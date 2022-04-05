Emerging TechnologyInvesting News

Apple to again host Swift Student Challenge Apple® today announced it will host its annual Worldwide Developers Conference in an online format from June 6 through 10, free for all developers to attend. Building on the success of the past two years of virtual events, WWDC22 will showcase the latest innovations in iOS, iPadOS®, macOS®, watchOS®, and tvOS®, while giving developers access to Apple engineers and ...

Apple to again host Swift Student Challenge

Apple® today announced it will host its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in an online format from June 6 through 10, free for all developers to attend. Building on the success of the past two years of virtual events, WWDC22 will showcase the latest innovations in iOS, iPadOS®, macOS®, watchOS®, and tvOS®, while giving developers access to Apple engineers and technologies to learn how to create groundbreaking apps and interactive experiences.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220405005555/en/

Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference returns in its all-online format. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference returns in its all-online format. (Graphic: Business Wire)

"At its heart, WWDC has always been a forum to create connection and build community," said Susan Prescott, Apple's vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations and Enterprise and Education Marketing. "In that spirit, WWDC22 invites developers from around the world to come together to explore how to bring their best ideas to life and push the envelope of what's possible. We love connecting with our developers, and we hope all of our participants come away feeling energized by their experience."

Now more than ever, Apple products are part of users' daily lives, helping them to learn, create, and connect. At WWDC22, Apple's growing global community of more than 30 million developers will gain insight and access to the technologies and tools to bring their visions into reality. In addition to the announcements shared from the keynote and State of the Union presentations, this year's program will also include more information sessions, more cutting-edge learning labs, more digital lounges to engage with attendees, and more localized content to make WWDC22 a truly global event.

In addition to the online conference, Apple will host a special day for developers and students at Apple Park on June 6 to watch the keynote and State of the Union videos together, along with the online community. Space will be limited, and details about how to apply to attend will be provided on the Apple Developer site and app soon.

For the third year, Apple will also support students who love to code with the Swift® Student Challenge. Swift Playgrounds® is a revolutionary app for iPad® and Mac® that makes learning the Swift programming language interactive and fun. For this year's challenge, students from around the world are invited to create a Swift Playgrounds app project on a topic of their choice, and they can submit their work through April 25. For more information, visit the Swift Student Challenge website .

Apple is proud to support and nurture the next generation of developers through its annual WWDC student program. Over the past three decades, many thousands of students have sharpened their skills and connected with other coders of all ages. They have gone on to nurture long and successful careers in technology, found venture-backed startups, and create nonprofits focused on using technology to build a better future.

Apple revolutionized personal technology with the introduction of the Macintosh in 1984. Today, Apple leads the world in innovation with iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and Apple TV. Apple's five software platforms — iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS — provide seamless experiences across all Apple devices and empower people with breakthrough services including the App Store, Apple Music, Apple Pay, and iCloud. Apple's more than 100,000 employees are dedicated to making the best products on earth, and to leaving the world better than we found it.

NOTE TO EDITORS: For additional information visit Apple Newsroom ( www.apple.com/newsroom ), or call Apple's Media Helpline at (408) 974-2042.

© 2022 Apple Inc. All rights reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, tvOS, Swift, Swift Playgrounds, iPad, and Mac are trademarks of Apple. Other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Press Contacts:

Katrina Tran
Apple
katrina_tran@apple.com

Katie Clark Alsadder
Apple
kclarkalsadder@apple.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

AppleAAPLMobile Investing
AAPL
asia pacific wearable medical device

Wellteq Digital Health Inc. Acquires Perpetual License for Digital Sleep Tech IP

  • WellteQ Digital Health Inc. (CSE: WTEQ, OTCQB: WTEQF) increases its investment into sleep solution capabilities, as one of its four behavioural levers of health coaching.
  • Wellteq has signed a perpetual license agreement for sleep chronotype assessments and education content from one of Asia Pacific's leading sleep technology companies.
  • Wellteq intends to promptly integrate newly licensed sleep assets into the existing corporate health solution and accelerate development of clinical sleep solutions.
  • Initial transaction terms have been adjusted downward from AU$600,000 to CA$70,000 to reflect the unrestricted perpetual license versus an acquisition.
  • This license accelerates Wellteq's sleep assessment and coaching capabilities by an estimated 12 months.
  • Sleep market revenues are accelerating and projected to reach US$137.16 billion by 2026 which would exceed the current market for corporate wellness by 100%.

WellteQ Digital Health Inc. (CSE:WTEQ) (OTCBB:WTEQF) , (the "Company" or Wellteq"), which supplies digital health and wellness solutions to customers in 12 languages across 30 countries is pleased to announce, that further to the Company's News Release of June 8 th 2021, Wellteq has completed the execution of a perpetual license agreement for sleep chronotype assessments and educational content from with one of Asia Pacific's leading sleep technology providers. Under the perpetual license, Wellteq has unrestricted usage rights in relation to the assets of the license.

Wellteq focuses on coaching its subscribers within the four levers of behavioural health activity, nutrition, mindset, and sleep. The Company recognises the existing importance of sleep within established occupational Health and Safety divisions of industries where fatigue-related accidents can cause serious injury, fatality, and significant direct and liability costs. Industries such as aviation, logistics, mining, construction, and oil and gas have had dedicated divisions to combat this risk for decades. Wearables such as Apple Watch (NASDAQ: AAPL), Fitbit (NASDAQ: GOOG) and Garmin (NASDAQ: GRMN) and data driven health providers such as Wellteq are rapidly advancing solution capabilities for these traditional enterprise customers and for a new generation of customers in the insurance and healthcare sectors.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

New to the Investing News Network

New to the Investing News Network – August 2021

Keep reading...Show less
CSE:NERD

Nerds On Site Featured in CSE Issuer Stories

Nerds On Site (CSE:NERD) Director Eugene Konaryev was featured in an interview with CSE Issuer Stories where he talked about the company and its expansion into the US. Nerds On Site is a mobile IT solutions company that services the small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) marketplace. The company has a large team of technology specialists that diagnose problems and offer ongoing managed solutions on-site or over the phone. The company services a large number of Canadian Tire (TSX:CTC.A) locations across Canada and has been named an Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) mobility partner.

“What the company does is mobile IT services to small and medium-sized business,” said Konaryev. “We still have a small portion of residential customers, but what we really do is enable SMEs to enjoy high-quality IT service and support without the need for high-priced contracts.”

Keep reading...Show less
Cobalt Investing

Cruz Cobalt Corp. Significantly Increases Landholdings in the Ontario Cobalt Camp

Cruz Cobalt Corp. (TSXV:CUZ) is pleased to announce that the company has strategically increased its landholdings around the town of Cobalt, Ontario. 305 new claim units (cells) were added. Cruz is one of the largest landholders in the expanding Cobalt District of Ontario.

On February 14, 2018 Cruz increased its acreage in the Cobalt District of Ontario. That acreage is contiguous to Cruz’s “Lorraine Cobalt Prospect” which now consists of 10,556 contiguous acres bordering First Cobalt Corp. (FCC-TSX.v) in the direct vicinity of the town of Cobalt, Ontario.

Keep reading...Show less

The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of BFLY, MP and FB

The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff

Butterfly Network, Inc. f/k/a Longview Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BFLY)
This lawsuit is one behalf of: (a) all persons or entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Butterfly securities between February 16, 2021 and November 15, 2021, both dates inclusive and/or (b) all holders of Butterfly common stock as of the record date for the special meeting of shareholders held on February 12, 2021 to consider approval of the merger between Longview Acquisition Corp. and Butterfly.
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 18, 2022

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE IA via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Meta to Announce First Quarter 2022 Results

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) announced today that the company's first quarter 2022 financial results will be released after market close on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 .

(PRNewsfoto/Meta)

Meta will host a conference call to discuss its results at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET the same day. The live webcast of the call can be accessed at the Meta Investor Relations website at investor.fb.com , along with the company's earnings press release, financial tables, and slide presentation.

Following the call, a replay will be available at the same website. A telephonic replay will be available for one week following the conference call at 416.626.4100 or 800.558.5253, Conference ID: 22016731. Transcripts of conference calls with publishing equity research analysts held on April 27, 2022 will also be posted to the investor.fb.com website.

Disclosure Information
Meta uses the investor.fb.com and about.fb.com/news/ websites as well as Mark Zuckerberg's Facebook Page ( facebook.com/zuck ) and Instagram account ( instagram.com/zuck ) as means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About Meta
Meta builds technologies that help people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. When Facebook launched in 2004, it changed the way people connect. Apps like Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp further empowered billions around the world. Now, Meta is moving beyond 2D screens toward immersive experiences like augmented and virtual reality to help build the next evolution in social technology.

Contacts
Investors:
Deborah Crawford
investor@fb.com / investor.fb.com

Press:
Ryan Moore
press@fb.com / about.fb.com/news/

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/meta-to-announce-first-quarter-2022-results-301516991.html

SOURCE Meta

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: BFLY AFRM FB: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of certain shareholders in the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. There will be no obligation or cost to you

Butterfly Network, Inc. f/k/a Longview Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BFLY)

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE IA via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

CLASS ACTION UPDATE for FB, VLTA and LCID: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you

FB Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/meta-platforms-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=25529&wire=1
VLTA Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/volta-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=25529&wire=1
LCID Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/lucid-group-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=25529&wire=1

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE IA via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of CRNC, FB and LCID

The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. There is no cost to participate in the suit. If you suffered a loss, you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff

Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNC)
Class Period: February 8, 2021 - February 4, 2022
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 26, 2022

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE IA via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Qualcomm Completes Acquisition of Arriver Business from SSW Partners

Augmenting and Accelerating Qualcomm Technologies ADAS Offering

Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) today announced it has completed its acquisition of Arriver™ from SSW Partners, enhancing Qualcomm Technologies ability to deliver open, fully integrated, and competitive Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) solutions to automakers and Tier-1 suppliers at scale.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×