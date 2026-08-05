AppLovin Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ: APP) ("AppLovin"), a leading marketing platform, today announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 and posted a financial update on its Investor Relations website located at https://investors.applovin.com .

Second Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights:

Quarter Ended
June 30,

Six Months Ended
June 30,

(In millions, except percentages)

2026

2025

% Change

2026

2025

% Change

Revenue

$1,924

$1,259

53

%

$3,766

$2,418

56

%

Net Income

$1,267

$820

55

%

$2,472

$1,396

77

%

Net Income from Continuing Operations

$1,267

$772

64

%

$2,472

$1,495

65

%

Adjusted EBITDA

$1,614

$1,018

58

%

$3,171

$1,956

62

%

Additional Financial Highlights:

  • Net cash from operating activities was $869.0 million and Free Cash Flow was $863.3 million for the second quarter 2026.
  • Basic and Diluted earnings per share ("EPS") were $3.77 and $3.76, respectively, for the second quarter 2026.
  • During the second quarter 2026, we repurchased and withheld 1.1 million shares of our Class A common stock, for a total cost of $551.3 million 1 . At the end of 2Q 2026, we had 335 million shares of our Class A and Class B common stock outstanding.

Third Quarter 2026 Financial Guidance Summary 2

3Q26

(In millions, except percentages)

Low

High

Revenue

$2,055

$2,085

Adjusted EBITDA

1,710

1,740

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

83%

83%

_________________________

1

Includes repurchased shares as well as withholdings upon net share settlement of vested equity awards. Total cost includes repurchase costs, including commissions, taxes, and fees, as well as cash paid in connection with tax withholding and remittance obligations upon net share settlement.

2

We have not provided the forward-looking GAAP equivalents for forward-looking non-GAAP metrics, specifically Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin, or a GAAP reconciliation as a result of the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, reconciling items such as stock-based compensation expense. Accordingly, a reconciliation of these non-GAAP guidance metrics to their corresponding GAAP equivalents is not available without unreasonable effort. However, it is important to note that material changes to reconciling items could have a significant effect on future GAAP results. We have provided historical reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP metrics in tables at the end of this press release.

Webcast and Conference Call

AppLovin will host a webinar today at 2:00 PM PT / 5:00 PM ET, during which management will discuss the Company's second quarter 2026 results and provide commentary on its business performance. A question-and-answer session will follow the prepared remarks.

The webinar may be accessed on the Company's investor relations website or via webinar registration . A replay of the webinar will also be available under the Events & Presentations section of our Investor Relations website.

About AppLovin

AppLovin makes technologies that help businesses of every size connect to their ideal customers. The company provides end-to-end advertising solutions for businesses to reach, monetize and grow their global audiences. For more information about AppLovin, visit: www.applovin.com .

Source: AppLovin Corp.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "going to," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "contemplate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," or "continue," or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, priorities, plans, or intentions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include our expected financial results and guidance. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results in future periods are subject to risks and uncertainties, including changes in our plans or assumptions, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. These risks include our inability to forecast our business effectively, the macroeconomic environment, fluctuations in our results of operations, our ability to execute on our operational and financial priorities, our ability to scale our business to support new customers, the competitive advertising ecosystem, and our inability to adapt to emerging technologies and business models. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2026. Additional information will also be set forth in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our financial information presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), this press release includes certain financial measures that are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, and Free Cash Flow. A reconciliation of each such non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP measure can be found below.

We define Adjusted EBITDA for a particular period as net income adjusted for loss (income) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes, interest expense, other (income) expense, net (excluding certain recurring items), provision for income taxes, amortization, depreciation and write-offs and as further adjusted for non-operating foreign exchange gain, stock-based compensation, transaction-related expense, restructuring costs (benefits), as well as certain other items that we believe are not reflective of our core operating performance. We define Adjusted EBITDA margin as Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue for the same period.

We define Free Cash Flow as net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property and equipment and principal payments on finance leases. We subtract both purchases of property and equipment and payment of finance leases in our calculation of Free Cash Flow because we believe these items represent our ongoing requirements for property and equipment to support our business, regardless of whether we utilize a finance lease to obtain such property or equipment.

We believe that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to investors regarding our results of operations and operating performance, as they are similar to measures reported by our public competitors and are regularly used by securities analysts, institutional investors, and other interested parties in analyzing operating performance and prospects.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are key measures we use to assess our financial performance and are also used for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are helpful to investors, analysts, and other interested parties because they can assist in providing a more consistent and comparable overview of our operations across our historical financial periods. We use Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin in conjunction with GAAP measures as part of our overall assessment of our performance, including the preparation of our annual operating budget and quarterly forecasts, to evaluate the effectiveness of our business strategies, and to communicate with our board of directors concerning our financial performance. We use Free Cash Flow in addition to GAAP measures to help manage our business and prepare budgets and annual planning, and we believe Free Cash Flow provides useful supplemental information to help investors understand underlying trends in our business and our liquidity.

These measures have certain limitations in that they do not include the impact of certain expenses that are reflected in our consolidated statement of operations that are necessary to run our business. Free Cash Flow reflects cash flows from both of continuing and discontinued operations. Our definitions may differ from the definitions used by other companies and therefore comparability may be limited. In addition, other companies may not publish these or similar metrics. Thus, our non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as substitutes for, or in isolation from, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

AppLovin Corporation
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

June 30,
2026

December 31,
2025

Assets

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

3,053,306

$

2,487,096

Accounts receivable, net

2,171,017

1,819,366

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

167,993

124,330

Total current assets

5,392,316

4,430,792

Property and equipment, net

111,948

122,445

Goodwill

1,518,587

1,539,986

Intangible assets, net

355,661

396,714

Equity method investments

289,959

287,666

Other non-current assets

600,660

482,007

Total assets

$

8,269,131

$

7,259,610

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

$

778,942

$

746,977

Accrued and other current liabilities

475,016

586,811

Total current liabilities

1,253,958

1,333,788

Long-term debt

3,515,072

3,512,987

Other non-current liabilities

337,085

278,164

Total liabilities

5,106,115

5,124,939

Stockholders' equity:

Preferred Stock, $0.00003 par value—100,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025

Class A, Class B, and Class C Common Stock, $0.00003 par value—1,850,000 (Class A 1,500,000, Class B 200,000, Class C 150,000) shares authorized, 335,291 (Class A 305,084, Class B 30,208, Class C nil) and 338,313 (Class A 307,955, Class B 30,358, Class C nil) shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively

11

11

Additional paid-in capital

575,057

446,550

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(73,805

)

(46,987

)

Retained earnings

2,661,753

1,735,097

Total stockholders' equity

3,163,016

2,134,671

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

8,269,131

$

7,259,610

AppLovin Corporation
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Quarter Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025

Revenue

$

1,923,686

$

1,258,754

$

3,766,135

$

2,417,728

Costs and expenses:

Cost of revenue

225,801

155,076

429,433

306,756

Sales and marketing

63,394

46,917

124,145

106,300

Research and development

99,901

44,032

194,005

100,438

General and administrative

40,313

55,047

84,342

106,570

Total costs and expenses

429,409

301,072

831,925

620,064

Income from operations

1,494,277

957,682

2,934,210

1,797,664

Other income (expense):

Interest expense

(51,156

)

(51,409

)

(102,315

)

(104,297

)

Other income (expense), net

62,405

(22,269

)

105,039

(14,757

)

Total other income (expense), net

11,249

(73,678

)

2,724

(119,054

)

Income before income taxes

1,505,526

884,004

2,936,934

1,678,610

Provision for income taxes

238,988

112,148

464,783

183,216

Net income from continuing operations

1,266,538

771,856

2,472,151

1,495,394

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes

47,675

(99,444

)

Net income

1,266,538

819,531

2,472,151

1,395,950

Net income (loss) per share attributed to Class A and Class B common stockholders - Basic:

Continuing operations

$

3.77

$

2.28

$

7.34

$

4.41

Discontinued operations

0.14

(0.30

)

Basic net income per share

$

3.77

$

2.42

$

7.34

$

4.11

Net income (loss) per share attributed to Class A and Class B common stockholders - Diluted:

Continuing operations

$

3.76

$

2.26

$

7.32

$

4.35

Discontinued operations

0.13

(0.29

)

Diluted net income per share

$

3.76

$

2.39

$

7.32

$

4.06

Weighted-average common shares used to compute net income (loss) per share attributable to Class A and Class B common stockholders:

Basic

335,800

338,617

336,595

339,224

Diluted

337,031

342,194

337,875

343,529

AppLovin Corporation
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Six Months Ended June 30,

2026

2025

Operating Activities

Net income

$

2,472,151

$

1,395,950

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

Amortization, depreciation and write-offs

66,228

126,940

Goodwill impairment

188,943

Stock-based compensation, excluding cash-settled awards

168,981

97,026

Gain on divestiture, net of transaction costs

(106,229

)

Other

(42,130

)

41,617

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

Accounts receivable

(352,557

)

(291,551

)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

(56,890

)

20,691

Accounts payable

29,617

39,040

Accrued and other liabilities

(124,967

)

91,511

Net cash provided by operating activities

2,160,433

1,603,938

Investing Activities

Proceeds from divestiture, net of cash divested

424,702

Purchase of non-marketable equity securities

(18,678

)

Other investing activities

(7,688

)

(27,140

)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(7,688

)

378,884

Financing Activities

Repurchases of common stock

(1,532,952

)

(1,272,429

)

Payment of withholding taxes related to net share settlement

(46,451

)

(256,650

)

Principal repayments of debt

(200,000

)

Payments of licensed asset obligation

(13,532

)

Proceeds from issuance of debt

200,000

Other financing activities

(3,248

)

3,017

Net cash used in financing activities

(1,582,651

)

(1,539,594

)

Effect of foreign exchange rate on cash and cash equivalents

(3,884

)

7,969

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents, including cash from discontinued operations

566,210

451,197

Less: net decrease in cash from discontinued operations

(44,381

)

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

566,210

495,578

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period

2,487,096

697,030

Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period

$

3,053,306

$

1,192,608

Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:

Cash paid for interest

$

99,653

$

99,553

Cash paid for income taxes, net of refunds

$

639,820

$

100,621

AppLovin Corporation
Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided By Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow
(In thousands)

The following table provides a reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities to Free Cash Flow for the periods presented:

Quarter Ended June 30,

2026

2025

Net cash provided by operating activities

869,040

772,226

Less:

Purchase of property and equipment

(1,427

)

(42

)

Principal payments of finance leases

(4,296

)

(4,121

)

Free Cash Flow

$

863,317

$

768,063

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

$

(2,441

)

$

401,548

Net cash used in financing activities

$

(570,419

)

$

(537,377

)

AppLovin Corporation
Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA
(In thousands, except percentages)

The following table provides our Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin and a reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA for the periods presented:

Quarter Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025

Revenue

$

1,923,686

$

1,258,754

$

3,766,135

$

2,417,728

Net income

1,266,538

819,531

2,472,151

1,395,950

Net margin

66

%

65

%

66

%

58

%

Loss (income) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes

(47,675

)

99,444

Net income from continuing operations

1,266,538

771,856

2,472,151

1,495,394

Net margin from continuing operations

66

%

61

%

66

%

62

%

Adjusted as follows:

Interest expense

51,156

51,409

102,315

104,297

Other (income) expense, net

(59,863

)

12,798

(101,223

)

4,154

Provision for income taxes

238,988

112,148

464,783

183,216

Amortization, depreciation and write-offs

32,563

31,064

66,228

63,010

Non-operating foreign exchange gain

(2,364

)

(1,210

)

(3,630

)

(1,530

)

Stock-based compensation

85,783

34,552

169,252

93,667

Transaction-related expense

59

5,097

10

9,680

Restructuring costs

963

633

856

4,231

Adjusted EBITDA

$

1,613,823

$

1,018,347

$

3,170,742

$

1,956,119

Adjusted EBITDA margin

84

%

81

%

84

%

81

%

Investors
David Hsiao
ir@applovin.com

Press
Emelyne Interior
press@applovin.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

AppLovinAPPNASDAQ:APPgaming investing
APP
The Conversation (0)
Renforth Resources Updates Parbec Gold Deposit Drill Program, Financing

Renforth Resources Updates Parbec Gold Deposit Drill Program, Financing

(TheNewswire) TORONTO, Ontario TheNewswire - August 5, 2026 — Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE: RFR,OTC:RFHRF | OTC: RFHRF | FSE: 9RR) ("Renforth" or the "Company") is pleased to advise shareholders that our drill program undercutting our previously announced surface gold intersections obtained in... Keep Reading...
Angkor Resources' Subsidiary Meets with Cambodian National Refinery Systems to Discuss Potential In-Country Offtake for Block VIII Production

Angkor Resources' Subsidiary Meets with Cambodian National Refinery Systems to Discuss Potential In-Country Offtake for Block VIII Production

(TheNewswire) GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA TheNewswire - (August 4, 2026): Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK,OTC:ANKOF) ("ANGKOR" OR "THE COMPANY") announces that senior representatives of its Cambodian energy subsidiary, EnerCam Resources Co., Ltd. ("EnerCam"), recently met with executives of Baron... Keep Reading...
Noble Acquires North Bradshaw Property in Northern Ontario and Provides Final Information on Arrangement

Noble Acquires North Bradshaw Property in Northern Ontario and Provides Final Information on Arrangement

(TheNewswire) TORONTO, ON TheNewswire - August 4, 2026 Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ("Noble" or the "Company") (TSXV: NOB,OTC:NLPXF) (OTCQB: NLPXF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement to acquire the North Bradshaw Property from Gravel Ridge Resources Ltd. ("Gravel... Keep Reading...
Ni-Co Énergie Nomme Robert Wares, Géo., à Titre de Conseiller Technique et Annonce l'Octroi d'Options d'Achat d'Actions

Ni-Co Énergie Nomme Robert Wares, Géo., à Titre de Conseiller Technique et Annonce l'Octroi d'Options d'Achat d'Actions

(TheNewswire) GATINEAU, Québec TheNewswire - 29 juillet 2026 — Ni-Co Énergie Inc. (TSXV : NICE,OTC:NICLF) (« Ni-Co » ou la « Société ») est heureuse d'annoncer la nomination de Robert Wares, géologue professionnel, à titre de conseiller technique de la Société. M. Wares est chef de la direction... Keep Reading...
Ni-Co Energy Appoints Robert Wares, P.Geo., as Technical Advisor and Announces Grant of Stock Options

Ni-Co Energy Appoints Robert Wares, P.Geo., as Technical Advisor and Announces Grant of Stock Options

(TheNewswire) GATINEAU, Québec TheNewswire - July 29, 2026 — Ni-Co Energy Inc. (TSXV: NICE,OTC:NICLF) ("Ni-Co" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Robert Wares, P.Geo., as Technical Advisor to the Company. Mr. Wares is Chief Executive Officer and a director of Osisko... Keep Reading...
NorthStar Gaming Provides Update on Strategic Priorities for 2026

NorthStar Gaming Provides Update on Strategic Priorities for 2026

NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BET,OTC:NSBBF) (OTCQB: NSBBF) ("NorthStar" or the "Company") today provided an update on its strategic priorities for 2026, focused on disciplined execution, effective capital allocation, and improving the Company's profitability profile. All dollar figures... Keep Reading...
NorthStar Gaming Announces Leadership Changes

NorthStar Gaming Announces Leadership Changes

NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BET,OTC:NSBBF) (OTCQB: NSBBF) ("NorthStar" or the "Company") announces that, effective immediately, Michael Moskowitz is no longer the Company's Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") or Chair of its Board of Directors (the "Board").CEO TransitionThe Board has... Keep Reading...
NorthStar Gaming Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

NorthStar Gaming Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

Operating leverage continues to improve with gross margin outpacing revenue growth and operating expenses declining NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BET,OTC:NSBBF) (OTCQB: NSBBF) ("NorthStar" or the "Company") today announced its financial results for the three- and nine-month periods ended... Keep Reading...
NorthStar Gaming Holdings (TSXV:BET)

NorthStar Gaming Holdings

Get access to more exclusive Gaming Investing Stock profiles here Keep Reading...
NorthStar Gaming Launches "The Boost" to Unlock New Revenue Streams and Accelerate Business Performance

NorthStar Gaming Launches "The Boost" to Unlock New Revenue Streams and Accelerate Business Performance

NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BET,OTC:NSBBF) (OTCQB: NSBBF) ("NorthStar" or the "Company") announces that it has launched a new website called "The Boost." Available at www.theboostbet.ca. The Boost will feature original casino and sports betting content designed for Canadian gaming... Keep Reading...
Person holding virtual game icons over a smartphone screen.

Mobile Gaming Stocks: 10 Biggest Companies

According to market intelligence firm Newzoo, global gaming revenue came in at US$177.9 billion in 2024, with mobile gaming accounting for more than half of that amount at US$97.6 billion.The firm states that the mobile gaming market has reached maturity but still achieved higher growth than the... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Ucore Verifies Louisiana RapidSX Equipment Scale-Up Configurations

Brixton Metals Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of up to $5 Million

QIMC Defines Multiple New Hydrogen Hot Zones in Nova Scotia, Reports Stronger Preliminary DDH-26-05 Hydrogen Readings and Triples 2026 Nova Scotia Exploration Program Across a 43-km District-Scale Corridor

Omega Pacific Closes Private Placement

Related News

gold investing

Gold Producers Offset Price Decline With Strong Q2 Output

critical metals investing

Todd Stone: Canada Must Close Critical Minerals’ “Valley of Death”

uranium investing

Eagle Nuclear Added to Solactive Global Uranium Index

rare earth investing

Ucore Verifies Louisiana RapidSX Equipment Scale-Up Configurations

precious metals investing

Brixton Metals Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of up to $5 Million

oil and gas investing

QIMC Defines Multiple New Hydrogen Hot Zones in Nova Scotia, Reports Stronger Preliminary DDH-26-05 Hydrogen Readings and Triples 2026 Nova Scotia Exploration Program Across a 43-km District-Scale Corridor

precious metals investing

Omega Pacific Closes Private Placement