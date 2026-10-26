Argenta Silver Identifies Potential Second Silver System - Near-Surface - at El Quevar; Mobilizes Third Drill Rig to Test Surface Mineralization

TSX-V: AGAG
Argenta Silver Corp. (TSXV: AGAG) (OTCQX: AGAGF) (FSE: T1K) ("Argenta" or the "Company") is pleased to announce additional shallow, high-grade silver drill results from the Mani target ("Mani") at its 100%-owned El Quevar Project in Salta Province, Argentina. Results from four newly reported diamond drill holes have confirmed silver mineralization extending from, or near surface, further supporting the potential for a second significant silver-mineralized system at El Quevar, separate from the existing Yaxtché Mineral Resource. Yaxtché hosts an NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate of 45.3 Moz Ag Indicated (2.93 Mt at 482 gt Ag) and 4.1 Moz Ag Inferred (0.31 Mt at 417 gt Ag).
The latest drilling builds upon previously reported drill hole QVD-433, which contains several high-grade silver intervals including 4,982 g/t Ag over 7.50 meters (see news release dated February 23, 2026) all within a re-interpreted interval of continuous mineralization from surface of 56 m grading 710 g/t Ag. The new results combined with advanced geological interpretation supports Mani's emergence as a high-priority exploration target. The mineralization displays geological and geochemical characteristics consistent with those of the main Yaxtché Deposit, approximately 800 meters to the north.
In response to these encouraging results, Argenta has mobilized a third diamond drill rig to El Quevar, dedicated to advancing the Mani discovery. The Company is preparing a systematic 20-hole shallow drilling program to further delineate the mineralized footprint, while planning additional deeper drilling to investigate the potential connection between Mani and Copan.
Drill Highlights and Summary*
Mani Target – Broad, Consistent High-Grade Silver Near-Surface Mineralization
- QVD-481: Intersected 67 g/t Ag over 38.5 m (from 1.5 m), including 111 g/t Ag over 13.50 m.
- QVD-482: Intersected 249 g/t Ag over 22.0 m (from 2.0 m) including 349 g/t Ag over 13.0 m. The hole ended in mineralization.
- QVD-483: Intersected 67 g/t Ag over 35.0 m (from 3.0 m), including 128 g/t Ag over 3.0 m and 137 g/t Ag over 6.0 m.
- QVD-484: Intersected 105 g/t Ag over 17.5 m from surface (0.0 m) including 143 g/t Ag over 6.0 m.
- Geological Similarities to Yaxtché: Mineralization at Mani exhibits geological and geochemical characteristics consistent with those observed at the Yaxtché Deposit.
- Accelerated Exploration: A third drill rig has been mobilized to systematically test Mani's near-surface mineralization through an initial 20-hole drilling program, while the Company's two existing rigs continue resource expansion drilling at Yaxtché.
Joaquín Marias, President, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Argenta Silver Corp., commented, "The discovery of high-grade silver mineralization right at surface, just a few hundred meters from our main Yaxtché Deposit, represents an exciting opportunity for El Quevar. The potential to delineate significant silver mineralization at shallow depths, in close proximity to our existing resource, could be potentially a gamechanger for the future development of the project. We are moving aggressively to test this opportunity with a dedicated third drill rig, while continuing to expand our high-grade silver resource at Yaxtché."
Mani Target Surface Exploration and Shallow Drilling Results
The Mani target is located approximately 700 to 800 meters south of the Yaxtché Deposit, within the Quevar South exploration area. Exploration in 2025 identified extensive high-grade silver mineralization in outcrop, with rock-chip samples returning values of 2,450 g/t Ag, 6,004 g/t Ag and 16,145 g/t Ag, among others, including results reaching the laboratory's upper analytical reporting limit of 20,000 g/t Ag (see news release dated July 21, 2025, and Figure 1).
These results outlined a high-grade silver-mineralized footprint measuring approximately 500 m by 90 m along the Mani target.
Following the identification of this prospective footprint, the Company's exploration team completed a systematic surface sampling grid with a spacing of approximately 15 m by 15 m, designed to better characterize the distribution and continuity of silver mineralization across the exposed area (Figure 2).
Encouraging results from this detailed sampling program led to an initial campaign of six shallow diamond drill holes, designed to test the near-surface mineralization and provide geological information for subsequent exploration.
The four newly reported holes, QVD-481 through QVD-484, all intersected silver mineralization from or near surface, with individual hole depths not exceeding 50 meters (Figure 3). These results strengthen Mani's position as a high-priority, near-surface silver exploration target at El Quevar.
Notably, QVD-482 intersected 249 g/t Ag over 22 m from surface (2.0 m), including 349 g/t Ag over 13.0 m from 10.0 m, which contains a higher-grade interval of 473 g/t Ag over 4.0 m. The hole was terminated while still in mineralization due to operational difficulties.
Additional results include 105 g/t Ag over 17.5 m from surface (0.0 m) including 143 g/t Ag over 6.0 m in QVD-484; 67 g/t Ag over 38.5 m from 1.5 m, including 111 g/t Ag over 13.50 m, which includes 326.0 g/t Ag over 2.0 m in QVD-481; and 67 g/t Ag over 35.0 m from 3.0 m in QVD-483.
The latest results complement previously reported Mani discovery holes QVD-419, which intersected 45 g/t Ag over 15.0 m from 17.0 m, and QVD-420, which returned 121 g/t Ag over 4.0 m from 41.0 m, including 204 g/t Ag over 2.0 m (see news release dated October 27, 2025).
Subsequent drilling further highlighted the potential of the target through QVD-433, which returned 710 g/t Ag over 56.0 m from surface (0.0 m), including an exceptional high-grade interval of 4,982 g/t Ag over 7.5 m from 39.5 m (see news release dated February 23, 2026).
Together, these results provide additional evidence of significant near-surface silver mineralization across the Mani target and support further drilling to assess its lateral and vertical continuity.
Mani–Copan Multiple Mineralized Levels and Exploration Potential
Exploration completed to date has identified three principal levels of silver mineralization along the Mani–Copan trend, providing an important geological framework for future drilling (Figure 4).
Surface level: Surface to approximately 25 m depth
Near-surface silver mineralization has been intersected in multiple drill holes, including QVD-482, QVD-484 and QVD-433, providing further confirmation of high-grade silver mineralization within the upper portion of the Mani target.
Near Surface level: Approximately 30 to 45 m depth
Some of the highest silver grades encountered at Mani occur at intermediate depths. These include 326.0 g/t Ag over 2.0 m from 37.0 m in QVD-481, and the exceptional 4,982.0 g/t Ag over 7.5 m from 39.5 m in QVD-433.
These intercepts highlight the potential for high-grade silver mineralization below the exposed surface footprint, with additional drilling required to determine its geometry and continuity.
Deeper level: Approximately 270 m depth
East of the shallow Mani mineralization, drilling at Copan has identified an additional, deeper silver-mineralized zone.
Hole QVD-444 intersected 1,385 g/t Ag and 0.87% Cu over 4.0 m from 271.0 m (see news release April 28, 2026).
The spatial distribution of these mineralized intercepts suggests the potential for a broader, structurally controlled silver-mineralized system extending from Mani toward Copan. However, the geological connection and continuity between the shallow and deeper zones have not yet been established and remain key objectives of the Company's ongoing exploration program.
Importantly, the style of mineralization and geochemical signature observed at Mani–Copan are similar to those of the main Yaxtché Deposit, which hosts an Indicated Mineral Resource of 45.3 million ounces of silver contained in 2.93 million tonnes grading 482 g/t Ag, and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 4.1 million ounces of silver contained in 0.31 million tonnes grading 417 g/t Ag.
These similarities support the Company's interpretation that Mani–Copan may represent an additional silver-mineralized system within the broader El Quevar district. The mineralization at Mani–Copan is separate from the current Yaxtché Mineral Resource and has not been included in the existing Mineral Resource Estimate.
Table 1: 2025-2026 Mani Target Drilling Program Assays (cut-off 30 g/t Ag) *
|
Hole ID
|
From
|
To
|
Length
|
Ag
|
Au
|
Pb
|
Zn
|
Cu
|
End Of Hole
|
Program
|
QVD-419
|
17.00
|
32.00
|
15.00
|
45
|
0.01
|
0.22
|
0.01
|
0.01
|
119.00
|
Exploration - News Release October
|
QVD-420
|
41.00
|
45.00
|
4.00
|
121
|
0.01
|
0.12
|
0.02
|
0.00
|
101.00
|
Exploration - News Release October
|
including
|
42.00
|
44.00
|
2.00
|
204
|
0.01
|
0.13
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
QVD-433
|
0.0
|
56.0
|
56.00
|
710
|
0.01
|
0.28
|
0.02
|
0.01
|
331.00
|
Exploration – This News Release and
|
including
|
0.0
|
2.0
|
2.00
|
336
|
0.00
|
1.48
|
0.00
|
0.01
|
including
|
39.5
|
47.0
|
7.50
|
4,982
|
0.02
|
0.54
|
0.14
|
0.08
|
QVD-444
|
271.00
|
275.00
|
4.00
|
1385
|
0.08
|
0.07
|
0.08
|
0.87
|
350.00
|
Exploration - News Release April 28,
|
QVD-481
|
1.50
|
41.00
|
38.50
|
67
|
0.00
|
0.34
|
0.01
|
0.01
|
46.00
|
Exploration - This News Release
|
including
|
27.50
|
41.00
|
13.50
|
111
|
0.00
|
0.54
|
0.00
|
0.01
|
which
|
37.00
|
39.00
|
2.00
|
326
|
0.00
|
2.59
|
0.01
|
0.03
|
QVD-482
|
2.00
|
24.00
|
22.00
|
249
|
0.00
|
0.26
|
0.01
|
0.01
|
38.50
|
Exploration - This News Release
|
including
|
2.80
|
5.00
|
2.20
|
271
|
0.00
|
0.35
|
0.01
|
0.01
|
including
|
10.00
|
23.00
|
13.00
|
349
|
0.00
|
0.27
|
0.01
|
0.01
|
which
|
15.00
|
19.00
|
4.00
|
473
|
0.00
|
0.29
|
0.02
|
0.01
|
and
|
33.50
|
38.50
|
5.00
|
103
|
0.00
|
0.19
|
0.01
|
0.01
|
QVD-483
|
3.00
|
38.00
|
35.00
|
67
|
0.00
|
0.16
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
50.00
|
Exploration - This News Release
|
including
|
6.00
|
9.00
|
3.00
|
128
|
0.01
|
0.10
|
0.01
|
0.00
|
including
|
15.00
|
21.00
|
6.00
|
137
|
0.00
|
0.13
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
including
|
25.00
|
26.00
|
1.00
|
118
|
0.00
|
0.49
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
QVD-484
|
0.00
|
17.50
|
17.50
|
105
|
0.00
|
1.30
|
0.01
|
0.01
|
44.00
|
Exploration - This News Release
|
including
|
0.00
|
6.00
|
6.00
|
143
|
0.00
|
3.18
|
0.03
|
0.01
|
including
|
9.50
|
14.00
|
4.50
|
138
|
0.00
|
0.37
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
QVD-486
|
13.00
|
15.00
|
2.00
|
29
|
0.00
|
1.23
|
0.05
|
0.00
|
44.00
|
Exploration - This News Release
*Intervals shown are core length. Estimated true widths vary between 60 to 85% of core reported length. Insufficient re-modelling and drill density on new data has been completed to calculate true width at this time.
Table 2: 2025-2026 Summer Drilling Program DDH Location and Attitude*
|
Hole ID
|
Easting
|
Northing
|
Azimuth
|
Dip
|
End Of Hole [m]
|
QVD-419
|
3418150.82
|
7306281.79
|
165
|
-50
|
119
|
QVD-420
|
3418296.66
|
7306334.26
|
165
|
-55
|
101
|
QVD-431
|
3418236.21
|
7306309.17
|
165
|
-50
|
109
|
QVD-444
|
3418675.38
|
7306325.25
|
180
|
-75
|
350
|
QVD-481
|
3418308.28
|
7306300.78
|
0
|
90
|
46
|
QVD-482
|
3418260.28
|
7306297.78
|
0
|
-90
|
38.5
|
QVD-483
|
3418220.28
|
7306275.78
|
0
|
-90
|
50
|
QVD-484
|
3418154.28
|
7306254.78
|
0
|
-90
|
44
|
QVD-486
|
3418056.28
|
7306232.78
|
0
|
-90
|
44
*Reference system: GK POSGAR 07 – Zone 3.
Third Drill Rig Mobilized to Accelerate Mani Exploration
Following the encouraging results from surface sampling and the initial shallow drilling program, Argenta has mobilized a third diamond drill rig to El Quevar, dedicated to advancing the Mani target (Figure 5).
The Company's two existing drill rigs will continue focusing on resource expansion drilling at Yaxtché, while the additional rig will undertake an initial 20-hole shallow diamond drilling program at Mani.
The program is designed to systematically test the lateral and vertical extent of near-surface silver mineralization, improve the understanding of its geometry, and investigate potential extensions beyond the currently defined mineralized footprint.
In parallel, the Company's technical team is planning a series of deeper drill holes to evaluate the potential structural relationship between the shallow Mani mineralization and the deeper high-grade intercepts at Copan. This work is expected to form part of the upcoming Argentine summer exploration campaign.
About El Quevar Project
The El Quevar Project is in Salta, Argentina and spans an area of 57,000 hectares. The property remains underexplored, with less than 3% of the area covered by comprehensive exploration work. The property boasts exceptional infrastructure with over 60 km of internal roads, a fully owned, fully operational camp for 100 workers with multiple support buildings, and a railroad, gas pipeline and service road just 3 km from camp, while a high-voltage transmission line lies approximately 20 km from the exploration area. The robust infrastructure associated with the project provides a cost-effective platform to de-risk and accelerate future drilling and development.
The foundational Mineral Resource Estimate of the Yaxtché deposit includes an indicated mineral resource of 45.3 million ounces of silver from 2.93 million tonnes grading 482 g/t Ag, and an inferred resource of 4.1 million ounces from 0.31 million tonnes grading 417 g/t Ag. The mineral resource area remains open at depth and in multiple directions, particularly to the southeast and northwest.
The mineralization at the Yaxtché deposit is defined as a silver-rich, high- to intermediate-sulphidation epithermal system with associated gold. Mineralization is controlled by NW-SE and NE-SW fault structures and is mainly hosted in brecciated zones and dacite domes. Silver minerals at Yaxtché consist of complex silver sulphides, sulphosalts and native silver. These minerals are found within silicified breccias, commonly appearing as veinlets, stockworks, disseminations, and breccia fillings.
QA/QC Statement
The Company adheres to CIM Best Practices Guidelines for exploration-related activities conducted on its property. Quality Assurance and Quality Control procedures are overseen by a Qualified Person.
All geochemical sample assay results from Argenta Silver have been independently monitored through a rigorous QA/QC protocol. This protocol includes the regular insertion of blind standard reference materials, blanks, and duplicates.
The logging and sampling of the El Quevar drill core were completed at Argenta's core handling facilities in Salta, Argentina. Drill core was photographed, checked for recovery and geotechnical characteristics and then diamond-sawn on site, and half drill-core samples were securely transported to ALS Laboratories' sample preparation facilities in Mendoza and forwarded to their facility in Lima, Peru for analysis. The other half-core is retained on site for reference.
Soil samples were prepared by drying at <60°C and sieving to minus 80 mesh, code PREP-41. Rock chip samples were dried and then fine-crushed to at least 70% passing less than 2 mm, sample split using a riffle splitter, and a 250 g split pulverized to at least 85% passing 75 microns, code PREP-31. Diamond drill core samples were dried and fine-crushed to at least 70% passing less than 2 mm, sample split using a riffle splitter, and a 1 kg split pulverized to at least 85% passing 75 microns, code PREP-31B.
All rock chip and diamond drill core samples were analyzed for gold using fire assay on a 50-gram sample with an AAS finish, and for 35 elements by four-acid digestion with ICP-AES finish on a 0.75-gram sample plus mercury using cold vapor AA on a 0.2-gram sample, ME-ICP61m. Soils were also analyzed for gold by fire assay and ICP-AES, Au-ICP21, and for 48 elements by four-acid digestion with ICP-MS finish. Overlimit silver was determined by 50-gram fire assay with a gravimetric finish, and overlimit lead, zinc and copper were determined by OG62 using a mixture of highly oxidizing acids on a 0.4-gram sample.
Qualified Person
Rob van Egmond, P.Geo., a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. Rob van Egmond, P.Geo. has visited the El Quevar Project and is not independent of the Company.
(1) Refer to NI 43-101 technical report with effective date of September 30, 2024, titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Mineral Resource Estimate of the El Quevar Project Salta Province, Argentina", posted on www.sedarplus.ca under Argenta Silver Corp.
About Argenta Silver Corp.
Argenta Silver Corp. is a silver exploration company focused on advancing projects that support the global energy transition. Its mission is to create sustainable, long-term value for shareholders by acquiring and developing high-potential silver assets in mining-friendly jurisdictions across Latin America. Led by an experienced management team with deep expertise in exploration, finance, and project development, Argenta emphasizes responsible mining practices and is well positioned to meet the rising demand for silver, a critical metal in renewable energy and emerging technologies.
On behalf of Argenta Silver Corp.
"Joaquín Marias"
President and Chief Executive Officer
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider, as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward-Looking Information
Certain statements and information herein contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking statements or information include, but are not limited to, statements or information with respect to: the El Quevar Project; potential for resource expansion and mineralization beyond the current resource; further results from ongoing exploration; evaluation of assays; planned drilling; planned geophysical work; planned metallurgical test work; potential future studies; and the timing or completion of an updated mineral resource estimate.
Although management of the Company believes that the assumptions made and the expectations represented by such statements or information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements or information herein will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements and information, by their nature, are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, achievements, or industry results to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information.
These risk factors include, but are not limited to: exploration and development of the El Quevar Project may not result in any commercially successful outcome for the Company; risks associated with the business of the Company; business and economic conditions in the mining industry generally; changes in general economic conditions or conditions in the financial markets; changes in laws, including regulations respecting mining concessions; and other risk factors as detailed from time to time. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.
SOURCE Argenta Silver Corp.
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