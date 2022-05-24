Emerging TechnologyInvesting News

A new Shot on iPhone pride campaign will launch in June

In celebration of Pride month this June, Apple® is releasing two new Pride Edition bands with dynamic Pride watch faces in support of the global LGBTQ+ community and equality movement. This year's Pride Edition Sport Loop showcases a color gradient with the word "pride" woven directly into the band. Apple is also launching a new shot on iPhone® pride campaign on Instagram that captures the essence of artists and figures within the global LGBTQ+ community.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220524005530/en/

Experimental street dancer Jin Lee Baobei, wearing the new Pride Edition Sport Loop band for Apple Watch, shot on iPhone 13 Pro by Collier Schorr.

Experimental street dancer Jin Lee Baobei, wearing the new Pride Edition Sport Loop band for Apple Watch, shot on iPhone 13 Pro by Collier Schorr. "Pride is an essence that affirms: however you decide to change, grow, and show up is enough," Baobei says. (Photo: Business Wire)

Apple is proud to build on its long-running support for LGBTQ+ advocacy organizations working to bring about positive change, from Encircle, an organization that provides life-affirming programs and services for the LGBTQ+ community and their families, to The Trevor Project, the world's largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ+ young people. Additional advocacy organizations Apple is supporting include Equality Federation Institute, Equality North Carolina, Equality Texas, Gender Spectrum, GLSEN, Human Rights Campaign, ILGA World, The National Center for Transgender Equality, PFLAG, and SMYAL. Now in its seventh year, the Apple Watch® Pride Edition bands and watch faces illustrate the ways in which the company stands with, supports, and is proudly made up of the LGBTQ+ community.

Pride Edition Sport Loop

Members and allies of the LGBTQ+ creative community at Apple were inspired to deliver a new expression of pride through this unique design. Utilizing the comfortable, durable, and adjustable Sport Loop design, Apple used a new technique to remove several of the double-layer nylon-woven textile loops on the band to reveal the word "pride" in a cursive style inspired by the original "hello" greeting — displayed on the first Macintosh® in 1984 — giving the word a novel, three-dimensional look and feel.

The team designed a color gradient that incorporates the original rainbow colors with those drawn from various pride flags, including light blue, pink, and white, representing transgender and gender-nonconforming individuals, and black and brown, symbolizing Black and Latinx communities. The colors also represent those who are living with or have passed away from HIV/AIDS.

Pride Threads Watch Face

Inspired by multiple pride flags, this new watch face combines colors to represent the strength and mutual support of the LGBTQ+ movement. Mirroring the woven loops of the Sport Loop, each strand of vibrant thread contributes to the overall composition of the watch face. The colorful threads move as the Digital Crown® on Apple Watch is rotated, the display is tapped, or the user's wrist is raised. Apple is also including new App Clip functionality within the band packaging to deliver a simple and convenient way for customers to immediately access the new matching watch face.

Pride Edition Nike Sport Loop

A new Pride Edition Nike Sport Loop celebrates the full spectrum of the rainbow and features a matching rainbow-colored Nike Bounce face that accompanies the new band. Along with Nike's Be True collection, the Sport Loop honors individuals who are expanding sport for future generations and inspiring others to feel the joy of being authentically themselves. Be True is part of Nike's broader commitment to the LGBTQ+ community, which focuses on recognition, advocacy, inspiration, and education.

A New Shot on iPhone Pride Campaign

From Harvey Milk Plaza in San Francisco to Paulista Avenue in São Paulo, the Shot on iPhone pride campaign will showcase imagery from an illustrious group of intersectional creatives, celebrating present-day queer pioneers in places of historic significance to the LGBTQ+ movement. Coming soon to @apple on Instagram, the series will feature works from photographers Ryan McGinley at Stonewall Inn in New York; Evan Benally Atwood at Window Rock in Arizona; Meinke Klein at The Homomonument in Amsterdam; Caia Ramalho at Paulista Avenue in São Paulo; Lydia Metral at Plaza de Chueca in Madrid; and Collier Schorr at Harvey Milk Plaza in San Francisco, featuring Baobei.

Availability

  • The Pride Edition Sport Loop and Pride Edition Nike Sport Loop are available for $49 (US).
  • The new Pride Edition bands are available to order today from apple.com and in the Apple Store® app, and will be available at Apple Store locations beginning May 26. The Pride Edition Nike Sport Loop is also coming soon to nike.com.
  • The new Pride watch face will be available today, and requires Apple Watch Series 4 or later running watchOS® 8.6, and iPhone 6s or later running iOS 15.5.
  • Both the Pride Edition Sport Loop and the Pride Edition Nike Sport Loop are compatible with any Apple Watch.

Apple revolutionized personal technology with the introduction of the Macintosh in 1984. Today, Apple leads the world in innovation with iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and Apple TV. Apple's five software platforms — iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS — provide seamless experiences across all Apple devices and empower people with breakthrough services including the App Store, Apple Music, Apple Pay, and iCloud. Apple's more than 100,000 employees are dedicated to making the best products on earth, and to leaving the world better than we found it.

NOTE TO EDITORS: For additional information visit Apple Newsroom ( www.apple.com/newsroom ), or call Apple's Media Helpline at (408) 974-2042.

© 2022 Apple Inc. All rights reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, iPhone, Apple Watch, Macintosh, Digital Crown, App Clips, Apple Store, and watchOS are trademarks of Apple. Other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Lance Lin
Apple
lance_lin@apple.com

Renee Felton
Apple
rfelton@apple.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

AppleAAPLMobile Investing
AAPL
asia pacific wearable medical device

Wellteq Digital Health Inc. Acquires Perpetual License for Digital Sleep Tech IP

  • WellteQ Digital Health Inc. (CSE: WTEQ, OTCQB: WTEQF) increases its investment into sleep solution capabilities, as one of its four behavioural levers of health coaching.
  • Wellteq has signed a perpetual license agreement for sleep chronotype assessments and education content from one of Asia Pacific's leading sleep technology companies.
  • Wellteq intends to promptly integrate newly licensed sleep assets into the existing corporate health solution and accelerate development of clinical sleep solutions.
  • Initial transaction terms have been adjusted downward from AU$600,000 to CA$70,000 to reflect the unrestricted perpetual license versus an acquisition.
  • This license accelerates Wellteq's sleep assessment and coaching capabilities by an estimated 12 months.
  • Sleep market revenues are accelerating and projected to reach US$137.16 billion by 2026 which would exceed the current market for corporate wellness by 100%.

WellteQ Digital Health Inc. (CSE:WTEQ) (OTCBB:WTEQF) , (the "Company" or Wellteq"), which supplies digital health and wellness solutions to customers in 12 languages across 30 countries is pleased to announce, that further to the Company's News Release of June 8 th 2021, Wellteq has completed the execution of a perpetual license agreement for sleep chronotype assessments and educational content from with one of Asia Pacific's leading sleep technology providers. Under the perpetual license, Wellteq has unrestricted usage rights in relation to the assets of the license.

Wellteq focuses on coaching its subscribers within the four levers of behavioural health activity, nutrition, mindset, and sleep. The Company recognises the existing importance of sleep within established occupational Health and Safety divisions of industries where fatigue-related accidents can cause serious injury, fatality, and significant direct and liability costs. Industries such as aviation, logistics, mining, construction, and oil and gas have had dedicated divisions to combat this risk for decades. Wearables such as Apple Watch (NASDAQ: AAPL), Fitbit (NASDAQ: GOOG) and Garmin (NASDAQ: GRMN) and data driven health providers such as Wellteq are rapidly advancing solution capabilities for these traditional enterprise customers and for a new generation of customers in the insurance and healthcare sectors.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

New to the Investing News Network

New to the Investing News Network – August 2021

Keep reading...Show less
CSE:NERD

Nerds On Site Featured in CSE Issuer Stories

Nerds On Site (CSE:NERD) Director Eugene Konaryev was featured in an interview with CSE Issuer Stories where he talked about the company and its expansion into the US. Nerds On Site is a mobile IT solutions company that services the small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) marketplace. The company has a large team of technology specialists that diagnose problems and offer ongoing managed solutions on-site or over the phone. The company services a large number of Canadian Tire (TSX:CTC.A) locations across Canada and has been named an Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) mobility partner.

“What the company does is mobile IT services to small and medium-sized business,” said Konaryev. “We still have a small portion of residential customers, but what we really do is enable SMEs to enjoy high-quality IT service and support without the need for high-priced contracts.”

Keep reading...Show less
Cobalt Investing

Cruz Cobalt Corp. Significantly Increases Landholdings in the Ontario Cobalt Camp

Cruz Cobalt Corp. (TSXV:CUZ) is pleased to announce that the company has strategically increased its landholdings around the town of Cobalt, Ontario. 305 new claim units (cells) were added. Cruz is one of the largest landholders in the expanding Cobalt District of Ontario.

On February 14, 2018 Cruz increased its acreage in the Cobalt District of Ontario. That acreage is contiguous to Cruz’s “Lorraine Cobalt Prospect” which now consists of 10,556 contiguous acres bordering First Cobalt Corp. (FCC-TSX.v) in the direct vicinity of the town of Cobalt, Ontario.

Keep reading...Show less

Apple Expands Today at Apple Creative Studios, Providing New Opportunities to Young Creatives

Select Apple Store locations across the globe will host all-new Creative Studios sessions open to the local community

Apple® has unveiled plans to bring its Today at Apple® Creative Studios initiative to even more young creatives from underrepresented communities around the world. The expanded program offers career-building mentorship, training, and resources across a wide range of artistic disciplines, which now include all-new curricula in app design, podcasting, spatial audio production, and filmmaking. This year, Creative Studios will launch in seven new cities, including Nashville, Miami, Berlin, Milan, Taipei, Tokyo, and Sydney. It will also return for its second year in Chicago; Washington, D.C.; New York City; London; Paris; Bangkok; and Beijing.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

BlackBerry Provides Long-term Financial Targets

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today provided its long-term financial targets in connection with its annual analyst summit event.

BlackBerry Logo Black (PRNewsfoto/Blackberry Limited)

The company released the following guidance:

  • Revenue Targets:

FY22

Actual

FY25

Target

FY27

Target

5-year
CAGR


$M

$M

$M

%

IoT*

178

307

443

20%

Cybersecurity

477

579

770

10%






Total BlackBerry**

655

886

1,213

13%






* Excludes potential revenue from BlackBerry IVY™


** Excludes revenue from Licensing & Other for comparability









The Company is targeting:

  • An average 100+ basis points increase in non-GAAP gross margin per year to FY27.
  • Non-GAAP operating margin of approximately 20% by FY27.
  • Investing approximately 30% of revenue on Research & Development in FY23.
  • To be modestly non-GAAP EPS and cashflow negative in FY23 due to investment plans.
  • To be approaching breakeven non-GAAP EPS and cashflow in FY24.
  • To generate positive non-GAAP EPS and cashflow beginning in FY25.

IoT:

  • IoT Serviceable Addressable Market (SAM) is expected to grow at approximately 8-12% per year from FY23 to FY26.
  • Revenue growth for the IoT business unit is expected to exceed the market growth rate resulting in an increase in market share above the current level of 26% in core automotive domains.
  • Revenue from production-based royalties is expected to grow faster than revenue from the pre-production design phase, increasing the portion of total revenue from royalties.
  • The SAM for BlackBerry IVY is expected to be approximately $800 million in FY25.
  • BlackBerry is targeting its first IVY design wins in FY23.

Cybersecurity:

  • The SAMs for endpoint security and managed cybersecurity services are expected to grow at 15% and 14%, respectively, per year to FY27.
  • Revenue for the Cybersecurity business unit, excluding UEM, is expected to grow with a 5-year CAGR of approximately 16% to FY27.
  • Churn in the UEM customer base is expected to negatively impact revenue and Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) in FY23, but the impact is expected to become less significant from FY24 onwards.
  • Approximately 20% of the UEM customer base is in non-core verticals, and those customers, representing annual revenue in the region of $40 million , are exhibiting higher than average churn.
  • Approximately 64% of the Cylance customer base currently buys 1 Cylance module, and approximately 27% buy 2 modules. Management is targeting selling additional modules to these customers.

The presentation used during the financial session of the analyst summit, held at 4pm ET today, can be found on the BlackBerry.com/Investors website here .

A replay of the financial session will also be available on the BlackBerry.com/Investors website at approximately 8pm ET today.

This press release refers to certain non-GAAP measures. The company believes that these non-GAAP measures, which may be defined differently by other companies, explain the company's results of operations in a manner that allows for a more complete understanding of the underlying trends in the company's business. However, these measures should not be viewed as a substitute for those determined in accordance with GAAP.  For a reconciliation between the non-GAAP measures used in this presentation and measures determined in accordance with GAAP, and an explanation of why the company uses them, please see the company's annual report on Form 10-K, which is available on the EDGAR, SEDAR and BlackBerry.com websites.

For more information, follow @BlackBerry on Twitter , Facebook or LinkedIn and view the company's corporate video which highlights how BlackBerry addresses today's enterprise security challenges.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including over 195M vehicles.  Based in Waterloo, Ontario , the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems. BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

BlackBerry. Intelligent Security. Everywhere.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

Investor Contact:
BlackBerry Investor Relations
+1 (519) 888-7465
investorrelations@blackberry.com

Media Contact:
BlackBerry Media Relations
+1 (519) 597-7273
mediarelations@blackberry.com

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of certain securities laws, including under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements regarding BlackBerry's plans, strategies and objectives including its expectations with respect to increasing and enhancing its product and service offerings.

The words "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "should", "could", "intend", "believe", "target", "plan" and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions made by BlackBerry in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that BlackBerry believes are appropriate in the circumstances, including but not limited to, BlackBerry's expectations regarding its business, strategy, opportunities and prospects, the launch of new products and services, general economic conditions, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Russia Ukraine conflict, competition, and BlackBerry's expectations regarding its financial performance.  Many factors could cause BlackBerry's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, risks related to the following factors: BlackBerry's ability to enhance, develop, introduce or monetize products and services for the enterprise market in a timely manner with competitive pricing, features and performance; BlackBerry's ability to maintain or expand its customer base for its software and services offerings to grow revenue or achieve sustained profitability; the intense competition faced by BlackBerry; the occurrence or perception of a breach of BlackBerry's network cybersecurity measures, or an inappropriate disclosure of confidential or personal information; the failure or perceived failure of BlackBerry's solutions to detect or prevent security vulnerabilities; BlackBerry's continuing ability to attract new personnel, retain existing key personnel and manage its staffing effectively; litigation against BlackBerry; BlackBerry's dependence on its relationships with resellers and channel partners; acquisitions, divestitures and other business initiatives; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; network disruptions or other business interruptions; BlackBerry's ability to foster an ecosystem of third-party application developers; BlackBerry's products and services being dependent upon interoperability with rapidly changing systems provided by third parties; BlackBerry's ability to obtain rights to use third-party software and its use of open source software; failure to protect BlackBerry's intellectual property and to earn expected revenues from intellectual property rights; BlackBerry being found to have infringed on the intellectual property rights of others;  the substantial asset risk faced by BlackBerry, including the potential for charges related to its long-lived assets and goodwill; BlackBerry's indebtedness; tax provision changes, the adoption of new tax legislation or exposure to additional tax liabilities; the use and management of user data and personal information; government regulations applicable to BlackBerry's products and services, including products containing encryption capabilities; environmental, social and governance expectations and standards; the failure of BlackBerry's suppliers, subcontractors, channel partners and representatives to use acceptable ethical business practices or comply with applicable laws; regulations regarding health and safety, hazardous materials usage and conflict minerals; foreign operations, including fluctuations in foreign currencies; adverse economic, geopolitical and environmental conditions; the fluctuation of BlackBerry's quarterly revenue and operating results; the volatility of the market price of BlackBerry's common shares; and rising inflation.

These risk factors and others relating to BlackBerry are discussed in greater detail in BlackBerry's Annual Report on Form 10-K and the "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" section of BlackBerry's MD&A (copies of which filings may be obtained at www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov ). All of these factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on BlackBerry's forward-looking statements. Any statements that are forward-looking statements are intended to enable BlackBerry's shareholders to view the anticipated performance and prospects of BlackBerry from management's perspective at the time such statements are made, and they are subject to the risks that are inherent in all forward-looking statements, as described above, as well as difficulties in forecasting BlackBerry's financial results and performance for future periods, particularly over longer periods, given changes in technology and BlackBerry's business strategy, evolving industry standards, intense competition and short product life cycles that characterize the industries in which BlackBerry operates. Any forward-looking statements are made only as of today and the company has no intention and undertakes no obligation to update or revise any of them, except as required by law.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blackberry-provides-long-term-financial-targets-301550606.html

SOURCE BlackBerry Limited

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

BlackBerry and Magna Collaborate on Next-Generation Advanced Driver Assistance System Solutions for Global Automakers

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) and Magna International Inc. (TSX: MG; NYSE: MGA) have entered into a multi-year agreement to collaborate on various integrated Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) solutions.

BlackBerry Logo Black (PRNewsfoto/Blackberry Limited)

With OEMs launching vehicles with ever expanded feature sets, the global ADAS market is set for significant growth over the next decade.

As part of the agreement, BlackBerry will provide Magna with QNX software including the QNX Software Development Platform , QNX OS for Safety , QNX Platform for ADAS , as well as professional engineering services for system-level integration, performance optimization, and solution validation.

"Magna's ADAS expertise and unique ability to integrate system solutions into various vehicle applications gives us a competitive advantage," said Sharath Reddy , Senior Vice President Magna Electronics.  "Additionally, collaborating with companies like with BlackBerry helps us with speed to market."

"It's a great pleasure to work with another Canadian company – and global market leader in the automotive market. Our collaboration brings together both company's software and functional safety strengths as part of a platform that is already being delivered to multiple global OEMs," said John Wall , SVP and Co-Head, BlackBerry Technology Solutions. "With software now being a driving force in the automotive industry, delivering compelling solutions that are seamlessly integrated into a vehicle allows OEMs to differentiate themselves.  We are excited to be working with Magna, a fast-moving company on the cutting edge of ADAS, as the technologies undergo rapid adoption and expansion driven by a number of regulatory mandates that are on the horizon."

For more information on how BlackBerry QNX can help with building the safe and secure vehicles of tomorrow, please visit: BlackBerry.QNX.com .

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including 195M vehicles.  Based in Waterloo, Ontario , the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.  BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

BlackBerry. Intelligent Security. Everywhere.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

Trademarks, including but not limited to BLACKBERRY, EMBLEM Design and QNX are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, its subsidiaries and/or affiliates, used under license, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

ABOUT MAGNA

Magna is more than one of the world's largest suppliers in the automotive space. We are a mobility technology company with a global, entrepreneurial-minded team of 158,000 employees and an organizational structure designed to innovate like a startup. With 60+ years of expertise, and a systems approach to design, engineering and manufacturing that touches nearly every aspect of the vehicle, we are positioned to support advancing mobility in a transforming industry. Our global network includes 343 manufacturing operations and 91 product development, engineering and sales centers spanning 28 countries.

For further information about Magna, please visit www.magna.com or follow us on Twitter @MagnaInt.

Media Contact:

BlackBerry Media Relations
+1 (519) 597-7273
mediarelations@BlackBerry.com

Magna Media Relations
Tracy Fuerst , Vice President, Corporate Communications and PR
+1 (248) 761 7004
tracy.fuerst@magna.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blackberry-and-magna-collaborate-on-next-generation-advanced-driver-assistance-system-solutions-for-global-automakers-301549425.html

SOURCE BlackBerry Limited

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

AMD and Qualcomm Collaborate to Optimize FastConnect Connectivity Solutions for AMD Ryzen Processors

AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM), today announced a collaboration to optimize the Qualcomm® FastConnect™ connectivity system for AMD Ryzen™ processor-based computing platforms, starting with AMD Ryzen™ PRO 6000 Series processors and the Qualcomm® FastConnect™ 6900. With the FastConnect 6900 system, the latest AMD Ryzen processor-powered business laptops feature Wi-Fi® 6 and 6E connectivity, including advanced wireless capabilities enabled with Windows 11.

In collaboration with Microsoft, next-generation Windows 11 PCs, such as the Lenovo ThinkPad Z Series and HP EliteBook 805 Series , can harness the full potential of Windows 11 Wi-Fi Dual Station through Qualcomm® 4-Stream Dual Band Simultaneous. Multiple Wi-Fi bands outperform traditional single band connections for improved video conferencing experiences, reduced latency, and enhanced connection robustness. Leveraging the 6 GHz band, next-gen laptop users can take full advantage of its bandwidth and speed improvements without competing with any non-6E devices.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Apple Previews Innovative Accessibility Features Combining the Power of Hardware, Software, and Machine Learning

Software features coming later this year offer users with disabilities new tools for navigation, health, communication, and more

Apple® today previewed innovative software features that introduce new ways for users with disabilities to navigate, connect, and get the most out of Apple products. These powerful updates combine the company's latest technologies to deliver unique and customizable tools for users, and build on Apple's long-standing commitment to making products that work for everyone.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

BlackBerry Helps Drive Railway Improvements with Safety Certification

QNX OS for Safety 2.2 to be certified to industry's highest railway functional safety standard level

Today at the 61 st Annual RSSI C&S Exhibition BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) announced that its QNX® OS for Safety 2.2 will be certified to the highest Safety Integrity Level (SIL) 4, of the functional safety standard for the railway industry EN 50128 from the European Electrotechnical Committee for Standardization (CENELEC).

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×