Apple reports fourth quarter results

September quarter records for total company revenue, iPhone revenue and EPS
Services revenue reaches new all-time high
Apple® today announced financial results for its fiscal 2025 fourth quarter ended September 27, 2025. The Company posted quarterly revenue of $102.5 billion, up 8 percent year over year. Diluted earnings per share was $1.85, up 13 percent year over year on an adjusted basis. 1
"Today, Apple is very proud to report a September quarter revenue record of $102.5 billion, including a September quarter revenue record for iPhone and an all-time revenue record for Services," said Tim Cook, Apple's CEO. "In September, we were thrilled to launch our best iPhone lineup ever, including iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max, and iPhone Air. In addition, we launched the fantastic AirPods Pro 3 and the all-new Apple Watch lineup. When combined with the recently announced MacBook Pro and iPad Pro with the powerhouse M5 chip, we are excited to be sharing our most extraordinary lineup of products as we head into the holiday season."
"Our September quarter results capped off a record fiscal year, with revenue reaching $416 billion, as well as double-digit EPS growth," said Kevan Parekh, Apple's CFO. "And thanks to our very high levels of customer satisfaction and loyalty, our installed base of active devices also reached a new all-time high across all product categories and geographic segments."
Apple's board of directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.26 per share of the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable on November 13, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 10, 2025.
Apple will provide live streaming of its Q4 2025 financial results conference call beginning at 2:00 p.m. PT on October 30, 2025, at apple.com/investor/earnings-call . The webcast will be available for replay for approximately two weeks thereafter.
1 Non-GAAP measure excluding the one-time income tax charge recognized during the fourth quarter of 2024 related to the impact of the reversal of the European General Court's State Aid decision. See the section titled "Reconciliation of 2024 Non-GAAP to GAAP Results of Operations" at the end of the accompanying financial statements.
Apple Inc.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)
(In millions, except number of shares, which are reflected in thousands, and per-share amounts)
Three Months Ended
|
Twelve Months Ended
September 27,
September 28,
September 27,
Net sales:
Products
73,716
69,958
307,003
294,866
Services
28,750
24,972
109,158
Total net sales (1)
102,466
94,930
416,161
Cost of sales:
Products
47,019
44,566
194,116
Services
7,106
6,485
26,844
Total cost of sales
54,125
51,051
220,960
Gross margin
48,341
43,879
195,201
Operating expenses:
Research and development
8,866
7,765
34,550
Selling, general and administrative
7,048
6,523
27,601
Total operating expenses
15,914
14,288
62,151
Operating income
32,427
29,591
133,050
Other income/(expense), net
377
19
(321
Income before provision for income taxes
32,804
29,610
132,729
Provision for income taxes
5,338
14,874
20,719
Net income
27,466
|
$
112,010
93,736
Earnings per share:
Basic
1.85
|
$
7.49
6.11
Diluted
1.85
|
$
7.46
6.08
Basic
14,815,307
15,171,990
14,948,500
Diluted
14,863,609
15,242,853
15,004,697
(1) Net sales by reportable segment:
Americas
44,192
|
$
178,353
167,045
Europe
28,703
24,924
111,032
Greater China
14,493
15,033
64,377
Japan
6,636
5,926
28,703
Rest of Asia Pacific
8,442
7,383
33,696
Total net sales
102,466
|
$
416,161
391,035
(1) Net sales by category:
iPhone
49,025
|
$
209,586
201,183
Mac
8,726
7,744
33,708
iPad
6,952
6,950
28,023
Wearables, Home and Accessories
9,013
9,042
35,686
Services
28,750
24,972
109,158
Total net sales
102,466
|
$
416,161
391,035
Apple Inc.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)
(In millions, except number of shares, which are reflected in thousands, and par value)
ASSETS:
Cash and cash equivalents
35,934
29,943
Marketable securities
18,763
|
|
39,777
|
|
33,180
|
|
5,718
|
|
14,585
|
|
147,957
|
Marketable securities
77,723
|
|
49,834
|
|
83,727
|
|
211,284
|
|
359,241
364,980
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:
Accounts payable
69,860
68,960
Other current liabilities
66,387
|
|
9,055
|
|
7,979
|
|
12,350
|
|
165,631
|
Term debt
78,328
|
|
41,549
|
|
119,877
|
|
285,508
|
|
Common stock and additional paid-in capital, $0.00001 par value: 50,400,000 shares authorized; 14,773,260 and 15,116,786 shares issued and outstanding, respectively
93,568
|
|
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
Total shareholders' equity
73,733
|
|
359,241
364,980
Apple Inc.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)
(In millions)
September 27,
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents, beginning balances
29,943
30,737
Operating activities:
Net income
112,010
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash generated by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
11,698
|
|
12,863
|
|
|
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
Vendor non-trade receivables
|
|
Inventories
1,400
|
Other current and non-current assets
|
|
Accounts payable
902
|
|
|
|
|
111,482
|
Investing activities:
Purchases of marketable securities
|
|
Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities
40,907
|
|
12,890
|
|
|
|
Other
|
|
Cash generated by investing activities
15,195
|
Financing activities:
Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards
|
|
Payments for dividends and dividend equivalents
|
|
Repurchases of common stock
|
|
Proceeds from issuance of term debt, net
4,481
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from/(Repayments of) commercial paper, net
|
|
|
|
|
Cash used in financing activities
|
|
Increase/(Decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents
5,991
|
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash and cash equivalents, ending balances
35,934
29,943
Supplemental cash flow disclosure:
Cash paid for income taxes, net
43,369
26,102
Apple Inc.
RECONCILIATION OF 2024 NON-GAAP TO GAAP RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)
(In millions, except number of shares, which are reflected in thousands, and per-share amounts)
|
September 28, 2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income before provision for income taxes
29,610
—
29,610
123,485
—
123,485
|
14,874
|
|
4,628
|
|
|
19,503
|
|
|
|
24,982
93,736
10,246
|
103,982
|
Diluted earnings per share
0.97
0.67
|
1.64
6.08
0.67
|
6.75
Shares used in computing diluted earnings per share
15,242,853
|
|
|
|
|
These adjustments reconcile certain of the Company's GAAP results of operations to its non-GAAP results of operations. The Company believes that the presentation of results excluding the impact of the reversal of the European General Court's State Aid decision provides meaningful supplemental information to both management and investors that is indicative of the Company's core operating results and facilitates comparison of operating results across reporting periods. The Company uses these non-GAAP measures when evaluating its financial results as well as for internal planning and forecasting purposes. These non-GAAP measures should not be viewed as a substitute for the Company's GAAP results.
|
Non-GAAP adjustments to provision for income taxes and net income to reflect the impact of the reversal of the European General Court's State Aid decision recognized during the fourth quarter of 2024. On September 10, 2024, the European Court of Justice announced that it had set aside the 2020 judgment of the European General Court and confirmed the European Commission's 2016 State Aid decision. As a result, during the fourth quarter of 2024 the Company recorded a one-time income tax charge of $10.2 billion, net, which represented $15.8 billion payable to Ireland via release of restricted funds held in escrow, partially offset by a U.S. foreign tax credit of $4.8 billion and a decrease in unrecognized tax benefits of $823 million. For additional information, refer to Note 7, "Income Taxes" of the Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements in Part II, Item 8 of the Company's fiscal 2024 Annual Report on Form 10-K.
|
Represents the per-share impact of the non-GAAP adjustments to net income.
