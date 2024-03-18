Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Apple Jing'an to welcome its first customers this Thursday, March 21, in Shanghai

The new Apple Store in Shanghai features Apple's best lineup of products ever, special Today at Apple sessions that celebrate local culture, and a team of more than 150 ready to offer excellent service to customers

Apple® today previewed Apple Jing'an, located near Jing'an Temple and Jing'an Park in Shanghai. The store is encircled by an exterior plaza that gives the community a gathering place for special events, as well as providing a one-of-a-kind shopping destination where customers can discover and buy Apple's unparalleled lineup of products and services.

"We're thrilled to open Apple Jing'an — a store that seamlessly blends the traditional with the modern and perfectly complements this historic neighborhood in Shanghai," said Deirdre O'Brien, Apple's senior vice president of Retail. "From our phenomenal iPhone lineup to the new 13- and 15- inch MacBook Air, Apple Jing'an brings all of our products and services together with an amazing team to create a truly magical shopping experience for our customers."

The Store and Team
Located next to the landmark Jing'an Temple, Apple Jing'an is a must-see destination in Shanghai. Approaching the store through a grove of maple trees that line the upper plaza, visitors are treated to a stunning view of the temple. As customers descend down the stairs, they pass by terracing, double-curved walls that extend forward in a circle to form amphitheater seating that will host Today at Apple® sessions specially created for Apple Jing'an to celebrate the community and its creators. Upon entering the expansive store from the lower level, customers are invited to explore the surrounding avenues and display tables with the latest iPhone® 15 lineup, the new 13- and 15- inch MacBook Air® with the powerful M3 chip, and Apple's first-ever carbon neutral products in its latest Apple Watch® lineup.

Once inside the store, visitors can travel between floors using the central feature staircase or through the stainless steel elevator. The Forum, featuring a large video wall in the center, serves as a space for learning and inspiration through free Today at Apple sessions. Meanwhile, the Boardroom offers a private setting where the store's Business Team can offer advice and training to entrepreneurs, developers, and customers of businesses large and small.

From the design of the store to the materials used to bring it to life, every element of Apple Jing'an is built with purpose. Reflecting Apple's long-standing commitment to the environment, the new store features a Padang Light stone wall that is sustainably and locally sourced within China, giving the store a seamless visual and material harmony.

The 150-person-strong team is ready to help customers shop for a new device, provide personalized setup and support, learn about switching to iOS, or find out about retail services like Apple Trade In or financing programs.

Ideally situated just steps away from public transport, the new store offers a dedicated Apple Pickup station to make it easier than ever for customers in Shanghai to order online and collect their devices in-store at a time that's convenient for them.

Special Sessions
Opening festivities include a special performance by the youngest members of the Shanghai Symphony Orchestra to share the future of classical music in-store for customers. Apple Jing'an will also offer a special six-week Today at Apple program that pays homage to the local community and its creatives with the series Let Diverse Creativity Bloom in Jing'an, showcasing Shanghai's next generation of creators and their multifaceted skills through the groundbreaking capabilities of iPhone.

Following opening weekend, the store will host its free, ongoing Today at Apple sessions that help users get set up, connected, and make the most out of their devices. The free Apple-led programming includes:

  • Photo Tour: Framing Architecture
  • Get Started: Mac®
  • Workshop: Photography on iPhone
  • Video Tour: Capturing Cinematic Shots

Apple in China
For more than 30 years, Apple has been innovating and delivering the best products and services for customers in China, and supports more than 5 million jobs through direct employment, its supply chain, and the iOS app economy. From the opening of our first stores, Apple Sanlitun, in 2008 and the Apple Store Online in 2010, Apple retail has constantly innovated to meet customers where they are, provide the best shopping experience both in stores and online, and deepen connections with local communities.

Today, Apple has 57 stores in Greater China, with thousands of team members delivering exceptional service and creating magical experiences for customers. Last year, Apple opened Apple MixC Shenzhen, the second store in the vibrant city, as well as Apple MixC Wenzhou, the first store in the coastal city. Apple Jing'an marks Apple's eighth store in Shanghai. In addition to shopping directly with Apple Retail, customers in China have even more places to discover and buy Apple products, get expert support, and more on the Apple Store online.

The team at Apple Jing'an will welcome its first customers on Thursday, March 21, at 7 p.m.

NOTE TO EDITORS: For additional information visit Apple Newsroom ( www.apple.com/newsroom ), or email Apple's Media Helpline at media.help@apple.com .

© 2024 Apple Inc. All rights reserved. Apple, the Apple logo, Today at Apple, iPhone, MacBook Air, Apple Watch and Mac are trademarks of Apple. Other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

BRIAN BUMBERY
Apple
bumbery@apple.com

PIA FONTES
Apple
pia_fontes@apple.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

