Appointment of Australian Resident Independent Non-Executive Director

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April 09, 2026
CleanTech Lithium (AIM: CTL, Frankfurt:T2N), an exploration and development company advancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile, has appointed an Australian resident independent non-executive director, Todd Ross, with immediate effect.
Mr Ross is an Australian resident director with an extensive background in investment banking and project finance, having served as Managing Director, Head of Western Australia and Head of Metals and Mining at BNP Paribas. During his more than 20-year banking career, Mr Ross played a key role in the development of BNP Paribas' position as a leading financier in the Australian lithium sector contributing to a number of major lithium mining project financings between 2016 and 2022 including a major transaction involving Pilbara Minerals.
Following his banking career, Mr Ross transitioned into ASX-listed executive leadership roles. He successfully led an ASX IPO of Nordic Nickel (ASX: NNL) as Managing Director/CEO and later Chairman. He subsequently served as Managing Director of ASX-listed DevEx Resources, where he led a strategic repositioning of the Company, including a comprehensive review of historic exploration data and the advancement of many new growth opportunities.
Mr Ross is currently co-founder and Business Development Partner of Bedrock Credit Partners, a natural resources private credit and specialist advisory platform.
Steve Kesler, Non-Executive Chairman of CleanTech Lithium, said:
"I am delighted that Todd is joining our Board as he brings considerable project finance expertise along with a strong understanding of the Australian regulatory environment and investment community. His experience will be invaluable as we progress our proposed ASX dual-listing. I look forward to working with Todd as we continue to advance our high quality lithium projects in Chile."
Todd Ross, Independent Non-Executive Director, said:
"With the long-term government contract agreed and the results of the Pre-Feasibility Study for Laguna Verde published, this is a great time for me to be joining the team at CleanTech Lithium. I look forward to assisting the Company with its proposed ASX dual-listing and contributing to the next phase of development in particular by supporting the selection of a strategic partner."
Board Composition
With the appointment of Mr Ross, the Company´s Board is now made up of 4 directors as follows:
- Independent Non-Executive Chairman - Steve Kesler
- Independent Non-Executive Director - Paul Atherton
- Independent Non-Executive Director - Todd Ross
- Chief Executive Officer - Ignacio Mehech
The Company´s Board now comprises three Independent Non-Executive Directors and one Executive Director and is in full compliance with the QCA Code on Board composition.
Mr Ross will also sit on the CTL's Audit and Risk committee and ESG committee of the Board.
Further AIM disclosures relating to Mr Ross´s appointment
Mr Todd James Ross, aged 50, has held the following directorships in the past 5 years:
Current
Past
Bedrock Credit Partners Pty Ltd
Arnhem Minerals Pty Ltd
Bedrock Asset Management Pty Ltd
Copper Green Pty Ltd
Bedrock Advisory Partners Pty Ltd
DevEx Resources Limited
Ross SF Pty Ltd
G E Resources Pty Ltd
Regenerate Investments Pty Ltd
Green Critical Resources Pty Ltd
Queensland Mines Pty Limited
Nordic Resources Limited (formerly known as Nordic Nickel Limited)
MJ Malminetsintä Oy
Pulju Malminetsintä Oy
Mr Ross currently holds no ordinary shares or other securities in the Company.
There is no further information on Mr Ross required to be disclosed under Schedule Two, paragraph (g) (i)-(viii) of the AIM Rules for Companies.
For further information contact:
CleanTech Lithium PLC
Ignacio Mehech/Gordon Stein/Nick Baxter
Office: +44 (0) 1534 668 321
Mobile: +44 (0) 7494 630 360
Email: info@ctlithium.com
Beaumont Cornish Limited (Nominated Adviser)
Roland Cornish/Asia Szusciak
+44 (0) 20 7628 3396
Istar Capital Limited (Joint Broker)
Daniel Fox-Davies
+44 (0) 20 3884 8450
Canaccord Genuity (Joint Broker)
James Asensio
+44 (0) 20 7523 4680
Beaumont Cornish Limited ("Beaumont Cornish") is the Company's Nominated Adviser and is authorised and regulated by the FCA. Beaumont Cornish's responsibilities as the Company's Nominated Adviser, including a responsibility to advise and guide the Company on its responsibilities under the AIM Rules for Companies and AIM Rules for Nominated Advisers, are owed solely to the London Stock Exchange. Beaumont Cornish is not acting for and will not be responsible to any other persons for providing protections afforded to customers of Beaumont Cornish nor for advising them in relation to the proposed arrangements described in this announcement or any matter referred to in it.
Notes
CleanTech Lithium (AIM:CTL, Frankfurt:T2N) is an exploration and development company advancing lithium projects in Chile for the clean energy transition. CleanTech Lithium has two key lithium projects in Chile, Laguna Verde and Viento Andino, and exploration stage project in Arenas Blancas (Salar de Atacama), located in the lithium triangle, a leading centre for battery grade lithium production. CleanTech Lithium and the Mining Ministry in Chile have agreed the contractual terms for the Special Lithium Operating Contract ("CEOL") for Laguna Verde, subject to final ratification.
CleanTech Lithium is committed to utilising Direct Lithium Extraction ("DLE") with reinjection of spent brine. Direct Lithium Extraction is a transformative technology which removes lithium from brine with higher recoveries, short development lead times and no extensive evaporation pond construction. For more information, please visit: www.ctlithium.com
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