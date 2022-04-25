Life Science NewsInvesting News

Applied UV, Inc. (NasdaqCM: AUVI ) ("Applied UV" or the "Company"), a pathogen elimination technology company that applies the power of narrow-range ultraviolet light ("UVC") for surface areas and catalytic bioconversion technology for air purification to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly, and automatically, announced, that in recognizing the business significance of the historic 4:20 World Cannabis Day, its wholly owned subsidiary Sterilumen launched an integrated, multi-touchpoint marketing campaign targeting the $20B North American Cannabis Market.

The Company has also forged a strategic multi-media-platform partnership with Cannabis Business Times to educate growers and operations leaders the criticality of pure, high-quality air in the grow environment. The campaign includes the redesigned and launch of the Airoclean420 website, as well as leads-generation ads on several platforms and advertising across print, e-Newsletter, and digital video and print platforms. In addition, the Company plans to exhibit its Airoclean™ 420 by Sterilumen at the Cannabis Business Times' Cannabis Conference in Las Vegas August 23-25, 2022. The Cannabis marketing initiative marks the first of many planned investments into our three acquired Companies (Akida Holdings, Kes Science and Scientific Air Management) targeting key verticals of growth that we expect to increase brand recognition, drive both market share and top line revenue.

John F. Andrews, Applied UV's Chief Executive Officer commented, "We are proactively pursuing the high growth cannabis market with the launch of this multi-faceted marketing program. Healthy air is an essential element in growing cannabis and can determine whether the yield produced will be a bumper crop or a total flop. Our Airoclean™ 420 by Sterilumen, dramatically improves crop yield by purifying the air in the growing environment by trapping and destroying all airborne powdery mildew and other fungal diseases. We believe there is tremendous opportunity for our solutions to improve the operations of cannabis growers. We are getting this message out to the industry through the launch of the airoclean420 website and other related marketing initiatives."

Airoclean™ 420 by Sterilumen launched in 2015 is a pioneering brand that has been trusted for more than a decade by commercial and home/hobby growers across North America and, is the most effective air purification system in destroying powdery mildew and airborne fungal diseases that ruin cannabis plants and businesses. The cannabis crop is subject to many viruses that could impede growth and destroy crops. Powdery mildew is one of the most potent destroyers of cannabis grows in the world. The pathogen spreads through the air and gets into the vascular system of the plants. It remains hidden until two weeks into flowering before it wreaks havoc on the entire grow. When it is detected, growers must destroy the crop, remove all their equipment, and conduct an intensive and costly deep clean. Certain fungicides can combat powdery mildew, but these are illegal in some states and are of questionable safety given they are sprayed on something intended for human consumption. Airoclean™ 420 by Sterilumen eradicates powdery mildew and other airborne pathogens and not only protects the crops but helps protect the personnel from airborne pathogens working in the facilities growing them as well.

For additional information about the Company's Cannabis products, please visit https://www.airoclean420.com/ .

Applied UV is focused on the development and acquisition of technology that address infection control in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial and municipal markets. The Company has two wholly owned subsidiaries - SteriLumen, Inc. ("SteriLumen") and Munn Works, LLC ("Munn Works"). SteriLumen's connected platform for Data Driven Disinfection™ applies the power of ultraviolet light (UVC) to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly, and automatically, addressing the challenge of healthcare-acquired infections ("HAIs"). Targeted for use in facilities that have high customer turnover such as hospitals, hotels, commercial facilities, and other public spaces, the Company's Lumicide™ platform uses UVC LEDs in several patented designs for infection control in and around high-traffic areas, including sinks and restrooms, killing bacteria, viruses, and other pathogens residing on hard surfaces within devices' proximity. The Company's patented in-drain disinfection device, Lumicide Drain, is the only product on the market that addresses this critical pathogen intensive location. SteriLumen's Airocide® air purification devices are research backed, clinically proven, and developed for NASA with assistance from the University of Wisconsin. Airocide® is listed as an FDA Class II Medical device, utilizes a proprietary photocatalytic (PCO) bioconversion technology that draws air into a reaction chamber that converts damaging molds, microorganisms, dangerous airborne pathogens, destructive VOCs, allergens, odors and biological gasses into harmless water vapor and green carbon dioxide without producing ozone or other harmful byproducts. Airocide® applications include healthcare, hospitality, grocery chains, wine making facilities, commercial real estate, schools, dental offices, post-harvest, grocery, cannabis facilities and homes. For more information about Applied UV, Inc., and its subsidiaries, please visit the following website: https://www.applieduvinc.com/ ;

