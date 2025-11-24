Aquestive Therapeutics to Participate in the Piper Sandler 37th Annual Healthcare Conference

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) ("Aquestive" or the "Company"), a pharmaceutical company advancing medicines to bring meaningful improvement to patients' lives through innovative science and delivery technologies, announced today that the Aquestive management team will participate in the upcoming Piper Sandler 37th Annual Healthcare Conference December 2-4, 2025, in New York City.

The Aquestive team will hold a fireside chat with Piper Sandler Sr. Research Analyst David Amsellem on December 4, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. ET. The discussion will focus on the Company's product candidate Anaphylm™ (dibutepinephrine) sublingual film, including regulatory progress and commercial readiness.   Management will also be hosting investor meetings on the same day.

A webcast of the fireside chat will be available under the "Events and Presentations" page of the Investors section of the Company's website. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the event. For more information, please visit investors.aquestive.com.

About Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc.
Aquestive is a pharmaceutical company advancing medicines to bring meaningful improvement to patients' lives through innovative science and delivery technologies. We are developing orally administered and topical gel products to deliver complex molecules, providing novel alternatives to invasive and inconvenient standard of care therapies. Aquestive has four commercialized products marketed by the Company's licensees in the U.S. and around the world and is the exclusive manufacturer of these licensed products. The Company also collaborates with pharmaceutical companies to bring new molecules to market using proprietary, best-in-class technologies, like PharmFilm ® , and has proven drug development and commercialization capabilities. Aquestive is advancing a late-stage proprietary product candidate for the treatment of severe allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis, and an early-stage epinephrine prodrug topical gel product candidate for various possible dermatology conditions. For more information, visit Aquestive.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward Looking Statement
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "believe," "anticipate," "plan," "expect," "estimate," "intend," "may," "will," or the negative of those terms, and similar expressions, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks associated with the Company's development work, including any delays or changes to the timing, cost and success of its product development activities and clinical trials and other risks and uncertainties affecting the Company described in the "Risk Factors" section and in other sections included in its Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Given those uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. All subsequent forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements or outlook or guidance after the date of this press release whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

PharmFilm ® and the Aquestive logo are registered trademarks of Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc.

Investor Contact:
Brian Korb
astr partners
brian.korb@astrpartners.com


