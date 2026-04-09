Cleantech Lithium (AIM:CTL)

Appointment of Australian Resident Independent Non-Executive Director

CleanTech Lithium (AIM: CTL, Frankfurt:T2N), an exploration and development company advancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile, has appointed an Australian resident independent non-executive director, Todd Ross, with immediate effect.

Mr Ross is an Australian resident director with an extensive background in investment banking and project finance, having served as Managing Director, Head of Western Australia and Head of Metals and Mining at BNP Paribas. During his more than 20-year banking career, Mr Ross played a key role in the development of BNP Paribas' position as a leading financier in the Australian lithium sector contributing to a number of major lithium mining project financings between 2016 and 2022 including a major transaction involving Pilbara Minerals.

Following his banking career, Mr Ross transitioned into ASX-listed executive leadership roles. He successfully led an ASX IPO of Nordic Nickel (ASX: NNL) as Managing Director/CEO and later Chairman. He subsequently served as Managing Director of ASX-listed DevEx Resources, where he led a strategic repositioning of the Company, including a comprehensive review of historic exploration data and the advancement of many new growth opportunities.

Mr Ross is currently co-founder and Business Development Partner of Bedrock Credit Partners, a natural resources private credit and specialist advisory platform.

Steve Kesler, Non-Executive Chairman of CleanTech Lithium, said:

"I am delighted that Todd is joining our Board as he brings considerable project finance expertise along with a strong understanding of the Australian regulatory environment and investment community. His experience will be invaluable as we progress our proposed ASX dual-listing. I look forward to working with Todd as we continue to advance our high quality lithium projects in Chile."

Todd Ross, Independent Non-Executive Director, said:

"With the long-term government contract agreed and the results of the Pre-Feasibility Study for Laguna Verde published, this is a great time for me to be joining the team at CleanTech Lithium. I look forward to assisting the Company with its proposed ASX dual-listing and contributing to the next phase of development in particular by supporting the selection of a strategic partner."

Board Composition

With the appointment of Mr Ross, the Company´s Board is now made up of 4 directors as follows:

  • Independent Non-Executive Chairman - Steve Kesler
  • Independent Non-Executive Director - Paul Atherton
  • Independent Non-Executive Director - Todd Ross
  • Chief Executive Officer - Ignacio Mehech

The Company´s Board now comprises three Independent Non-Executive Directors and one Executive Director and is in full compliance with the QCA Code on Board composition.

Mr Ross will also sit on the CTL's Audit and Risk committee and ESG committee of the Board.

Further AIM disclosures relating to Mr Ross´s appointment

Mr Todd James Ross, aged 50, has held the following directorships in the past 5 years:

Current

Past

Bedrock Credit Partners Pty Ltd

Arnhem Minerals Pty Ltd

Bedrock Asset Management Pty Ltd

Copper Green Pty Ltd

Bedrock Advisory Partners Pty Ltd

DevEx Resources Limited

Ross SF Pty Ltd

G E Resources Pty Ltd

Regenerate Investments Pty Ltd

Green Critical Resources Pty Ltd

Queensland Mines Pty Limited

Nordic Resources Limited (formerly known as Nordic Nickel Limited)

MJ Malminetsintä Oy

Pulju Malminetsintä Oy

Mr Ross currently holds no ordinary shares or other securities in the Company.

There is no further information on Mr Ross required to be disclosed under Schedule Two, paragraph (g) (i)-(viii) of the AIM Rules for Companies.

For further information contact:


CleanTech Lithium PLC


Ignacio Mehech/Gordon Stein/Nick Baxter

Office: +44 (0) 1534 668 321

Mobile: +44 (0) 7494 630 360

Email: info@ctlithium.com

Beaumont Cornish Limited (Nominated Adviser)

Roland Cornish/Asia Szusciak

+44 (0) 20 7628 3396

Istar Capital Limited (Joint Broker)

Daniel Fox-Davies

+44 (0) 20 3884 8450

daniel@istarcapital.com

Canaccord Genuity (Joint Broker)

James Asensio

+44 (0) 20 7523 4680

Beaumont Cornish Limited ("Beaumont Cornish") is the Company's Nominated Adviser and is authorised and regulated by the FCA. Beaumont Cornish's responsibilities as the Company's Nominated Adviser, including a responsibility to advise and guide the Company on its responsibilities under the AIM Rules for Companies and AIM Rules for Nominated Advisers, are owed solely to the London Stock Exchange. Beaumont Cornish is not acting for and will not be responsible to any other persons for providing protections afforded to customers of Beaumont Cornish nor for advising them in relation to the proposed arrangements described in this announcement or any matter referred to in it.

Notes

CleanTech Lithium (AIM:CTL, Frankfurt:T2N) is an exploration and development company advancing lithium projects in Chile for the clean energy transition. CleanTech Lithium has two key lithium projects in Chile, Laguna Verde and Viento Andino, and exploration stage project in Arenas Blancas (Salar de Atacama), located in the lithium triangle, a leading centre for battery grade lithium production. CleanTech Lithium and the Mining Ministry in Chile have agreed the contractual terms for the Special Lithium Operating Contract ("CEOL") for Laguna Verde, subject to final ratification.

CleanTech Lithium is committed to utilising Direct Lithium Extraction ("DLE") with reinjection of spent brine. Direct Lithium Extraction is a transformative technology which removes lithium from brine with higher recoveries, short development lead times and no extensive evaporation pond construction. For more information, please visit: www.ctlithium.com


Click here to connect with CleanTech Lithium (AIM:CTL,Frankfurt:T2N) to receive an Investor Presentation

Source

aim:ctllithium investing
CTLHF
CleanTech Lithium
Sign up to get your FREE

CleanTech Lithium Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
CleanTech Lithium

CleanTech Lithium

Premium lithium projects located in established mining districts to meet battery and EV demand

Premium lithium projects located in established mining districts to meet battery and EV demand Keep Reading...
CleanTech Lithium PLC Announces Notice of AGM

CleanTech Lithium PLC Announces Notice of AGM

CleanTech Lithium PLC Notice of Annual General Meeting CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL)(Frankfurt:T2N)(OTCQX:CTLHF) ("CleanTech Lithium" or the "Company"), an exploration and development company advancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile, will hold its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") at the... Keep Reading...
CleanTech Lithium PLC Announces Interim Results

CleanTech Lithium PLC Announces Interim Results

Interim Results for six-month period ending 30 June 2024 CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL)(Frankfurt:T2N)(OTCQX:CTLHF), an exploration and development companyadvancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile for the clean energy transition, is pleased to announce its unaudited Interim Results for... Keep Reading...
CleanTech Lithium PLC Announces CEOL Update

CleanTech Lithium PLC Announces CEOL Update

Chilean Government prioritises Laguna Verde for CEOL CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL)(Frankfurt:T2N)(OTCQX:CTLHF), an exploration and development company advancing lithium projects in Chile for the clean energy transition, reports an announcement by the Chilean Government on the Expressions of... Keep Reading...
CleanTech Lithium PLC Announces Community Support for Laguna Verde Project

CleanTech Lithium PLC Announces Community Support for Laguna Verde Project

Indigenous community leader publicly endorses Laguna Verde project at key mining seminar in Santiago, Chile CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL)(Frankfurt:T2N)(OTCQX:CTLHF), an exploration and development company advancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile, participated in the Centre for Copper... Keep Reading...
CleanTech Lithium PLC Announces Transfer of Loan Notes at Regal Funds

CleanTech Lithium PLC Announces Transfer of Loan Notes at Regal Funds

CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL)(Frankfurt:T2N)(OTCQX:CTLHF), an exploration and development company advancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile, announces the transfer of AUD Loan Notes (Loan Notes) from one Regal Funds1 associate to another Regal Funds associate On 1 July 2024, the Company... Keep Reading...
Blue battery and three cylinders with a yellow upward arrow on an orange background.

Lithium Market Update: Q1 2026 in Review

Lithium prices have rebounded sharply, with spot battery-grade lithium carbonate rising from about US$13,433 per metric ton in early December to US$26,278 by late January, a 95 percent increase. The rally reflects growing supply-side pressure, including delays at key operations such as CATL's... Keep Reading...
ILC Critical Minerals logo

ILC Critical Minerals Ltd. Announces Private Placement

ILC Critical Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: ILC) (OTCQB: ILHMF) (FSE: IAH0) ("ILC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokeredprivate placement (the "Offering") of up to 50,000,000 common shares at CAD$0.02 per share to raise gross proceeds of up to CAD$1,000,000. There are no warrants... Keep Reading...
A pixelated world map with a jagged red and orange wave pattern overlaying it on a blue background.

Global Scramble for Critical Minerals Fuels Diplomatic Frictions

The US is escalating its push to secure access to critical minerals through trade deals and diplomatic pressure as competition with China intensifies, but the strategy is increasingly meeting resistance from resource-rich countries seeking greater control over their reserves.The latest friction... Keep Reading...
Magnifying glass rests over a map highlighting the Democratic Republic of Congo in Central Africa.

Zijin to Start DRC Lithium Mine Production in June

Zijin Mining Group (HKEX:2899,SHA:601899,OTCPL:ZIJMF) plans to start production at its Manono lithium project in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) in June, adding a major source of the battery metal as supply tightens.The Chinese miner plans to commission its Manono project in June, with... Keep Reading...
VAT refund of over £1 million received

VAT refund of over £1 million received

CleanTech Lithium PLC ("CleanTech Lithium" or "CleanTech" or the "Company") (AIM: CTL, Frankfurt:T2N), an exploration and development company advancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile, announces that an application for an advance recovery of VAT in Chile has been successful and... Keep Reading...
Parliamentary Ratification of Ewoyaa Mining Lease

Parliamentary Ratification of Ewoyaa Mining Lease

Parliament of Ghana issues official approval of the Mining Lease in respect of the Ewoyaa Lithium Project, representing a significant de-risking milestoneAtlantic Lithium Limited (AIM: ALL, ASX: A11, GSE: ALLGH, "Atlantic Lithium" or the "Company"), the Africa-focused lithium exploration and... Keep Reading...

Latest News

CleanTech Lithium
Sign up to get your FREE

CleanTech Lithium Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Commencement of Work at KCB, Botswana

Why Smart Money Is Chasing Polymetallic Deposits Right Now

Why Smart Money Is Chasing Polymetallic Deposits Right Now

Why Smart Money Is Chasing Polymetallic Deposits Right Now

Related News

gold investing

G Mining Ventures Strikes Deal to Acquire G2 Goldfields

copper investing

Commencement of Work at KCB, Botswana

precious metals investing

Why Smart Money Is Chasing Polymetallic Deposits Right Now

precious metals investing

Why Smart Money Is Chasing Polymetallic Deposits Right Now

precious metals investing

Why Smart Money Is Chasing Polymetallic Deposits Right Now

precious metals investing

Why Smart Money Is Chasing Polymetallic Deposits Right Now

gold investing

Infographic: Miners Retreat to Gold, Slash Early-Stage Exploration to Record Lows