Apple reports fourth quarter results

September quarter records for total company revenue, iPhone revenue and EPS

Services revenue reaches new all-time high

Apple® today announced financial results for its fiscal 2025 fourth quarter ended September 27, 2025. The Company posted quarterly revenue of $102.5 billion, up 8 percent year over year. Diluted earnings per share was $1.85, up 13 percent year over year on an adjusted basis. 1

"Today, Apple is very proud to report a September quarter revenue record of $102.5 billion, including a September quarter revenue record for iPhone and an all-time revenue record for Services," said Tim Cook, Apple's CEO. "In September, we were thrilled to launch our best iPhone lineup ever, including iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max, and iPhone Air. In addition, we launched the fantastic AirPods Pro 3 and the all-new Apple Watch lineup. When combined with the recently announced MacBook Pro and iPad Pro with the powerhouse M5 chip, we are excited to be sharing our most extraordinary lineup of products as we head into the holiday season."

"Our September quarter results capped off a record fiscal year, with revenue reaching $416 billion, as well as double-digit EPS growth," said Kevan Parekh, Apple's CFO. "And thanks to our very high levels of customer satisfaction and loyalty, our installed base of active devices also reached a new all-time high across all product categories and geographic segments."

Apple's board of directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.26 per share of the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable on November 13, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 10, 2025.

Apple will provide live streaming of its Q4 2025 financial results conference call beginning at 2:00 p.m. PT on October 30, 2025, at apple.com/investor/earnings-call . The webcast will be available for replay for approximately two weeks thereafter.

_____________

1 Non-GAAP measure excluding the one-time income tax charge recognized during the fourth quarter of 2024 related to the impact of the reversal of the European General Court's State Aid decision. See the section titled "Reconciliation of 2024 Non-GAAP to GAAP Results of Operations" at the end of the accompanying financial statements.

Apple periodically provides information for investors on its corporate website, apple.com , and its investor relations website, investor.apple.com . This includes press releases and other information about financial performance, reports filed or furnished with the SEC, information on corporate governance, and details related to its annual meeting of shareholders.

This press release contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include without limitation those about payment of the Company's quarterly dividend and future business plans. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties include without limitation: effects of global and regional economic conditions, including as a result of government policies, trade and other international disputes, geopolitical tensions, conflict, terrorism, natural disasters, and public health issues; risks relating to the design, manufacture, introduction, and transition of products and services in highly competitive and rapidly changing markets, including from reliance on third parties for components, technology, manufacturing, applications, services, support, and content; risks relating to information technology system failures, network disruptions, and failure to protect, loss of, or unauthorized access to, or release of, data; and effects of unfavorable legal proceedings, government investigations, and complex and changing laws and regulations. More information on these risks and other potential factors that could affect the Company's business, reputation, results of operations, financial condition, and stock price is included in the Company's filings with the SEC, including in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Company's most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and subsequent filings. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made.

Apple revolutionized personal technology with the introduction of the Macintosh in 1984. Today, Apple leads the world in innovation with iPhone, iPad, Mac, AirPods, Apple Watch, and Apple Vision Pro. Apple's six software platforms — iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, visionOS, and tvOS — provide seamless experiences across all Apple devices and empower people with breakthrough services including the App Store, Apple Music, Apple Pay, iCloud, and Apple TV. Apple's more than 150,000 employees are dedicated to making the best products on earth and to leaving the world better than we found it.

Apple Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)

(In millions, except number of shares, which are reflected in thousands, and per-share amounts)

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

September 27,
2025

September 28,
2024

September 27,
2025

September 28,
2024

Net sales:

Products

$

73,716

$

69,958

$

307,003

$

294,866

Services

28,750

24,972

109,158

96,169

Total net sales (1)

102,466

94,930

416,161

391,035

Cost of sales:

Products

47,019

44,566

194,116

185,233

Services

7,106

6,485

26,844

25,119

Total cost of sales

54,125

51,051

220,960

210,352

Gross margin

48,341

43,879

195,201

180,683

Operating expenses:

Research and development

8,866

7,765

34,550

31,370

Selling, general and administrative

7,048

6,523

27,601

26,097

Total operating expenses

15,914

14,288

62,151

57,467

Operating income

32,427

29,591

133,050

123,216

Other income/(expense), net

377

19

(321

)

269

Income before provision for income taxes

32,804

29,610

132,729

123,485

Provision for income taxes

5,338

14,874

20,719

29,749

Net income

$

27,466

$

14,736

$

112,010

$

93,736

Earnings per share:

Basic

$

1.85

$

0.97

$

7.49

$

6.11

Diluted

$

1.85

$

0.97

$

7.46

$

6.08

Shares used in computing earnings per share:

Basic

14,815,307

15,171,990

14,948,500

15,343,783

Diluted

14,863,609

15,242,853

15,004,697

15,408,095

(1) Net sales by reportable segment:

Americas

$

44,192

$

41,664

$

178,353

$

167,045

Europe

28,703

24,924

111,032

101,328

Greater China

14,493

15,033

64,377

66,952

Japan

6,636

5,926

28,703

25,052

Rest of Asia Pacific

8,442

7,383

33,696

30,658

Total net sales

$

102,466

$

94,930

$

416,161

$

391,035

(1) Net sales by category:

iPhone

$

49,025

$

46,222

$

209,586

$

201,183

Mac

8,726

7,744

33,708

29,984

iPad

6,952

6,950

28,023

26,694

Wearables, Home and Accessories

9,013

9,042

35,686

37,005

Services

28,750

24,972

109,158

96,169

Total net sales

$

102,466

$

94,930

$

416,161

$

391,035

Apple Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

(In millions, except number of shares, which are reflected in thousands, and par value)

September 27,
2025

September 28,
2024

ASSETS:

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

35,934

$

29,943

Marketable securities

18,763

35,228

Accounts receivable, net

39,777

33,410

Vendor non-trade receivables

33,180

32,833

Inventories

5,718

7,286

Other current assets

14,585

14,287

Total current assets

147,957

152,987

Non-current assets:

Marketable securities

77,723

91,479

Property, plant and equipment, net

49,834

45,680

Other non-current assets

83,727

74,834

Total non-current assets

211,284

211,993

Total assets

$

359,241

$

364,980

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

$

69,860

$

68,960

Other current liabilities

66,387

78,304

Deferred revenue

9,055

8,249

Commercial paper

7,979

9,967

Term debt

12,350

10,912

Total current liabilities

165,631

176,392

Non-current liabilities:

Term debt

78,328

85,750

Other non-current liabilities

41,549

45,888

Total non-current liabilities

119,877

131,638

Total liabilities

285,508

308,030

Commitments and contingencies

Shareholders' equity:

Common stock and additional paid-in capital, $0.00001 par value: 50,400,000 shares authorized; 14,773,260 and 15,116,786 shares issued and outstanding, respectively

93,568

83,276

Accumulated deficit

(14,264

)

(19,154

)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(5,571

)

(7,172

)

Total shareholders' equity

73,733

56,950

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

359,241

$

364,980

Apple Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)

(In millions)

Twelve Months Ended

September 27,
2025

September 28,
2024

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents, beginning balances

$

29,943

$

30,737

Operating activities:

Net income

112,010

93,736

Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash generated by operating activities:

Depreciation and amortization

11,698

11,445

Share-based compensation expense

12,863

11,688

Other

(89

)

(2,266

)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

Accounts receivable, net

(6,682

)

(3,788

)

Vendor non-trade receivables

(347

)

(1,356

)

Inventories

1,400

(1,046

)

Other current and non-current assets

(9,197

)

(11,731

)

Accounts payable

902

6,020

Other current and non-current liabilities

(11,076

)

15,552

Cash generated by operating activities

111,482

118,254

Investing activities:

Purchases of marketable securities

(24,407

)

(48,656

)

Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities

40,907

51,211

Proceeds from sales of marketable securities

12,890

11,135

Payments for acquisition of property, plant and equipment

(12,715

)

(9,447

)

Other

(1,480

)

(1,308

)

Cash generated by investing activities

15,195

2,935

Financing activities:

Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards

(5,960

)

(5,441

)

Payments for dividends and dividend equivalents

(15,421

)

(15,234

)

Repurchases of common stock

(90,711

)

(94,949

)

Proceeds from issuance of term debt, net

4,481

Repayments of term debt

(10,932

)

(9,958

)

Proceeds from/(Repayments of) commercial paper, net

(2,032

)

3,960

Other

(111

)

(361

)

Cash used in financing activities

(120,686

)

(121,983

)

Increase/(Decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents

5,991

(794

)

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents, ending balances

$

35,934

$

29,943

Supplemental cash flow disclosure:

Cash paid for income taxes, net

$

43,369

$

26,102

Apple Inc.

RECONCILIATION OF 2024 NON-GAAP TO GAAP RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)

(In millions, except number of shares, which are reflected in thousands, and per-share amounts)

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

September 28, 2024

September 28, 2024

As Reported
(GAAP)

Non-GAAP
Adjustments

(a)

As Adjusted
(Non-GAAP)

As Reported
(GAAP)

Non-GAAP
Adjustments

(a)

As Adjusted
(Non-GAAP)

Income before provision for income taxes

$

29,610

$

$

29,610

$

123,485

$

$

123,485

Provision for income taxes

14,874

(10,246

)

(b)

4,628

29,749

(10,246

)

(b)

19,503

Net income

$

14,736

$

10,246

(b)

$

24,982

$

93,736

$

10,246

(b)

$

103,982

Diluted earnings per share

$

0.97

$

0.67

(c)

$

1.64

$

6.08

$

0.67

(c)

$

6.75

Shares used in computing diluted earnings per share

15,242,853

15,242,853

15,408,095

15,408,095

(a)

These adjustments reconcile certain of the Company's GAAP results of operations to its non-GAAP results of operations. The Company believes that the presentation of results excluding the impact of the reversal of the European General Court's State Aid decision provides meaningful supplemental information to both management and investors that is indicative of the Company's core operating results and facilitates comparison of operating results across reporting periods. The Company uses these non-GAAP measures when evaluating its financial results as well as for internal planning and forecasting purposes. These non-GAAP measures should not be viewed as a substitute for the Company's GAAP results.

(b)

Non-GAAP adjustments to provision for income taxes and net income to reflect the impact of the reversal of the European General Court's State Aid decision recognized during the fourth quarter of 2024. On September 10, 2024, the European Court of Justice announced that it had set aside the 2020 judgment of the European General Court and confirmed the European Commission's 2016 State Aid decision. As a result, during the fourth quarter of 2024 the Company recorded a one-time income tax charge of $10.2 billion, net, which represented $15.8 billion payable to Ireland via release of restricted funds held in escrow, partially offset by a U.S. foreign tax credit of $4.8 billion and a decrease in unrecognized tax benefits of $823 million. For additional information, refer to Note 7, "Income Taxes" of the Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements in Part II, Item 8 of the Company's fiscal 2024 Annual Report on Form 10-K.

(c)

Represents the per-share impact of the non-GAAP adjustments to net income.

Press Contact:
Josh Rosenstock
Apple
jrosenstock@apple.com
(408) 862-1142

Investor Relations Contact:
Suhasini Chandramouli
Apple
suhasini@apple.com
(408) 974-3123

