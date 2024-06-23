Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Magnetic Resources

Argonaut PCF Appointed as Debt Advisor for the Lady Julie Gold Project

Magnetic Resources NL (ASX:MAU) (Magnetic or the Company), is pleased to announce the appointment of Argonaut PCF Limited (“Argonaut PCF”) as debt advisor for its 100% owned Lady Julie Gold Project, located ~30km west of Laverton in Western Australia.

Key Highlights

  • Appointment of highly experienced Perth-based corporate advisor, Argonaut PCF, as advisor in relation to Magnetic’s debt strategy for its 100% owned Lady Julie Gold Project
  • Argonaut PCF has a strong background in the gold sector with over 20 years of advice to ASX- listed gold companies
  • Argonaut PCF will support Magnetic to structure and securing financing for the Lady Julie Gold Project
  • In parallel, Magnetic will continue to advance discussions with several corporate parties currently undertaking due diligence in the Company's data room
Perth-based Argonaut PCF is a highly experienced corporate advisory firm with a 20-year history in the metals & mining sector, including extensive experience in Western Australia’s gold sector. Argonaut PCF has strong experience in financial advisory roles for gold sector clients, working with the clients’ core transaction team in optimising the capital and funding structure for successful project execution.

The Company continues to advance discussions with several parties currently in its data room who have shown interest in the Lady Julie Gold project. The Company has also received several unsolicited inbound enquiries from potential financiers.

As a result, Magnetic has engaged Argonaut PCF to support the Company in structuring and securing financing for the Lady Julie Gold Project and supporting Magnetic with key decision making. The appointment is on normal commercial terms for a transaction of this nature.

The strong interest follows the Company releasing a Prefeasibility Study in March 2024 which demonstrated that the Lady Julie Gold Project is one of the highest margins, undeveloped gold projects in Australia. The project’s low-cost profile and strong financial return metrics are primarily driven by the near-surface, high-grade nature of the Lady Julie Central and Lady Julie North 4 deposits. This low-cost profile places the project in the bottom half of the cost curve of gold producers in Australia.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Magnetic Resources NL, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

MAU:AU
Magnetic Resources NL
