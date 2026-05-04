Argo Gold Appoints Paul Poggione as President

Argo Gold Inc. (CSE: ARQ) (OTC Pink: ARBTF) (XFRA: A2ASDS) (XSTU: A2ASDS) (XBER: A2ASDS) ("Argo" or the "Company") (the "Company" or "Argo Gold") is pleased to announce the appointment of Paul Poggione as President of the Company, effective immediately. Mr. Poggione brings over 25 years of experience in capital markets, strategic marketing, and business leadership to the team.

In his role as President, Mr. Poggione will oversee the Company's corporate development and market expansion strategies as Argo Gold continues to advance its diversified portfolio of high-grade gold projects in Northwestern Ontario, silver-zinc in Northeastern Ontario, and oil production assets in Alberta.

Mr. Poggione has deep expertise in the financial sector and a proven track record of scaling businesses through the Poggione Group. His background, network and strategic vision will be instrumental in driving value for Argo Gold shareholders.

Prior to joining Argo Gold, Mr. Poggione served as a Portfolio Manager and Investment Advisor for nearly two decades, holding the Chartered Investment Manager (CIM) designation. He is also the founder of the Poggione Group, a premier digital marketing firm, and host of the Ottawa Business Podcast, where he has become a prominent voice for Canadian entrepreneurship.

"I am excited to join Argo Gold at such a pivotal time," said Paul Poggione. "The Company has built an impressive foundation of gold and silver assets and has expanded its footprint in the energy sector. I look forward to amplifying Argo Gold's market presence and capitalizing on the significant mineral and oil opportunities ahead of us."

About Argo Gold
Argo Gold is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company, and an oil producer. Information on Argo Gold can be obtained from SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on Argo Gold's website at www.argogold.com. Argo Gold is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (www.thecse.com) CSE: ARQ as well as quoted on OTC: ARBTF and XFRA, XSTU, XBER: A2ASDS.

Paul Poggione, President
(416) 786-7860
paul@argogold.ca

Judy Baker, CEO
(416) 786-7860
jbaker@argogold.ca
www.argogold.com

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/295831

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Argo Gold Inc.arq:ccgold investing
ARQ:CC
The Conversation (0)
Gold bars and coins as well as a sac of gold.

Top 5 ASX Gold Stocks That Pay Dividends

If you're interested in gold stocks, it's worth taking a look at the top ASX gold stocks that pay dividends.A dividend is a sum of money that is paid regularly by a company to a class of its shareholders out of its earnings. Dividends are often issued as cash payments, but can also be issued as... Keep Reading...
Rows of gold bars.

Top 10 Gold Reserves by Country

Gold is one of the most important metals on the planet. For millennia it has been used in jewelry, art and currency, capturing the collective imagination as a thing of wonder. Gold's association with royalty and wealth has inspired explorers and treasure hunters alike, who put themselves at risk... Keep Reading...
Cascadia Minerals (TSXV:CAM)

Cascadia Minerals: Advancing Copper and Gold Projects in Yukon

Keep Reading...
Gold coins and gold letters spelling "Fed" with US flag.

Editor's Picks: Gold, Silver React to Fed Decision, Expert Says Bottom Not in Yet

It was a bumpy week for gold and silver prices, which took a break from responding to geopolitical tensions to react to the latest US Federal Reserve interest rate decision.As was widely expected, the central bank left rates unchanged at 3.5 to 3.75 percent. However, the move came with the... Keep Reading...
Cascadia Minerals (TSXV:CAM)

Cascadia Minerals

Keep Reading...
Gold and silver coins.

Precious Metals News: Gold, Silver, PGMs React to New Reality of Protracted War

The precious metals may take much longer to challenge record prices set at the top of the year. The US-Iran conflict is set to become a protracted war as leaders dig in their heels on any agreement. This week, the US rejectes an Iranian proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz in exchange for... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Alvopetro Announces April Sales Volumes, Quarterly Natural Gas Pricing Update and Details for Q1 2026 Earnings Call

Rubenstein Public Relations Announces New Mining Client, Copper Intelligence

Bunker Hill on Track for June Restart of Operations

Cascadia Commences 2026 Exploration at the Carmacks Project, Yukon

Related News

energy investing

Alvopetro Announces April Sales Volumes, Quarterly Natural Gas Pricing Update and Details for Q1 2026 Earnings Call

Australian Mining M&A Continues Record Streak

base metals investing

Rubenstein Public Relations Announces New Mining Client, Copper Intelligence

lithium investing

POSCO Finalizes US$765 Million Deal for Stake in MinRes' Lithium Mines

base metals investing

Cascadia Commences 2026 Exploration at the Carmacks Project, Yukon

base metals investing

Nuvau Minerals Announces Satisfaction of Post-Closing Payment to Glencore Under Earn-In Agreement

oil and gas investing

QIMC Partners with Lambton College to Develop Hydrogen-Powered Modular Energy Systems for AI Data Centers