Noble Acquires North Bradshaw Property in Northern Ontario and Provides Final Information on Arrangement

(TheNewswire)
TORONTO, ON TheNewswire - August 4, 2026 Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ("Noble" or the "Company") (TSXV: NOB,OTC:NLPXF) (OTCQB: NLPXF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement to acquire the North Bradshaw Property from Gravel Ridge Resources Ltd. ("Gravel Ridge") and 1544230 Ontario Inc. ("1544230").
The purchase price payable by Noble for the North Bradshaw Property is a total of $73,000 in cash, payable over three (3) years, as well as the issuance of 600,000 common shares of Noble.
$10,000 on Signing
$15,000 on the First Anniversary
$18,000 on the Second Anniversary
$30,000 on the Third Anniversary
In addition, the Company has agreed that the vendors will be granted at 1.5% net smelter returns royalty (the "Royalty") on the North Bradshaw Property, which shall be subject to the Company holding a right to buyback one third of the Royalty, equal to 0.5% of the 1.5% Royalty, for a payment of $500,000.
Closing of the transaction is subject to satisfaction of certain conditions, including obtaining approval of the Board of Directors of Noble, as well as any required approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.
Location
The property is contiguous to the Gowest Bradshaw Gold Property (historically known as the Frankfield East Deposit). The Bradshaw Gold Property is held by GoWest Gold Ltd.
A pre-feasibility study (amended at September 15, 2015) was completed on the Gowest Bradshaw Gold Property, identifying inferred resources and indicated resources of gold. That report is posted on the website of GoWest Gold Ltd. at www.gowestgold.com.
Geological Profile
The Gowest Bradshaw Gold Property and Noble's North Bradshaw property both lie within the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, one of Canada's premier Archean gold-producing districts. The Gowest Bradshaw Gold Property deposit is hosted within a sequence of:
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Mafic volcanic rocks
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Ultramafic units
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Strongly altered shear zones
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Local intrusive rocks
Gold mineralization occurs in a broad, altered and brecciated structural zone rather than a narrow quartz vein. Previous exploration of the property identified the principal orebody as following the contact between hanging-wall basalt and footwall ultramafic rocks and consists of a thick tabular body with excellent continuity. That previous exploration also reported that higher-grade gold is concentrated along the margins of the main shear zone. Gold occurs primarily as:
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Disseminated pyrite
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Fine free gold
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Quartz-carbonate alteration
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Silica flooding
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Sericite and carbonate alteration
Noble's CEO, H. Vance White, said "We are pleased to be proceeding with the purchase of prospective mining claims in Ontario. Noble believes these projects offer significant potential for new discoveries and continued exploration success."
Qualified Person
The technical content of this release has been reviewed and approved by Wayne Holmstead, P.Geo., an independent Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
Post-Arrangement Information
Noble is pleased to confirm certain post-completion details with its respect to its recently completed plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario). Please refer to the news release issued by Noble on May 27, 2026 describing the completion of the Arrangement, and also the management information circular of Noble (the "Circular") that was provided for the special meeting of Noble shareholders held on May 7, 2026. (Both documents are available under Noble's profile at www.sedarplus.com.) The Arrangement took effect at 12:01 a.m. on May 27, 2026 (the "Effective Time"). A copy of that circular is also available under Noble's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.
Under the Arrangement, pre-Arrangement common shares of Noble ("Old Noble Share") are exchanged for one new common share of Noble (a "New Noble Share") and a pro rata portion of 9,000,000 common shares of Homeland Nickel Inc. (the "Homeland Shares"), at an exchange ratio of approximately 0.034060787614 of a Homeland share, plus one New Noble Share, for each Old Noble Share held. No fractional shares or cash in lieu thereof (or any other form of payment) are payable as part of the distribution of Homeland Shares, with the number of Homeland Shares due to any shareholder being rounded down to the nearest whole share.
The Company is using Homeland Nickel Inc.'s closing price of $0.39 per share on May 26, 2026 as the fair market value of each Homeland Share for the purposes of the Arrangement. In addition, the Company is treating $0.39 per whole Homeland Share as a return of capital to Noble's shareholders. However, Noble disclaims any responsibility for the tax treatment adopted by any or all shareholders with respect to the Arrangement, as the tax position that applies to any shareholder will depend on a number of factors that are particular to that shareholder. Shareholders are encouraged to seek their own advice as to the tax treatment of the Arrangement applicable to them.
About Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.
Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. is a Canadian-based junior exploration company, which has holdings of securities in Canada Nickel Company Inc., Homeland Nickel Inc., East Timmins Nickel Inc. (20%), and its interest in the Holdsworth gold exploration property in the area of Wawa, Ontario.
Noble holds mineral and/or exploration rights in ~70,000ha in Northern Ontario and ~14,000ha elsewhere in Quebec and Newfoundland, upon which it plans to generate option/joint venture exploration programs.
Noble holds mineral rights and/or exploration rights in ~18,000 hectares in the Timmins-Cochrane areas of Northern Ontario known as Project 81, ~2,215 hectares in Thomas Twp/Timmins, as well as an additional 20% interest in ~38,700 hectares in the Timmins area and ~175 hectares of mining claims in Central Newfoundland. Project 81 hosts diversified drill-ready gold, nickel-cobalt and base metal exploration targets at various stages of exploration. Noble also holds ~4,600 hectares in the Nagagami Carbonatite Complex and its ~3,200 hectares in the Boulder Project both near Hearst, Ontario, as well as ~3,700 hectares in the Buckingham Graphite Property, ~10,152 hectares in the Havre St Pierre Nickel, Copper, PGM property, and ~1,573 hectares in the Cere-Villebon Nickel, Copper, PGM property, ~569 hectare Uranium/Rare Earth property (Chateau) and a ~461 hectare Uranium/Molybdenum property (Taser North), ~4,465 hectares REE Mehmet Property; the ~3,300 hectare Gull Lake REE Property; and the ~1,232 hectare Opawica Scandium and REE Property all of which are in the province of Quebec. In Newfoundland and Labrador, it holds the~ 647 hectare Chapiteau REE property.
Noble's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "NOB."
More detailed information on Noble is available on the website at www.noblemineralexploration.com.
Cautionary Note and Statement Concerning Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains certain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon several assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could affect the outcome include, among others: future prices and the supply of metals, the future demand for metals, the results of drilling, inability to raise the money necessary to incur the expenditures required to retain and advance the property, environmental liabilities (known and unknown), general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, results of exploration programs, risks of the mining industry, delays in obtaining governmental approvals, failure to obtain regulatory or shareholder approvals. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information contained in this press release is given as of the date hereof and is based upon the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as at the date hereof. Noble disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether because of new information. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.
Contacts:
H. Vance White, President
Phone: 416-214-2250
Fax: 416-367-1954
Email: info@noblemineralexploration.com
Investor Relations
Email: ir@noblemineralexploration.com
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