Application for quotation of securities - NMG
New Murchison Gold Limited
Investor Insight
For investors with an eye on mining stocks, New Murchison Gold (ASX:NMG) presents a unique opportunity. The company's shallow, high-grade Crown Prince gold deposit, significant land package in the prolific Murchison goldfields, and strategic alliance with established Australian gold producer Westgold Resources position it as a noteworthy contender in the Western Australian gold exploration space. As NMG continues to navigate the path to production, its journey is one that astute investors will watch with keen interest.
Overview
Within the heart of Australia's Murchison gold district, a region host to more than 35 Moz gold endowment (historic production and current resources), stands New Murchison Gold, a forward-thinking gold explorer with a clear strategy to maximise shareholder value driven by a highly experienced management team. The company’s value proposition centres on growing and de-risking its shallow, high-grade Crown Prince gold deposit (part of the company’s Garden Gully gold project) and a strategic alliance with established Australian gold producer Westgold Resources (ASX:WGX), offering a clear pathway to production and cash flow generation.The Westgold alliance has resulted in a binding ore purchase agreement with Big Bell Gold Operations, a wholly owned operating subsidiary of Westgold Resources. The agreement will underpin production from NMG’s Crown Prince deposit in 2025, and will see the company delivering 30 kt to 50 kt of ore to Westgold per month.
Key Project
Garden Gully
New Murchison Gold's flagship Garden Gully gold project is located 20 km northwest of Meekatharra, Western Australia. The project boasts a 677 sq km tenement package that covers the Abbotts Greenstone Belt. The project includes granted mining leases and Native Title agreements in place over the Crown Prince, Abbotts and Lydia prospects. Garden Gully is in close proximity to a number of operating gold mines and existing gold processing facilities.
New Murchison Gold has a strong pipeline of exploration and development prospects at Garden Gully, with the most advanced being Crown Prince.
Crown Prince deposit
The Crown Prince deposit has an updated mineral resource estimate of 2.2 Mt at 3.9 g/t gold for 279 koz, which includes an indicated resource estimate of 226 koz at 4.6 g/t Au. (81 percent of the total MRE). The total also includes the maiden resource for the Southeastern Zone (SEZ) of 1 Mt at 5.2 g/t gold for 164 koz (discovered in late 2022).
The resource is shallow, delineated from surface, remains open at depth and along strike, and located within a 300 m x 200 m area demonstrating strong open pit mining potential. There is significant resource growth potential at new mineralised zones at the northeastern end of SEZ and Crown Prince East (350 m from SEZ).
New Murchison Gold also published strong metallurgical performance from advanced test work at Crown Prince with high recovery of gold through gravity and cyanide leach test work, reporting overall gold recovery rates ranging from 98.2 to 99.8 percent.
Recent high-grade gold intersections at SEZ
Westgold Strategic Alliance
New Murchison Gold announced a strategic alliance and $6 million placement with Australian gold producer Westgold Resources.
The Westgold transaction provides a clear pathway to commercialising Crown Prince in a strong gold price environment, validates the quality of the deposit and enables New Murchison Gold to leverage Westgold’s internal resources, intellectual property and infrastructure to accelerate development.
The primary aim of the strategic alliance is to fast track the development of New Murchison Gold’s Crown Prince deposit into production. As part of the strategic alliance, New Murchison Gold and Westgold has entered into a binding ore purchase agreement (OPA) with Westgold subsidiary Big Bell Gold Operations, for gold produced at Crown Prince. Under the agreement, NMG will deliver 30 kt to 50 kt of ore to Westgold per month with no fixed term. Crown Prince is located only 33 km from Westgold’s 1.6 – 1.8 Mtpa Bluebird Mill.
In addition to the OPA, the strategic alliance may also encompass other strategic collaboration initiatives such as access to Westgold’s expertise and infrastructure. Upon completion of the strategic placement, Westgold will be an 18.7-percent shareholder (undiluted basis) and have the right, but not the obligation to a New Murchison Gold board seat and an equity participation right.
Proceeds from the strategic placement and current cash will allow New Murchison Gold to fast track further resource development, project development and mining proposal workstreams at Crown Prince and continue systematic regional exploration across Ora’s commanding 677 sq km tenure.
Major players are increasingly partnering with junior explorers to secure access to high-grade, quality gold resources. New Murchison Gold's collaboration with Westgold epitomises this movement, setting a blueprint for mutual success in the industry.
Key Focus
The near-term focus for New Murchison Gold will be further resource growth and rapidly advancing project development and mining proposal workstreams at Crown Prince:
- Crown Prince Drilling: Further delineating new high-grade mineralised zones at the north-eastern end of SEZ and Crown Prince East (350 metres from SEZ) and resource definition drilling along strike and below 100 metre vertical depth
- Crown Prince Resource: Updated Mineral Resource Estimate expected in September of 2024.
- Crown Prince Development: progress detailed technical programs, preliminary project development and mining proposal workstreams and agree on an ore purchase agreement and other strategic collaboration initiatives with Westgold
- Regional: Continue systematic regional exploration programs across Ora’s commanding 677 sq km tenure package
Management Team
New Murchison Gold is led by a team of experienced professionals with a diverse set of skills and expertise. At the helm of the company's operations is CEO Alex Passmore, a qualified geologist with extensive corporate finance experience to guide New Murchison Gold's strategic plan. The board is chaired by Rick Crabb, with extensive experience in the legal and mining sectors providing invaluable governance and oversight.
Supporting the company's governance structure, Malcolm Randall serves as a non-executive director, bringing a wealth of knowledge from his tenure in the resource sector, including 25 years at Rio Tinto. Frank DeMarte, director and company secretary, contributes over 39 years of mining industry experience in areas of financial management governance and secretarial practice.
The collective experience of New Murchison Gold's board and management is a cornerstone of the company's success, positioning it to capitalise on the opportunities within the Garden Gully project and beyond.
For further information on New Murchison Gold's strategic initiatives and investment opportunities, sign up for a free investor kit.
Jeffreys Find Gold Mine Gold Sales Exceed $100 Million
- Stage One & Stage Two mining generates more than $100 million in gold sales.
- Auric has received a further $1.5 million interim cash distribution making the total received to date for Stage Two of $8.1 million. This is in addition to the $4.8 million received for Stage One.
- BML advises Stage Two on target to deliver $11-$12 million cash surplus for Auric.
- Stage Two gold sold passes 17,900 ounces.
- Latest gold sold at A$4,625 per ounce, for an average of A$4,024 per ounce.
- Remaining 60,000 tonne parcel to be milled in coming months.
Management Comment
Mr. Mark English, Managing Director:
“The first ore was shovelled at Jeffreys Find in May 2023. In just a couple of years this short-life mine has now generated more than $100 million in gold sales for the Project.
“Before starting we estimated a gold price of A$2,600 an ounce. Who could have envisaged that we would be selling gold at more than A$4,600 an ounce. By any measure it’s a brilliant result.
“However, not all the money is in the bank yet. We are expecting millions more in surplus cash to be received. we are expecting millions more in cash over the next few months.
“For the 2024/25 period, Stage Two of the Project, we’ve produced more than 17,900 ounces of gold with more processing to come. Our partner BML is negotiating a toll milling agreement for a parcel of up 60,000 tonnes, which is currently on the ROM Pad at the mine site. When everything is completed, we will get the final picture on just how successful the Jeffreys Find Gold Mine has been.
“Our JV agreement with BML Ventures stipulates that only after all the gold has been sold and all costs have been paid is the final surplus cash distribution paid.
“We’ve just received a further $1.5 million as an interim payment from BML which brings us to $8.1 million in total for Stage Two payments.
“BML has advised to expect an additional $3 million to $4 million in cash payments once the last of the gold is sold.
“Jeffreys Find Gold Mine has been a defining experience for Auric,” said Mr English.
Photo: The Goodbye Cut at Jeffreys Find Pit. Photo – 27 January 2025.
Through Auric’s joint venture partner BML Ventures Pty Ltd of Kalgoorlie (BML) a total of 17,901 ounces of gold has been sold from Stage Two mining at Jeffreys Find as of 21 February 2025.
Ore was milled in multiple campaigns at The Greenfields Mill, Coolgardie (Greenfields) and at the Three Mile Hill Plant, Coolgardie (Three Mile Hill) during 2024 and early 2025.
For Stage Two the highest gold price achieved was A$4,625 an ounce whilst the average price was A$4,024 per ounce.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Auric Mining, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Editor's Picks: Gold Price Passes US$2,950, Trump Promises Fort Knox Audit
Another week, another gold price record.
The yellow metal rose to a new high once again on Thursday (February 20), moving past the US$2,950 per ounce level for the first time ever. As gold's rise continues, it's becoming increasingly clear that it's being pushed higher by a strong base of underlying drivers, as well as day-to-day events.
This week's headlines have centered on a possible audit of Fort Knox, a US Army installation in Kentucky. Fort Knox reportedly holds 147.3 million ounces of gold, but the last-known audit took place in 1953, and in the decades since then questions have been raised about whether the metal is intact.
The latest audit talk started when tech billionaire Elon Musk responded to a post on X, formerly Twitter, in which a user said it would be "great" to have Musk look into Fort Knox's gold.
Musk responded, "Surely it's reviewed at least every year?" This comment prompted a response from Senator Rand Paul (R-KY), who has advocated for increased transparency regarding the gold at Fort Knox for years. He signaled support for an audit with his reply, “Nope. Let’s do it."
The idea has gained traction since then, with President Donald Trump quickly getting behind it — speaking to reporters on Air Force One, he said, "If the gold isn't there, we're going to be very upset."
While Fort Knox has been a big story for gold this week, there are plenty of other developments in the space worth tracking. The Investing News Network spoke with Craig Hemke of TFMetalsReport.com about the continued flow of gold from London to New York, and he suggested that the mainstream narrative that tariff concerns are driving this movement could be wrong.
Instead, he believes the US may be preparing to monetize its gold, and could be bringing the precious metal into the country for that reason. Hemke emphasized that there are many unknowns, but pointed to recent comments from Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent to support this idea.
"Within the next 12 months we're going to monetize the asset side of the US balance sheet for the American people. We're going to put the assets to work, and I think it's going to be very exciting" — US Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent
When asked what other under-the-radar issues market participants may be missing, Hemke reminded investors not to forget the importance of central bank gold buying, which remains strong, and physical supply and demand numbers for gold as well as silver.
Bullet briefing — Barrick, Mali set to resolve dispute; Anglo, Codelco to team up in Chile
Barrick, Mali set to resolve dispute
Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX,NYSE:ABX) has reportedly signed a US$438 million deal that would end a dispute over its mining assets in Mali. According to Reuters, the Mark Bristow-led company is now waiting for Mali's government to issue formal approval.
The dispute between Barrick and Mali has been ongoing for nearly two years, and in November resulted in the suspension of Barrick's Loulo-Gounkoto operation.
Anglo, Codelco to team up in Chile
Anglo American (LSE:AAL,OTCQX:AAUKF) and Chilean state-owned miner Codelco have signed a memorandum of understanding to jointly operate their adjacent copper mines in the country, saying they'll be able to boost copper output with little additional capital.
Their joint release states that the arrangement will increase production of the red metal by an average of nearly 120,000 metric tons per year. In total, Anglo and Codelco anticipate generating further value of at least US$5 billion before tax, and expect to enter definitive agreements in the second half of 2025.
Teck open to Glencore collaboration
On a similar note, Teck Resources (TSX:TECK.A,TSX:TECK.B,NYSE:TECK) Chief Executive Jonathan Price said in a post-earnings conference call on Thursday (February 20) that his company is open to collaborating with Glencore (LSE:GLEN,OTC Pink:GLCNF) on copper in Chile.
“We do recognize the potential value of some form of tie up between those two operations. And it’s something that we’ve done a good deal of work on to understand the various ways in which that value could be unlocked" — Jonathan Price, Teck Resources
Glencore made a bid for Teck in 2023, but ultimately only acquired the company's coal business.
Price said he sees "potential value" in a tie up between Teck's Quebrada Blanca mine and Glencore's Collahuasi mine, but couldn't share further details on plans.
Want more YouTube content? Check out our expert market commentary playlist, which features interviews with key figures in the resource space. If there's someone you'd like to see us interview, please send an email to cmcleod@investingnews.com.
And don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
6 Mining and Energy Stocks Make Top 10 on 2025 TSX Venture 50 List
The TSX Venture Exchange has released its annual TSX Venture 50 ranking, recognizing the top-performing companies based on share price appreciation, market capitalization growth and Canadian trading value.
Among this year’s top 10 are six companies from the mining and oil and gas sectors.
Read on to learn about the companies and their assets.
1. Sintana Energy (TSXV:SEI)
Sintana Energy, a Canadian oil and natural gas exploration company, secured the third position on the TSX Venture 50.
The company's share price rose an impressive 293 percent in 2024.
Sintana’s primary asset is its ownership interest in the VMM-37 block, located in Colombia’s Magdalena Basin. With offices in Toronto and Dallas, Sintana continues to strengthen its exploration portfolio.
2. Power Metallic Mines (TSXV:PNPN)
Power Metallic Mines ranked fourth overall on the TSX Venture 50 and saw a 365 percent increase in share price.
The company is focused on developing its Nisk project, a high-grade nickel-copper-PGMs-gold-silver asset in Québec, Canada. Nisk spans a 20 kilometer strike length, with multiple high-grade discovery zones.
Power Metallic Mines changed its name from Power Nickel, effective February 21, to better reflect the polymetallic nature of its flagship asset. CEO Terry Lynch emphasized in the announcement that the Lion zone’s high-grade copper, platinum and palladium assays necessitated a rebranding to align with the company's evolving vision.
3. Montage Gold (TSXV:MAU)
Fifth place Montage Gold, which recorded a 193 percent share price appreciation last year, is advancing the Koné gold project in Côte d’Ivoire. The project is regarded as one of Africa’s highest-quality gold assets, boasting a 16 year mine life and an annual production target exceeding 300,000 ounces for the first eight years.
With an all-in sustaining cost of US$998 per ounce, the project is well positioned for economic viability.
Construction began in late 2024, with first gold production anticipated by Q2 2027.
4. Founders Metals (TSXV:FDR)
Canadian exploration company Founders Metals came in sixth place and experienced a 196 percent rise in share price. Founders Metals is focused on the Antino gold project in Suriname’s Guiana Shield.
Covering over 20,000 hectares, Antino hosts a past-producing mine that produced over 500,000 ounces of gold.
The company recently announced a high-grade gold discovery at the Van Gogh prospect, reporting an intersection of 28.5 meters at 7.12 grams per metric ton gold from a 2025 drilling campaign.
5. Q2 Metals (TSXV:QTWO)
Q2 Metals secured ninth place with a 214 percent share price appreciation.
The company is focused on its lithium projects in Québec’s Eeyou Istchee James Bay region.
Last year, the company acquired the Cisco lithium project, which comprises 767 claims across 39,389 hectares. Q2 Metals is also actively advancing the Mia lithium project, which hosts the MIA 1 and MIA 2 lithium occurrences along a 10 kilometer trend. Additionally, it owns the 3,972 hectare Stellar lithium project located near the Mia project.
6. Artemis Gold (TSXV:ARTG)
Artemis Gold rounds out the list in 10th place with a 118 percent share price appreciation. The company is focused on developing the Blackwater mine in BC, which holds a gold resource of over 10 million ounces.
The project has secured key regulatory approvals and is expected to become one of Canada’s largest gold mines. This January, Artemis announced its first gold and silver pour at Blackwater, marking a major milestone.
President and Chief Operating Officer Jeremy Langford noted that the crushing circuit has exceeded nameplate throughput, and the milling circuit is performing as expected. Commercial production remains on track for Q2 2025.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
