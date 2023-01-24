Los Andes Copper Announces C$10 Million Bought Deal Financing

Apple builds on privacy commitment by unveiling new education and awareness efforts on Data Privacy Day

In celebration of Data Privacy Day, Apple® today unveiled a new set of educational resources designed to help users take control of their data.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230124005418/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

As threats to the privacy and security of personal information are on the rise, a new Today at Apple® session will educate users on how they can safeguard their data. And to drive awareness about the importance of data privacy, Apple has also partnered with Apple TV+® Ted Lasso star Nick Mohammed in " A Day in the Life of an Average Person's Data ."

These education efforts build on Apple's long track record as a privacy leader, with innovations that give people more insight into how their data is used — and more tools to protect it. As a company that believes privacy is a fundamental human right, Apple designs features like App Tracking Transparency and Privacy Nutrition Labels, which put users in the driver's seat when it comes to their data.

Protecting Users' Privacy with Today at Apple

Beginning Saturday, January 28, a new Today at Apple session, "Taking Charge of Your Privacy on iPhone," will explore features including Mail Privacy Protection, Safety Check, Location Services, and passkeys. In this session, attendees will learn how they can customize each feature based on their individual privacy preferences.

Today at Apple offers free creative sessions to help customers get the most out of their Apple products. This new 30-minute session will be available at all Apple Store® locations around the world, and customers can now also sign up for Group Bookings and schedule a session for their group, organization, or class.

Anyone — regardless of experience level — can sign up for Today at Apple sessions at their local Apple Store by registering at apple.co/skills-privacy .

"We created Today at Apple to spark creativity and enable our customers to get the most out of their Apple products and features," said Tracey Hannelly, Apple's senior director of Retail Engagement and Marketing. "We're thrilled to offer this new Today at Apple session to help our customers learn more about our industry-leading privacy features as we celebrate Data Privacy Day."

Building in Privacy from the Ground Up

Privacy is built into all of Apple's products and services from the ground up, from the moment users open their devices to every time they use an app. Apple products and features include innovative privacy technologies designed to minimize how much user data anyone can access.

This is why Safari® throws trackers off the trail. It's why the Health app keeps user records under wraps, and why Siri® learns what the user needs rather than who they are. These are just some of the dozens of privacy features that Apple has built into the foundation of every product and every service it creates.

Apple believes that every user should have clear insights into how their data is used, and tools to decide when to share their data and who to share it with. The whimsical short film " A Day in the Life of an Average Person's Data " invites users to follow Apple TV+ Ted Lasso star Nick Mohammed through his average day, explaining how bad actors misuse data — and how Apple works to keep his personal information safe.

"At Apple, we're focused on designing devices, features, and services that keep users in control of their personal data," said Erik Neuenschwander, Apple's director of User Privacy. "Over the years we've integrated powerful privacy controls into our operating systems. This film and our new Today at Apple sessions will show users how they can take advantage of some of the features we offer, and understand how privacy is at the center of everything we do."

This commitment to transparency and control — and to privacy-protecting innovations across its technology — gives Apple users more choice and more control over their personal information. On Data Privacy Day and every day, teams across Apple are pushing this work forward. Learn more about Apple's privacy features by visiting apple.com/privacy .

Apple revolutionized personal technology with the introduction of the Macintosh in 1984. Today, Apple leads the world in innovation with iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and Apple TV. Apple's five software platforms — iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS — provide seamless experiences across all Apple devices and empower people with breakthrough services including the App Store, Apple Music, Apple Pay, and iCloud. Apple's more than 100,000 employees are dedicated to making the best products on earth, and to leaving the world better than we found it.

NOTE TO EDITORS: For additional information visit Apple Newsroom ( www.apple.com/newsroom ), or call Apple's Media Helpline at (408) 974-2042.

© 2023 Apple Inc. All rights reserved.

Press Contacts:

Trevor Kincaid
Apple
t_kincaid@apple.com
(202) 281-6403

Shane Bauer
shane.bauer@apple.com
(512) 966-7192

Wellteq Digital Health Inc. Acquires Perpetual License for Digital Sleep Tech IP

  • WellteQ Digital Health Inc. (CSE: WTEQ, OTCQB: WTEQF) increases its investment into sleep solution capabilities, as one of its four behavioural levers of health coaching.
  • Wellteq has signed a perpetual license agreement for sleep chronotype assessments and education content from one of Asia Pacific's leading sleep technology companies.
  • Wellteq intends to promptly integrate newly licensed sleep assets into the existing corporate health solution and accelerate development of clinical sleep solutions.
  • Initial transaction terms have been adjusted downward from AU$600,000 to CA$70,000 to reflect the unrestricted perpetual license versus an acquisition.
  • This license accelerates Wellteq's sleep assessment and coaching capabilities by an estimated 12 months.
  • Sleep market revenues are accelerating and projected to reach US$137.16 billion by 2026 which would exceed the current market for corporate wellness by 100%.

WellteQ Digital Health Inc. (CSE:WTEQ) (OTCBB:WTEQF) , (the "Company" or Wellteq"), which supplies digital health and wellness solutions to customers in 12 languages across 30 countries is pleased to announce, that further to the Company's News Release of June 8 th 2021, Wellteq has completed the execution of a perpetual license agreement for sleep chronotype assessments and educational content from with one of Asia Pacific's leading sleep technology providers. Under the perpetual license, Wellteq has unrestricted usage rights in relation to the assets of the license.

Wellteq focuses on coaching its subscribers within the four levers of behavioural health activity, nutrition, mindset, and sleep. The Company recognises the existing importance of sleep within established occupational Health and Safety divisions of industries where fatigue-related accidents can cause serious injury, fatality, and significant direct and liability costs. Industries such as aviation, logistics, mining, construction, and oil and gas have had dedicated divisions to combat this risk for decades. Wearables such as Apple Watch (NASDAQ: AAPL), Fitbit (NASDAQ: GOOG) and Garmin (NASDAQ: GRMN) and data driven health providers such as Wellteq are rapidly advancing solution capabilities for these traditional enterprise customers and for a new generation of customers in the insurance and healthcare sectors.

Nerds On Site Featured in CSE Issuer Stories

Nerds On Site (CSE:NERD) Director Eugene Konaryev was featured in an interview with CSE Issuer Stories where he talked about the company and its expansion into the US. Nerds On Site is a mobile IT solutions company that services the small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) marketplace. The company has a large team of technology specialists that diagnose problems and offer ongoing managed solutions on-site or over the phone. The company services a large number of Canadian Tire (TSX:CTC.A) locations across Canada and has been named an Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) mobility partner.

“What the company does is mobile IT services to small and medium-sized business,” said Konaryev. “We still have a small portion of residential customers, but what we really do is enable SMEs to enjoy high-quality IT service and support without the need for high-priced contracts.”

Cruz Cobalt Corp. Significantly Increases Landholdings in the Ontario Cobalt Camp

Cruz Cobalt Corp. (TSXV:CUZ) is pleased to announce that the company has strategically increased its landholdings around the town of Cobalt, Ontario. 305 new claim units (cells) were added. Cruz is one of the largest landholders in the expanding Cobalt District of Ontario.

On February 14, 2018 Cruz increased its acreage in the Cobalt District of Ontario. That acreage is contiguous to Cruz’s “Lorraine Cobalt Prospect” which now consists of 10,556 contiguous acres bordering First Cobalt Corp. (FCC-TSX.v) in the direct vicinity of the town of Cobalt, Ontario.

BlackBerry Announces First OpenChain Security Assurance Specification Conformance in the Americas

New Certification Strengthens BlackBerry's Software Supply Chain and Provides Customers Another Layer of Security

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX : BB) today announced it is the first business in the Americas to gain the OpenChain Security Assurance Specification a best-in-class validation of the company's ability to manage open-source vulnerabilities and risks as part of its software supply chain, with a view to providing a higher level of security assurance for customers.

Qualcomm Schedules First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) today announced that it will publish the Company's financial results for its first quarter fiscal 2023 on Thursday, February 2, 2023 after the close of the market on the Company's Investor Relations website, at https:investor.qualcomm.comfinancial-information . The earnings release will also be furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on a Form 8-K, which will be available on the SEC website at http:www.sec.gov .

Qualcomm will host a conference call to discuss its first quarter fiscal 2023 results which will be broadcast live on February 2, 2023 , beginning at 1:45 p.m. Pacific Time (PT) at https://investor.qualcomm.com/news-events/events . An audio replay will be available at https://investor.qualcomm.com/news-events/events and via telephone following the live call for 30 days thereafter. To listen to the replay via telephone, U.S. callers may dial (877) 660-6853 and international callers may dial (201) 612-7415. Callers should use reservation number 13735295.

Qualcomm Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

- Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) today announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.75 per common share, payable on March 23, 2023 to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 2, 2023 .

About Qualcomm
Qualcomm is the world's leading wireless technology innovator and the driving force behind the development, launch, and expansion of 5G.  When we connected the phone to the internet, the mobile revolution was born.  Today, our foundational technologies enable the mobile ecosystem and are found in every 3G, 4G and 5G smartphone.  We bring the benefits of mobile to new industries, including automotive, the internet of things, and computing, and are leading the way to a world where everything and everyone can communicate and interact seamlessly.

Apple introduces the new HomePod with breakthrough sound and intelligence

Delivering incredible audio quality, enhanced Siri capabilities, and a safe and secure smart home experience

Apple® today announced HomePod® (2nd generation), a powerful smart speaker that delivers next-level acoustics in a gorgeous, iconic design. Packed with Apple innovations and Siri® intelligence, HomePod offers advanced computational audio for a groundbreaking listening experience, including support for immersive Spatial Audio tracks. With convenient new ways to manage everyday tasks and control the smart home, users can now create smart home automations using Siri, get notified when a smoke or carbon monoxide alarm is detected in their home, and check temperature and humidity in a room — all hands-free.

