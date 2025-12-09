Appia Announces Drilling Updates on ULTRA HARD ROCK Target and Auger Drilling on ULTRA IAC Target in Goias, Brazil

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API,OTC:APAAF) (OTCQB: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (MUN: A0I0) (BER: A0I0) (the "Company" or "Appia") is pleased to announce that Ultra Rare Earth Inc. ("Ultra") is continuing with the diamond drill program, announced by Appia in its press release dated October 22, 2025, on the High Grade Zone on the project formerly known as the PCH Project. Ultra acquired a 50% interest in the PCH Project on October 31, 2025 (see Press Release dated November 3, 2025). Ultra is now the Operator of the PCH project. The High-Grade Zone has been renamed the ULTRA HARD ROCK carbonatite Target. The diamond drilling program under the supervision of Ultra continues to intercept carbonatitic breccia from surface to the end of hole. Ultra is continuing with the auger drilling commenced by Appia in August on the Taygeta, Merope and Gaia targets, which have been renamed the ULTRA IAC target and comprise the Taygeta, Merope and Gaia sectors respectively, confirming expansion in the area of the Ionic Adsorption Clay (IAC) Rare Earth Elements (REE). Appia holds a 25% interest in the ULTRA Hardrock and ULTRA IAC Projects, which is 42,932.24 ha. in size and located within the state of Goiás in Brazil.

Highlights

  • ULTRA HARD ROCK - 7,000 metres drilling campaign underway with three diamond drill rigs.
  • ULTRA HARD ROCK - 7 new drillholes already completed (1,513.5 metres) intercepting the carbonatite on all their extensions.
  • ULTRA HARD ROCK - Carbonatite intrusion remains open in all directions.
  • ULTRA HARD ROCK - The drillholes of this campaign are an extension of the three drillholes PCH-DDH-002, PCH-DDH-003, PCH-DDH-004 executed in 2024 that intercepted 150m @ 1.34% TREO, 0.13% Nb2O5 from surface; 147m @ 2.00% TREO, 0.23% Nb2O5 from surface; 153m @ 1.32% TREO, 0.20% Nb2O5 from surface respectively (see Press Release dated March 10th 2025).
  • ULTRA HARD ROCK - Carbonatite was intercepted at 300 metres true vertical depth and remains open at depth.
  • ULTRA IAC - 244 auger drillholes completed.

Tom Drivas, CEO & Director of Appia, commented: "The drill core results from the first three diamond drill holes of the October 2025 drill program were visually very similar to the results from the 2024 drill campaign; prompting Ultra to mobilize two additional drill rigs to site to expedite the drilling of an additional 20 holes (6,000 m) to complete the expanded drilling program by mid-to-January 2026."

The new drillholes are planned to reach up to 300 metres with the main goal being to delineate the dimensions of the carbonatitic intrusion and confirm the continuity of the grades already identified in the previous program. All the new drillholes on the ULTRA Hard rock carbonatite Target intercepted only carbonatitic breccial similar to the ones already tested (Figure 1). Assay results are pending, and initial results are expected by the end of the year.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5416/277431_5b314cc934a28b25_001.jpg

Figure 1- Location of all drillholes completed to date on the Carbonatite.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5416/277431_5b314cc934a28b25_001full.jpg

Auger drilling on the IAC zones is progressing well with results on the Gaia sector showing similar grades and desorption characteristics to those found on the Merope and Taygeta sectors (Table 1). The auger drilling is now expanding the Taygeta sector and will be followed by auger drilling on the Merope sector (Figure 2). Assay results from the latest auger drilling on the Taygeta sector are pending.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5416/277431_5b314cc934a28b25_003.jpg

Table 1 - Average grades found on each sector of the ULTRA IAC target. Please refer to Press Release dated January 22, 2025 regarding the results for the Taygeta and the Merope Zones.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5416/277431_5b314cc934a28b25_003full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5416/277431_5b314cc934a28b25_005.jpg

Figure 2 - Location of all auger drillholes over Ultra IAC Target completed to date.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5416/277431_5b314cc934a28b25_005full.jpg

The technical content in this news release was reviewed and approved by Mr. Don Hains, P.Geo. Independent Consulting Geologist, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp.

Appia is a publicly traded Canadian company in the rare earth element and uranium sectors. The Company holds a 25% interest in the Ultra Hardrock and Ultra IAC Projects, which is 42,932.24 ha. in size and located within the state of Goiás in Brazil.

The Company is also focusing on delineating high-grade critical rare earth elements and gallium on the Alces Lake property and exploring for high-grade uranium in the prolific Athabasca Basin on its Otherside, Loranger, North Wollaston, and Eastside properties. The Company holds the surface rights to exploration for 94,982.39 hectares (234,706.59 acres) in Saskatchewan. The Company also has a 100% interest in 13,008 hectares (32,143 acres), with rare earth elements and uranium deposits over five mineralized zones in the Elliot Lake Camp, Ontario.

Appia has 194.4 million common shares outstanding, 206.8 million shares fully diluted.

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements: This News Release contains forward-looking statements which are typically preceded by, followed by or including the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "estimates", "intends", "plans" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance as they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements and shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information, visit www.appiareu.com.

