership positions in both domestic and international jurisdictions. As an Advisor to the Company, he has enthusiastically supported the Company for some years. Please join me in welcoming Yale to Arizona Gold & Silver Inc.," stated Mike Stark, President & CEO.
Mr. Simpson is an accomplished entrepreneur and geologist with four decades of experience spanning Australia, Africa, Eastern Europe and South America. His particular expertise is in strategic resource planning, financing and corporate communications. He is best known for being a co-founder and Chairman of Exeter Resource Corporation that was acquired by Goldcorp (now Newmont). He was also a co-founder and Chairman of Extorre Resources that was acquired by Yamana Gold (now Pan American Silver). He is currently an Advisor to the Company, a role where he has provided valuable advice and mentorship to the Company.
Mr. Simpson stated," My increased involvement in AZS is due to two factors: firstly, the Philadelphia Project is a spectacular Arizona gold discovery with an upside that is being demonstrated by the week. Secondly the management team has technical know-how to delineate and expand the discovery while communicating that potential to capital markets. Importantly, I really enjoy working with the team."
The appointment of Mr. Simpson is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.
About Arizona Gold & Silver Inc.
Arizona Gold & Silver is a young exploration company focused on exploring gold-silver properties in western Arizona and Nevada. The flagship asset is the Philadelphia gold-silver property where the Company is drilling off an epithermal gold-silver system.
On behalf of the Board of Directors:
Arizona Silver Exploration Inc.
Mike Stark, President and CEO, Director
Phone: (604) 833-4278
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
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